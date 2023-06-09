Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Connor Bedard has been the focus of attention for his entire hockey career and his NHL draft year has been a complete circus. It's easy to understand why when you put up 163 points in the Western Hockey League and 23 points in just seven World Junior games to lead Canada to a gold medal.

We're less than three weeks away from Bedard being taken No. 1 at the draft in Nashville, from taking over from South Buffalo's Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as the face of the Chicago Blackhawks for, oh, the next decade or more. He looks like the next Connor McDavid.

It should be noted that McDavid hasn't made it to the Stanley Cup final yet with Edmonton after visiting in 2015 in Chicago, taking in the Blackhawks-Lightning series along with a baby-faced Jack Eichel as part of the top prospects tour. Bedard did that Monday night with fellow prospects Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson and Will Smith, to see Eichel's Vegas Golden Knights pick apart the Florida Panthers, 7-2.

"I think when you're watching, it makes you want to play in it that much more," Bedard said Friday during his group media availability in LECOM Harborcenter as part of the NHL Scouting Combine. "It was great. It's great the NHL does that for us. I hadn't met Leo and Will, so it was good to spend time with them and get to know them. It was awesome. I had never been to a Cup final game, and the Vegas fans are crazy. So it's a really cool experience."

Bedard's 12-minute session with reporters on the eve of Saturday's skills testing was a reserved affair. We all know his hockey IQ is off the charts but his maturity is impressive when you consider he doesn't turn 18 until July 17.

Bedard talks down his own skill. He's not brash, much like McDavid was at the same age. If Chicago fans are looking for any encore of Kane's "Showtime" act, they'll have to wait for Bedard to get a little older.

I had a good chuckle to myself when Bedard said, "I'm pretty creative and stuff" and followed that up a few minutes later by saying his summer agenda included working on his one-timer "and maybe scoring a few more goals around the net."

This is a kid, remember, who improved his shot tremendously five years ago as a 13-year-old while sidelined with a broken wrist – and shooting one-handed with his left hand.

"He's one of those types where it's very difficult for the youngest player on any team to be the best player on the team and he's been able to do that," said Dan Marr, the director of NHL Central Scouting. "Every outing, every event, almost every game that you're at, it just puts him in that special category."

How has Bedard been able to handle the white-hot spotlight?

"I'm focused on what's important and what I can control with my own team," he said. "You don't think about that stuff. There's just some extra interviews and attention and whatnot."

What about the Blackhawks?

"It would be awesome," Bedard said. "With the history of that organization and that city with sports, it would be unbelievable. We'll see what happens but if they do select me, that would be a huge honor."

Speaking to NHL.com here earlier this week, Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said the team hasn't decided what it's going to do, and insisted the Hawks are still pondering between Bedard, Fantilli and Carlsson. The latter two are likely to go Nos. 2-3 to Anaheim and Columbus, respectively.

No offense to Fantilli and Carlsson, who both have "NHL star" ticketed on their future resumes. But this is foolishness. Why do teams go through this exercise?

"These three players, they've earned the right to be in the conversation for No. 1," Doneghey insisted. "They're all different in their own regard. I think hockey IQ is something all three of them have. Some are a little bit bigger than others, some are a little bit better skaters than others. ... They're all at high levels, but different levels, and they all exceeded expectations at those levels. I think they've all earned the right to be in the conversation."

Like they say on ESPN, C'mon, man.

Did we not all see that video the Blackhawks tweeted out of their employees – their employees! – wildly celebrating the lottery result when the ping-pong balls bounced their way last month?

Memo to Doneghey: You would join GM Kyle Davidson on the unemployment line if you actually didn't take Bedard. And we obviously know the Blackhawks will.

"There's been a lot of work put in and everyone here has been putting a lot of work in since they were really young," Bedard sad. "For all the guys, it's pretty exciting that it's coming up. Only 2-3 weeks away now. So it's pretty close, and most definitely in the back of your head a lot."