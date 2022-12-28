Mike Harrington: The Sabres' season will go on and long blizzard break leaves them in a tough spot

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We need to start with a massive disclaimer.

Whatever problems the Buffalo Sabres are enduring because of the weather have little relevance in comparison to what's gone on in this community since Friday morning.

I am a Buffalo lifer and am old enough to remember the Blizzard of '77 well. The howling winds ripped the shutters off my childhood home and the snow drifts blocked the view out the front windows. There were fears of natural gas shortages. We were out of school for two weeks.

That was the storm of our lifetime and it stood in mine for the last 45 years. Now we have the Christmas blizzard of 2022, which was worse in terms of snowfall, wind ferocity and duration. But also in loss of life and just plain human suffering. It's been horrifying. There are no words sufficient enough to convey the condolences needed.

We have never had a winter weather event like this where loss of power – and thus loss of heat – became a primary issue for days on end. And my only political statement before we return to sports is we damn well should investigate how that happened and all parties better make sure it's never repeated again. What happened in this city in the last week was unacceptable on multiple fronts.

But life charges on. We shovel. We snowblow. We complain when we don't see a plow for a few days. It's what we do. The hockey season goes on, too. It looks like that happens Thursday night when the Sabres host Detroit.

Sabres game here Thursday expected to be played as driving ban gets lifted General Manager Kevyn Adams will speak to the media Thursday prior to the morning skate.

In '77, the blizzard struck on a Friday morning (Jan. 28) and there was little warning, no technology like we have today to tell people days ahead that a once-in-a-generation storm was coming. People were marooned at school and work, or on the roads if they tried to beat a hasty path home. The Sabres practiced that day and did what they could to get to the airport the next day to cobble together a team.

They somehow got on a plane to Montreal (you would think there's zero chance such a flight would take off today) and made it safely. They only had 14 players but heroically managed to pull out a 3-3 tie over the mighty Canadiens in a game most remembered for snowbound play-by-play man Ted Darling doing the broadcast from his Lockport living room while watching the CBC feed.

The Sabres' next game at home was postponed, they went on the road for three more and had another home game wiped out before the season was able to resume in Memorial Auditorium.

It would appear this year's team will not have an in-and-out schedule in this blizzard's immediate aftermath. The next three games are on the road at Boston, Ottawa and Washington. And the next home game isn't until Jan. 7 against Minnesota. But from a hockey standpoint, things have ground to a halt for this club.

The rust factor will be real. The last game was Dec. 19 in Vegas and the team has been unable to even practice together because of the driving ban.

That simply doesn't bode well. Maybe playing a team on a back-to-back will help with that disadvantage, as Detroit played Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Coach Don Granato, ever the optimist in all situations, is never going to turn down rest for his guys.

"There's always a healthy balance when you're in an 82-game schedule," Granato said Wednesday in his weekly appearance on WGR Radio. "'Rest is a weapon' is the old saying. So there is a very good component I think our players will use this to the benefit it can be."

Players like games but the Sabres can't be happy about this. It's hard to believe the team will go 10 days between games – without a practice in there. And you can assume there's only so much you can do in a morning skate before you use up too much of your team's energy.

It's known the NHL Players Association was involved in talks with Sabres player representatives and the NHL on Wednesday. It's safe to assume the sides weren't exchanging holiday pleasantries.

The Sabres will be playing catch-up with this schedule in the coming weeks. They have four games in hand on both the New York Rangers and New York Islanders and five games in hand on Washington, all teams they could be chasing in a wild-card race.

But they were hot prior to this unscheduled break, winning four in a row and going 9-3-2 since the end of their eight-game losing streak in November. Tage Thompson had become the league's breakout player, and is still tied for second in goals with 26, five behind Connor McDavid.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was finding the range in goal and 41-year-old Craig Anderson was finding a fountain of youth. You wonder how all this time off affects everyone.

A silver lining could be injuries. Owen Power and Jacob Bryson had been missing on defense and were close to returning. Captain Kyle Okposo has been beat up and taking maintenance days. Goalie Eric Comrie skated every day on the road trip but has still been out of game action for over a month now.

Granato said on the radio Wednesday that Comrie isn't ready yet but the others have a chance to be on the ice Thursday or likely this weekend. And they didn't miss two games they would have if the Dec. 23 game against Tampa Bay and Tuesday's game against Columbus had gone forward.

We don't know what we're going to find Thursday morning, both inside and outside the rink. The city's plowing app said Wednesday morning that the streets around the arena had not been plowed in the previous 24 hours and had only one lane of traffic, but the word is that a lot of progress was made Wednesday.

It feels a little weird to play this game but the weather and lack of a driving ban make it hard to postpone it. Maybe it will be a civic-rallying-point game, like the Sabres were in memorable wins when we gathered after the October storm in 2006 and the crash of Flight 3407 in 2009.

Hockey season goes on. But let's not forget what we've all endured the last week.