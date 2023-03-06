Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We wanted information from Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft early Monday afternoon. And he was more than willing to oblige, once the Toronto native who grew up as an '80s and '90s child got an update from Buffalo reporters if Irv Weinstein was still with us.

Woodcroft was sad to learn the top member of the Mount Rushmore of Buffalo television passed away in California in 2017. That factoid cleared up, he returned to hockey talk but we were still stuck on mountains.

This time, it was his own.

Connor McDavid scored his 53rd and 54th goals of the season in the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Sabres on Monday in KeyBank Center. He now has a career high 124 points with 17 games left in the season.

"Only 124?" joked rookie goalie Stuart Skinner.

Probably does seem like a lot more. McDavid is having the greatest season of his career, which is saying something on its own, and one reason is he's pushing to score more than to just pass. He could score 70 goals.

"When you are witnessing what we're witnessing, sometimes you become numb to the brilliance that you're seeing on a day by day basis," Woodcroft said. "I heard or read it somewhere but it's almost like living at the foot of Mount Everest, which means you walk outside you see this spectacular mountain, the biggest mountain in the world every day, sometimes you become numb to how special that is. That's how I feel about Connor."

Asked about his obscene numbers, McDavid was matter of fact about it.

"I thought I've had some pretty good years before," he said. "It doesn't really feel all that different, just just doing my thing and trying to help the team win."

The Oilers went to the Western Conference final last year but were swept by Colorado in the deepest postseason foray of McDavid's career. They need to get better goaltending (it seems Skinner is a more reliable option than pricey free agent Jack Campbell), and the defense was shored up considerably by the trade acquisition last week of veteran Mattias Ekholm from Nashville.

"It's no secret we can score goals," McDavid said. "So I think everybody knows that it's about keeping the puck out of our net. And obviously getting a guy like that to play in lots of big games and, and as strong as a defender as he is, is really big for our group."

The Oilers got the defense and goaltending they needed Monday. Skinner got beat for a tying goal by Dylan Cozens 41 seconds into the third and then shut the door, twice thwarting Casey Mittlestadt late in the period. In the end, he made 37 saves on a night the Sabres were more than good enough to get a win.

McDavid, meanwhile, scored the game's first goal and then got the winner at 3:23 of the third. Just enough speed, just enough deception to get the puck through Craig Anderson, who had to be frustrated the puck went 5-hole.

"Who's more likely to make a play than him, right?" winger Zach Hyman said of McDavid. "He's the best player in the world, pushing his own boundaries and personal bests. He's driving the bus, he's been driving the bus for a long time and continues to push himself to get better."

It's not like McDavid was running around like crazy in this one. In fact, he had only three shot attempts in the game but it proved to be enough.

"I felt we did limit him," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "I didn't know it was only three shot attempts but I felt we did a nice job. He's got 50-plus (goals) for a reason. He doesn't need many. He's done that to a lot of teams and goaltenders. He was ready for his opportunities. That's what makes him special."

McDavid's team is in quite a battle in the Pacific Division, just four points out of the lead but sitting in a tie for third place with Seattle. Yes, an ultra-juicy first-round series between McDavid and Jack Eichel is one possibility.

But first things first. The Oilers have won three out of four and now have two rugged ones ahead, Thursday in Boston and Saturday in McDavid's annual homecoming in Toronto.

"The playoffs are so tight, it's just the teams that are playing at their best," McDavid said. "This is a chance for us to really dial in our game and with that being said, it's still a race. We want to be playing our best hockey coming down the stretch here and into April and May.

Woodcroft has no doubt he'll get his best from McDavid when it matters most.

"What not everybody gets to see is the amount of work and dedication that I get to see on a day in day out basis," Woodcroft said. "I see sacrifice, I see drive to win. It's scary to say this, but I think there's more there. And if there's anybody that's going to work to achieve his full potential. It's Connor McDavid. ... I believe that the best players in the world want to be coached. And they want to be led. And that's what I'm here to do."