You say get a goalie, I say get a defenseman. I say get a defenseman, you say get a goalie.

Maybe one of us says get both. Almost everybody says get at least one.

There’s little mystery into what the Buffalo Sabres have to do to be better come October. They need an upgrade on defense, likely a second-pair player to help munch minutes with Owen Power, and they need better goaltending.

But better play in net doesn’t necessarily have to mean different players. It could just mean having Devon Levi for a full season and not the final two weeks of one.

There’s lots of understandable angst about running it back with Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and not having a veteran goalie on the roster.

But then you start looking elsewhere and wonder what the point is on spending big assets or big money to acquire a goalie when it’s clear Levi is your long-term starter sooner rather than later.

We’re getting to the point in the NHL where goalies feel like NFL running backs. For sure, it’s comforting to have a good one. But it almost feels like you can have anyone.

It’s fine if GM Kevyn Adams wants to acquire a veteran to help out Levi, although that would then put Luukkonen’s status in question. But this view remains Levi is your No. 1 guy next season, and making your defense stronger is the way to ensure your goalies play better.

And the pressure will grow on Sabres goalie coach Mike Bales, a Cup winner in Pittsburgh, to have the kind of impact former NHL netminder Sean Burke just had as a coach in Vegas. We just watched somebody named Adin Hill go on a real heater and win a Stanley Cup for the Golden Knights. And good for him.

When Hill replaced an injured Laurent Brossoit against Edmonton, the Knights were toast against the McDavids if he didn’t get the job done. He did.

Hill went 11-4, 2.17/.932 in the postseason after going 16-7-1/.250/.915 in the regular season. But when the Colorado Avalanche were celebrating their Cup title a year ago, had you even heard of Hill? He had spent the previous five years in Arizona and San Jose, going 29-32-5. His best GAA was 2.62, and only once had his save percentage even surpassed .915.

He’s ordinary, and those kind of guys win behind a good team. It’s easy to make the case the only elite superstar goalie that has won a Cup in the last eight years is Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy. Around his titles in 2020 and 2021, it has been Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray (twice), Washington’s Braden Holtby, St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington, Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper and then Hill.

Hill is now a free agent, and someone is going to overspend for him. He might get the four years, $20 million kind of deal that Linus Ullmark got from Boston. And after what happened this month, it’s funny to look back on the Sabres’ December win in Vegas and remember they got outshot, 43-18, but Luukkonen badly outplayed Hill in the 3-2 win.

After his Cup, Kuemper immediately got five years and $26.25 million from Washington and rewarded the Caps with a 2.87/.909 in his first season. Sure seemed like he missed the injured John Carlson in front of him.

Binnington sure misses the gone-to-Vegas Alex Pietrangelo in front of him in St. Louis. After getting six years and $36 million from the Blues, his GAAs the last two years are 3.13 and 3.31, and his save percentage cratered this year to .894.

And enough about Connor Hellebuyck. The Sabres aren’t paying him $6.1 million this year and whatever it would take to extend him, or just keeping him as a rental, because of all the assets it would take to get him.

What guarantee does Hellebuyck bring anyway? Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he’s running a 2.72/.916 and has won one playoff series.

The Sabres are a week out from arriving at the NHL Draft in Nashville. And while handing out fresh jerseys to 18-year-olds will be the focus, the real intrigue to our stay in the Music City will come from the trade market. That’s from both the deals that will happen in the shadows of the Broadway of the South, and those whose frameworks are built.

Clearly, if Adams can get his hands on Carolina’s Brett Pesce to play alongside Power, that’s an optimal result. But he’ll no doubt have other options as well. Free agency on defense is difficult because, for all the promise this organization has, it still has been out of the playoffs 12 years running.

A UFA like Florida’s Radko Gudas just made himself bank, in both term and dollars, with his playoff performance. Scott Mayfield of the Islanders will be expensive too. And did you think New Jersey’s Damon Severson was worth eight years and $50 million? That’s what he got last week in his sign-and-trade that landed him in Columbus.

Easy mandate: Trade for a defenseman and keep an eye on the goalie market. But there’s no need to panic over a Levi-Luukkonen tandem either.