Around these parts, Saturday is probably as close to a playoff game as you're going to get this season. The Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in KeyBank Center was flat-out thrilling hockey.

If you've forgotten what games in April (or May and June) look and feel like because it has been so long, this was it. There were big-name players making big plays all over the ice.

It was one of the games of Rasmus Dahlin's life, and there have been lots of those this season. Have you noticed that Casey Mittelstadt has 11 points in the last seven games? Did you notice that Don Granato went with four defensemen for the final 14 1/2 minutes of the third period – a total playoff move – and Dahlin, Owen Power, Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson all finished over 23 1/2 minutes of ice time?

How about Jeff Skinner's perfect soccer pass to Mittelstadt for the game's first goal? Tage Thompson's 46th goal? The wizardry of Carolina 35-goal scorer Sebastian Aho or the steely presence of Canes defense studs Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin?

In the net, the fans roared for Devon Levi – during the announcement of the starting lineup. He beat Carolina veteran Antti Raanta, who came into the contest on a 17-game point streak (and would look awfully nice as a Buffalo free-agent pickup this summer).

The Sabres are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. It has been must-win for a couple weeks, and they've gotten almost all of them. Oh, for that 2-1 loss Tuesday in Florida. Turn that one around and they're looking at close to a 50-50 chance of getting a wild card.

Granato has said multiple times that this is the kind of experience his team needed. When the Sabres were 2-8-2 in that awful stretch of March, it looked like they were going to be playing out an off-key string. Hasn't happened.

They found a way, and guys who haven't tasted the playoffs have gotten the idea what it might be like around here the next few years.

"Definitely, tonight felt like one," Mittelstadt said. "They're a playoff team, and they're going to be fighting for (the Stanley Cup) this year. And these are the games that we've got to win and the games we've got to stay in, for sure."

What a nine-day span this has been for the Sabres. Levi made his eagerly awaited debut, and through four games has instantly become the No. 1 goalie. There was the taut thriller in Florida, the game that will ultimately doom their hopes. That was followed by that odd shinny display Thursday in Detroit, the first 7-6 game decided by a shootout in franchise history.

Then came Saturday. Dahlin's dipsy-do to set up Mittelstadt's second goal was a highlight-reel special, but also completely changed how the Sabres could play the third period. It got them even at 3-3, meaning they would not have to chase the game.

You don't want to do that against Carolina, which entered this one 33-1-4 when leading after 40 minutes.

"I think it just shows the resilience in our group," Mittelstadt said. "We're going to keep playing hard. We're going to stick together. We know we've got a lot of skill. I think that's that's one thing about us: We're not scared when we fall behind. We know we can come back."

The Sabres are 39-32-7, one win away from getting 40 for the first time since their last playoff season in 2011. Back in our season preview section in October, I picked them to go to 39-32-11 for 89 points. Safe to say four post-regulation losses to close the season would be unlikely.

Buffalo needs to get at least five of the final eight points to get to 90, which would be a significant step in the rebuild process, whether it makes the playoffs or not. Even running the table to finish at 93 might not be enough.

Another point from those preview picks: My Stanley Cup choice was Carolina, to beat Edmonton. Still feel pretty good about the Oilers. Not so much about the Canes, due to the season-ending knee injury suffered by Andrei Svechnikov and, of course, the season-long dominance of the Boston Bruins.

But it still stands to reason the Canes are one of the six or seven legit candidates to raise the Cup. So for the Sabres to pull one out against them this late in the season was pretty impressive.

"One, we had to start competing," Granato said. "And two, you have to paint a picture that this is how they're vulnerable. So let's get after them, and get to the other side of this. ... There were some easy things to show that this team is vulnerable. A lot of teams that are ultra aggressive are ultra vulnerable, but you've got a guy in your face. And you can't actually see that until you get to the other side of it."

The Sabres kept their belief intact. They skated hard and defended harder. They're getting to the final week with a playoff shot, however small it may be. Game 79 is Monday in Madison Square Garden, and it will mean something. Then we see from there.

"We've been fighting. And we've got to continue to fight," Dahlin said. "We have that swagger back. We're competing a lot better now."