Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Kevyn Adams is going to spend the next few weeks watching his team, just like you and I. And he knows we're all going to spend the next few weeks watching him, too.

We're going into a new phase of the Sabres' rebuild. For all the pseudo celebration about the way last season ended, justified given how this team played the last two months, the general manager still had a 75-point team on his hands. He was still 25 points out of the playoffs.

That's not the case anymore. The Sabres are in it, and you normally don't make up that big of a hole this quickly.

Sabres' bye-week fun another sign of 'close' team, from contract news to beach football “These guys care about each other and they want the best for each other. That’s not something that we’ll ever take for granted because it’s not easy to have. I’m excited about that,” said Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams.

When the Sabres hit the ice for practice Thursday in the wake of their bye week – nobody brought any sunshine back from the Bahamas or Arizona? – they were three points out of the final playoff slot. They wake up Friday morning with five games in hand over the New York Islanders and three over Washington.

Adams could not have reasonably expected this in September. The Sabres are clearly a year ahead of schedule. And while it's paramount this franchise get in the playoffs sooner rather than later given all that's gone on here the last 12 years, the GM laid out Thursday what you can expect.

"You can't fast forward," Adams said in a indication of the Sabres' plans heading toward the March 3 NHL trade deadline. "I firmly believe this, and I'm gonna keep saying it, because I just truly believe it's the right way to build. You have to draft well, you have to develop your players and your system. And as you learn about them more and more and you see them progress, you have a lot of information. And players that you believe are going to help you compete for championships, you lock up and retain and that's how we do things."

Dylan Cozens was the latest, signing Tuesday for seven years and $49.7 million. The Workhorse from Whitehorse said he and his family are thrilled because they believe in this team and this organization, and because he's never been in one place that long in his hockey career.

Speaking at the dais in the Sabres' media room, Cozens left no doubt what his opinion is on the path ahead.

"My vision is for this team to be a contender every single year," Cozens said. "That's the goal we have: To win Stanley Cups. And I think we all believe that's what we can do. That's the potential that we have in this room. It's really easy for me to want to be here for a long time."

Those didn't feel like empty words.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Adams says a lot at times and other times you can get a bunch of buzzwords that are like Morse code to decipher. But you have to listen because they're meaningful.

"Sustainable success" is one of his favorites. Adams reminds me a lot of Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro, the Princeton-educated former GM of the Cleveland Indians whom I've known for nearly 30 years. Shapiro loves those kind of theories, and has always talked about a "culture of excellence," when he wasn't just referring to the field but also wanted it to be the case throughout his entire organization.

What does Adams mean by not going on fast forward? Stop all your silly tweets about Timo Meier or Patrick Kane or some other big name heading into the deadline. Adams is thinking past this April to 2024 and much further beyond.

That said, he's admitted he's watching closely to see if his team has enough physicality and depth on defense. My translation is that those are his two areas to look for. Get another bottom-6 forward in here with some jam to play once in a while (folks on NHL Network nominated Columbus' Boone Jenner), and add a third-pair defenseman like Vancouver's Luke Schenn. Then give this team with all its chemistry the chance to make the run on its own.

The Islanders just traded for Vancouver captain Bo Horvat and have followed a 1-7-3 nosedive with four straight wins heading into Thursday's reunion with the Canucks. They needed a transfusion into their lineup, especially for their sickly power play, and signed Horvat to an eight-year deal at an $8.5 million cap hit.

You can't expect the Sabres to make any sort of plunge. The XBox GMs of social media want San Jose's Meier but he's a restricted free agent with a $10 million qualifying offer for next year and long term would demand that kind of coin. You're not handing out that kind of money here to someone who hasn't yet put in any work for this operation.

Inside the Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin's next contract with Sabres comes into focus with Dylan Cozens signed NHL teams aren’t paying for past performance with young players such as Cozens. They’re projecting what the they will cost in the future, Lance Lysowski says.

Adams has a lot of cap space, and that's going to be a summer project. There's two games left with the Capitals, Islanders and Panthers that will go a long way in deciding the Sabres' fate.

"You're having conversations, that's all part of my job," Adams said. "And I'm going to be in every one of those conversations, but we will not compromise short term 'today' success for the vision in the longer term."

Cozens acknowledged that maybe no one outside the Sabres' dressing room pegged them to be in the spot they're currently in.

"I know we did and that's what matters," Cozens said. "We believed in ourselves. Every guy in that room, everyone in this organization believed that we can be a playoff team this year. And I think teams around the league are starting to realize that and respect us when we play them. That's what we want. We want to earn respect, and we want to be a playoff team every year."

Said Adams: "I really believe the talent we have in a room is real. And if we get better every day, we'll put ourselves in a position to have that opportunity to play. I completely believe in our guys. They've earned the right to be in this battle now."