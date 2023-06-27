Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NASHVILLE – So it’s finally time to hear the boos for Gary Bettman and hear the cheers for the kids coming to the stage to get their jerseys.

The NHL draft takes the stage inside Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night, while the country music flows on the Broadway stage outside. It’s a scene unlike any draft backdrop you can have in the league.

Sabres notebook: Desire to win has GM Kevyn Adams willing to trade prospects As Buffalo attempts to snap a 12-year playoff drought, teams are asking about some prospects in exchange for a player whom Adams is targeting to improve Don Granato’s roster in Buffalo.

There’s a palpable buzz here, and that includes the hockey things. The Pierre-Luc Dubois sign-and-trade got completed Tuesday, sending the disgruntled center from Winnipeg to Los Angeles for a big package that includes Eden’s Alex Iafallo. Tough move for him on and off the ice. Last I checked, there’s no surfing in Manitoba.

The Leafs confirmed Sheldon Keefe will return as coach and the Senators said the same for D.J. Smith, officially ending limbo for both. The 2023-24 schedule came out, too. The Sabres play five of their first six at home.

But Buffalo’s finish? Road games in Dallas, Tampa Bay and Florida the last week of the season. Better have that playoff berth wrapped up by Game 79 or things are going to be very dicey.

Highlighting rivalries, games to watch in Sabres' 2023-24 schedule The Buffalo Sabres will open their season at home in KeyBank Center on Oct. 12 against the New York Rangers.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams met with scribes from the 716 at the Renaissance Hotel, described his busy phone and there’s so much going on, “It’s why I use color-coded pens and notebooks.”

(Wonder what color says “second-pair defenseman”.)

Adams has plenty of fan in him, too. The entire hockey world wants to know where mysterious signed-in-the-KHL Russian Matvei Michkov is going to get picked in the first round.

Which GM will take the plunge? Old friends Mike Grier in San Jose or Daniel Briere in Philadelphia? Kent Hughes in Montreal? Doesn’t Michkov make the most sense at No. 8 in Washington, where he can someday replace Alex Ovechkin?

“It is super fascinating this year,” Adams said. “In my time as general manager, I can’t think of anything even kind of close to this where you have such a unique situation. I think all teams are having this conversation of the risk reward. Where’s he gonna go? Obviously he’s an elite player.”

We sat through another news conference Tuesday when Connor Bedard actually said of the Chicago Blackhawks, “if they take me, it would be unbelievable” – and it was an hour before ESPN was announcing next season’s opening night tripleheader featuring the Bedards in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

The Sabres pick at No. 13 in the first round, and it will be interesting to see which way Adams goes. His buzzword is “projection,” meaning you have to watch for guys two to three years down the road.

Defenseman David Reinbacher would be a dream pick but the 6-foot-2 Austrian isn’t going to last that long. Axel Sandin Pellikka is a right-shot Swede but is only 5-10 and is more offense than defense from the blue line. A better choice would be 6-1 Swede Tom Willander or 6-4 Russian Dmitri Simashev. Or maybe Adams & Co. take a flyer on 6-5 Russian winger Danil But.

There’s a lot of legitimate consternation from fans about how the Sabres have trended small up front in their prospect pool.

It’s not the case at the NHL level right now. Tage Thompson (6-6) and Alex Tuch (6-4) are on the top line. Dylan Cozens (6-3) is your stud No. 2 center. Casey Mittelstadt and rapidly-filling-out Jack Quinn are both 6-1. JJ Peterka and Peyton Krebs are both 6-0. And don’t forget about 6-6 Jordan Greenway, whom the club added at the deadline and is hoping a return to health will have him playing bigger.

Among the forward prospects closing in on the NHL, however, here’s the list of names that are under 6-foot: Jiri Kulich, Noah Ostlund, Matthew Savoie, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek and Alexander Kisakov. At least Viktor Neuchev and Olivier Nadeau, both expected to make their Rochester debuts next season, are 6-2.

Adams acknowledged the Sabres are aware of the size disparity between their NHL level and the talent pool. But it’s not a huge point of emphasis.

“I love really, really competitive, good hockey players that are intelligent and we’ll start with that,” Adams said. “But if they’re all of that, and big, that’s really great.

“If you have a 6-2 player that you think is going to be this in the NHL, which maybe is a mid-level good hockey player, or you have a 5-11 player you think is going to be a high end, that’s where I kind of always go back to projection. If we can add size, that’s great. But I also don’t get carried away with that.”

For candidates at No. 13, UConn’s Matthew Wood is 6-3½ and conjures memories of former Huskies star Thompson on the development path. Winnipeg mighty mite Zach Benson is 5-9 – but the Sabres know all about him because he had 96 points as Matt Savoie’s linemate this season.

How Kevin Devine became 'the ultimate asset' for Sabres' scouting staff Devine is regarded as the heart of the scouting staff. He sets an example on how to engage in dialogue during meetings, landing well-timed jokes and providing in-depth analysis on the players he’s evaluated for months.

I had a chance to talk to Benson on Tuesday, and he said Savoie clued him in on Buffalo during the scouting combine earlier this month.

“I didn’t get to too many of his ideal spots,” Benson said. “I’m lucky to know (Sabres winger and former Winnipeg Ice star) Peyton Krebs too – but he sent me to a couple of restaurants that were a little over my price range.”

Turning serious, Benson gave it up to Savoie.

“He’s an elite player ... a special talent, super explosive,” Benson said. “Just keep watching because he’s gonna have a heck of an NHL career.”

How about some other names?

The Sabres could look to 6-foot Owen Sound winger Colby Barlow, who had 46 goals and 79 points in 59 games for Owen Sound of the OHL. Adams loves talent and Gabriel Perreault of the US National Development Team has plenty of it even though he’s just 5-10. He broke Auston Matthews’ scoring record for the program with 110 points in 55 games and has NHL pedigree.

(Sorry, fooled ya. No relation to Gilbert. He’s Yanic’s son. But how can the Sabres go wrong with that surname?)

What about Quentin Musty? The Hamburg native is 6-2 and had 78 points in 53 games for Sudbury. He seems all over the mock boards. I’ve seen Musty as high as No. 10 and as low as No. 28. Teams want to make sure his motor runs at all times but Adams has known him for years. You wonder how tempted he is.

This one is wide open. And that’s before we talk any trades. Quite a day and night ahead.