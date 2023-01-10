Mike Harrington: The Sabres were better, but that's not good enough anymore

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo Sabres put together a much better performance Tuesday night in KeyBank Center. Of course, that shouldn't merely be the standard anymore.

After all, it wasn't going to be hard for that to be the case after Monday's skates-in-quicksand snoozer against Philadelphia, their first shutout defeat of the season.

The ultimate gauge on this team's play has quickly transitioned from development to winning. You can do the first without the second. We've seen that first-hand the last 10 years, but that's not where the Sabres are now.

Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Seattle was a frustrating one, and that's a good sign. There was almost no solace to it in the quiet Buffalo locker room.

The Sabres outshot the Kraken, 35-22, holding the NHL's highest-scoring road team to its third-lowest shot count of the season. The attempts were 63-36. But a telling number was the fact the Kraken actually had more high-danger chances (15-13).

"Obviously last night was kind of a stinker but I think tonight we were a lot better," said Buffalo defenseman Owen Power, who played a team-high 25:35 in the game. "We weren't able to bear down on some of our chances we had and it's not the outcome we're looking for. We had our looks and had chances all throughout the game and I think that was kind of the difference."

Indeed, it was a weird night for some of Buffalo's snipers. Tage Thompson (eight attempts) and Jeff Skinner (seven) had just two shots on goal apiece. Victor Olofsson had five shots on goal but too many were right into goalie Philipp Grubauer's chest.

Grubauer came into the game just 3-7-1 with a 3.53 goals-against average and .881 save percentage. He had lost six of his last seven decisions but the Sabres made him look too good.

At the other end, Eric Comrie was put into a tough spot in goal when he learned in the morning that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was sick and couldn't go. In his first game in nearly two months, it was hard to indict him on any of the Seattle goals, which were mostly a product of lax coverage or deflections. But the fact remains he gave up four goals on 22 shots and will need to be better than that to get regular game action.

Coach Don Granato said there are takeaways from this game that weren't remotely available from the Philadelphia game.

"You can't even break down film," Granato said of the loss to the Flyers. "Here you lay out a game plan and we played with much better energy, so at least you can take this game knowing the guys played the way they did and tweak and improve. It's a lot easier to feel good about things when you know you go through that and you can get better. ... Last night was not that case."

Still, it's a hollow feeling for the Sabres against the Kraken. Buffalo became the first Eastern Conference team to go 0-4 against the second-year franchise but the Kraken are hardly pushovers. They're now 5-0 on their road trip, heading for a showdown Thursday in Boston.

The Kraken have outscored Buffalo, 21-10, in the teams' four meetings the last two seasons. And this Seattle team, solidly third in the Pacific Division and just four points back of first-place Vegas, is a good deal better than the expansion-year version.

Center Matty Beniers, Owen Power's Michigan teammate, has been in the NHL from the opening faceoff this year and is the leader in the Calder Trophy race, putting Seattle ahead 66 seconds into the third period with his 16th goal of the year. Andre Burakovsky brought his Stanley Cup ring from Colorado and goalie Martin Jones already has 19 wins, his most since 2019 in San Jose.

The Kraken have speed, size and remarkable balance. Ten players entered the game with at least 20 points.

"We've had no success against them," Granato said with emphasis during his pregame briefing. "And they're hot, they're playing well. They're playing with confidence. ... I don't want to factor that in. I don't think that's a need to factor that in based on last night. We have to get to our game."

Outside of the starting goaltender, the Sabres had not made a single change in their lineup this month. Granato finally gave struggling rookies Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka a look from upstairs and gave Rasmus Asplund and Vinnie Hinostroza a chance back in the lineup. Hinostroza had four shots on goal while Asplund drew a penalty that quickly led to a power-play goal by Rasmus Dahlin.

After the raucous gatherings that saw the wins over Detroit and Minnesota, things have been sedate downtown the last two nights. Lots of empty seats, lots of quiet. Seems like hockey fans only come out on the weekends these days.

No matter, the Sabres have to find a way to be better at home. They have found the right us-against-the-world mentality on the road, where their 11-7 record includes wins in Edmonton, Calgary, Colorado, Boston and Washington. But the home mark is now a desultory 9-10-2 and that's too many points going by the boards.

"We want to win in front of our fans, use them as a helper even more than we have," Power said. "We've got to be better at home and hopefully we can turn that around and go on a little run here."

Plenty of chances just around the corner. Thursday against Winnipeg. Monday against Florida. Later next week against the Islanders on Ryan Miller Night and Anaheim.

You can't guarantee results. Can't even guarantee execution at times. There were a lot of circumstances conspiring against the Sabres against Philadelphia and we shouldn't see that kind of performance again. We didn't Tuesday. Still, that's small consolation.