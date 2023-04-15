Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two points away. Two measly points after 12 years.

The Buffalo Sabres were agonizingly close to making the playoffs this year, much more in the race than most experts believed they would be.

They hit Feb. 25 in a wild card spot after a win in Florida. They fell back in a dreadful March stretch that saw them list badly at 2-8-2, but then rallied with a frantic finish that saw them go 9-2-1 in the last 12 games.

In the end, they were two points short. The playoff cut line in the East was only 92 points. The Sabres had 91. If they had gotten to 93, they would have gotten past the Panthers, joined the New York Islanders as a wild card and would be heading to Boston for Game One on Monday night for their first postseason game since 2011.

"It still bugs me. I mean, we're so close," defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said Saturday in KeyBank Center as the team opened its exit interviews. "I know that this team can play a playoff series and that's what bothers me a lot. I don't want to go home, I don't want to go home to Sweden. I want to be in Buffalo playing for sure."

Captain Kyle Okposo pointed out that there are games the team probably regrets, but there are also games nobody expected them to win that they did.

"You can't go back into individual games and nitpick everything because it's 82 games," Okposo said. "It's a marathon and there's gonna be ups and downs and you just try to not ride the roller coaster. Now we know how hard it is. We came up just shy, we know how hard it was to get to the point that we're at. And so now we're going to be better prepared to take the next step."

Okposo said don't do it, but let's nitpick for a second anyway. The Captain is right is that there were plenty of games you couldn't have figured the Sabres would win.

After all, they won in Boston on New Year's Eve. They won on the road against both returning Stanley Cup finalists (Colorado and Tampa Bay). They won at Vegas, which finished first in the West. In fact, they won on the road against 11 of the 16 playoff teams and six of the eight in the East. Pretty remarkable. Shows had bad they were at home much of the time.

Going 4-4-1 against the bottom three teams in the East (Philadelphia, Montreal and Columbus) was troubling and ultimately a major reason this team isn't still playing. Especially when you consider the Sabres were 0-3-1 at home against that trio. Also problematic was that November snooze at home against Arizona, which was an NHL-worst 7-25-9 away from cozy Mullett Arena.

That eight-game losing streak in November and the March morass were too much to overcome. Just can't have two stretches totaling 2-16-2.

Sabres notebook: Alex Tuch and brother, Luke, to play together at world championships "To wear the USA logo is always something that’s been really special to me in the past and it’s going to continue to be really special for me and I’m going to try to make the country proud," Alex Tuch said.

"There's games that we lost that I think we lost and carried it over into the next game and the next game. And I think we turned one loss into three," said Tage Thompson. "That's something that we now know, as a group, that it's not the end of the day when we lose a game. And I think that's going to be a big, big part moving into next season."

"You're going to talk about (the two-point deficit as) a motivator but it's a confidence booster, too, because no one thought we were going to be in this position," said winger Alex Tuch. "We had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, we wanted to prove some people wrong.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"I thought we did so, but just to be that close and still the youngest team in the league gives the guys a lot of confidence where, 'Hey, we can do this, just don't go on an eight-game losing streak.' Even guys in the playoffs – minus the Bruins – have stretches like that. You have to just continue to learn that Game 2 and 3 are just as important as Game 81 and 82 in a season."

The Sabres tightened things up in the final couple of weeks. Of course, having Devon Levi to bail them out in goal was a big key, but this team was also more responsible defensively in front of him. There was far less cheating for offense and releasing early out of the D-zone.

In the first 70 games of the season, the Sabres won only five times when scoring three goals or less. In the last 12 games, they won three such games – a 2-0 shutout on Long Island and a pair of 3-2 triumphs over the New York Rangers.

"We're so young, I think everyone's played one way their whole life and it's worked at every level," said Casey Mittelstadt. "And I know, even for myself, there's been a stubbornness with that and throw 20 young guys in, I think it's a pretty stubborn bunch as a whole.

"So I think we started to find ways to win and maybe in different ways. Started coming from behind a little bit and playing a little bit uglier game. And I think that's huge, especially because we know we can score."

It's a team finding some maturity in the midst of tough times. You're not winning too many pond hockey battles in the playoffs. If you can't survive the 2-1 and 3-2 games, you're going home early.

"I'm very proud of our last stretch there," Dahlin said. "We had a tough stretch right before and we had to talk about it. Everything came down to pretty much that details matter. And we are a young team that has to learn but I think everyone took it to heart and really worked on the simple stuff.

"Everyone kind of got better at all the small stuff. We can't win every game 6-5. We've got to win 2-1, games like that also. We learned a lot the last month and it's going to help us for next season."

The Sabres went from 75 points last season to 91. Don't just get two more, boys. Kick the doors down. Get to 100. Maybe even be the Devils and get to 112. Make it a question of what seed you'll be, not if you'll sneak in over the last few days of the schedule.

Sabres finish strong in attendance but still rank near bottom of NHL While attendance is more than 50% higher than last season, the average of 15,538 tickets sold per game is still the second lowest since an average of 15,290 in 2003-04.

It was often a tough season at home, but attendance really picked up in the second half and ultimately was up by nearly 6,000 a night over last year. Okposo praised the fans for being knowledgeable, especially for the way they cheered for Craig Anderson in his final game Thursday night.

"It just shows that they're dialed in," Okposo said. "I have no animosity or ill will towards the fans that left over the last couple of years. It's been a long time. It's been hard here.

"It has not been easy to be a fan of the Buffalo Sabres for the last 12 years or whatever it's been. It was our job to earn their trust. And I think that we did it. This year was a really big step into winning them back. And we're going to continue to do that."