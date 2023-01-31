Mike Harrington: Rasmus Dahlin feels difference with this Sabres team from fraud winning streak of 2018

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let's have a little story time. It's Nov. 27, 2018. The Sabres have just beaten the San Jose Sharks in overtime on a goal by Jeff Skinner to earn their 10th straight win and tie the franchise record.

KeyBank Center is full for the third time in seven days and the fans are euphoric. Rick Jeanneret is quoting himself on the air and saying the team is "scary good." The record is 17-6-2 and the playoffs seem like a lock, a full month before the calendar turns to 2019.

After the game, I approached Rasmus Dahlin. He was 18 years old at the time and 25 games into his NHL career. Defensemen aren't expected to magically turn teams around like Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard can, but Dahlin showed instant promise of living up to his hype as a No. 1 overall pick.

I asked him about his feelings a few months earlier when he had been drafted by a team that was bad and was probably supposed to stay that way for a little while longer. His response: "Now, it's not bad."

Dahlin and I had a bit of a chuckle about that chat Tuesday when I reminded him of that night. Those Sabres fell apart in the second half, overcome by the analytics that accurately said their winning streak was a fluke and the paralysis that overtook GM Jason Botterill at the trade deadline when his group needed some help.

Things are quite a bit different this year. The calendar hits February on Wednesday and the Sabres are facing a massive game against the Carolina Hurricanes. How big can Game 50 of the schedule get?

In the context of the last decade of Sabres bumbling, er, hockey, it's pretty big.

With any sort of victory in 60 minutes or beyond, the Sabres can move into an Eastern Conference wild-card slot at the All-Star break. They haven't hit that spot on the schedule in the playoff picture since 2010.

Dahlin admitted that early 2023 is miles ahead of late 2018.

"Totally different," he told me before making a stark admission. "After that stretch the last time, we didn't have real confidence, we kind of had this fake confidence. We had the advanced stats and we knew the opponents were actually beating us in many of the categories in the game we were following.

"This year, you have this feeling that you can beat every single team. That's what we have right now. And we're starting to learn how to win even when we're not feeling it, too. So that's just keeps us even more confident. It's a complete different feeling from whatever I've experienced here before."

The Sabres finished last season 16-9-3. They're 26-19-4 this year and that's counting an eight-game losing streak that looks more and more like a fluke of bad injury luck. Dahlin has become a star before our eyes, even if the NHL's goofy All-Star Game format kept him out of this weekend's showcase in Florida.

"Every single day, all the guys come in with a great mood and are willing to work really hard and keep pushing each other," Dahlin said.

(My takeaway: We know Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart often didn't come to the rink in great moods).

"Even if we lost, we only see the stuff we can get better on. We don't get frustrated anymore. We just keep pushing and we're trying to get better every day. We have a hungry group, we all are brothers and we have a lot of fun, too."

The Hurricanes – who have beaten the Sabres in 13 of the last 14 meetings – look to be Boston's biggest challenge in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres have passed all kinds of barometers this season, especially on the road. Figuring out Carolina would be another huge one.

"Even the start of the year, they were excited, how much better are we than last year? How much better can we be? How much better can we become?" coach Don Granato said Tuesday. "And that is still kind of their MO. Let's keep finding out how much better we can be.

"It's going to take a collective effort. But we also love the collectiveness of the team. So these guys have approached things like that with excitement."

It would be nice if the building was full for this one, given what's at stake. A check of the ticketing site on Tuesday shows the team has a long, long way to go for that to happen, as fans still seem to have an aversion to weeknight games. But this team is entertaining and making a legitimate playoff push.

It needs noise in the building. It deserves it. It's been a long time. It would be quite a good feeling for this group to get their two points Wednesday night.

"We have such a good swagger going," Dahlin said. "It helps us with the details in our game. It's very important to us to play the right way and do the right things. It's up to us to do it and help us have that good environment."

"It's awesome to have. Important," Granato said of the fans. "But our guys know they have to earn it. If we do the right things, this building will be full consistently for the right reasons. What's important is we show up and play."