There are few explanations, no excuses, no talking this one away.

From this view, against this opponent, you can't even use the injuries to Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin as a buffer.

The Buffalo Sabres are ahead of schedule. They're good enough to be in the playoffs this season. Almost none of you would have believed that sentence in October, and here we are turning the calendar to March. It's in play. It's real. They're three points out, with games in hand well in their favor.

Even in the wake of Tuesday's 5-3 disappointment against the Columbus Blue Jackets – who hit town as the NHL's worst team, but have been playing well for three weeks – the playoff race is alive and probably will be all month.

But the numbers are confounding: The Sabres are 12-16-2 at home, and only Philadelphia (11-15-3) is worse in the East. Buffalo is 19-8-2 on the road, and only Boston and New Jersey have more wins in the league.

It makes no sense. None. And it has to stop.

Yes, KeyBank Center can be library quiet on weeknights. It was much of the time Tuesday, when the team provided little reason to yell about anything but the overpriced concessions fans routinely point out.

But the third period was different. With nothing to lose in a 4-1 hole, the Sabres went to the mat. The building was up for grabs after goals by Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. But Peterka hit a post on a late power play, Columbus got an empty-netter and that was that.

The Sabres team I've seen in person on the road is very dangerous, and would absolutely give Boston trouble in a first-round playoff series. That Buffalo team skates like the wind, defends hard, swoops in on pucks and converts its chances.

In the same season, I've been in the building to watch the Sabres win in the home rinks of both Stanley Cup finalists (Tampa Bay and Colorado), last year's Presidents Trophy winner (Florida) and this year's President's favorite (Boston), as well as the top two teams in the West (Vegas, Dallas).

So it's hard to figure out why this club is so impotent at home.

"I'm sure we're not the first team to go through it," captain Kyle Okposo said. "It is what it is. We've got to find a way to win games, whether it's at home or on the road, and yeah, for sure, we've got to be better at home. There's no bones about it, we've got to win some games at home coming down the stretch, here. We have some big ones coming up and we've got to find a way."

Columbus just leads the roll call of bad teams that have won here this year. The Jackets are joined by Montreal, Arizona, Vancouver and Philadelphia. And a Calgary team currently not in a West playoff spot also won here 7-2, after the Sabres had previously won in the Saddledome.

"There's really no rhyme or reason for it. I think that's just kind of the way it goes, sometimes," goalie Craig Anderson said. "If you put too much emphasis on it, you start thinking about it too much, that's when things don't fix themselves. We've just gotta go out and play the same game."

After Friday night's 3-1 win in Florida, coach Don Granato was asked about his team's shocking sweep of the Sunshine State trip for the first time since 2016. He let out more of what he had been alluding to the previous three days.

The Sabres were embarrassed last week here against Toronto, giving up four goals in the first 13 minutes. It was a game that shook the organization to its core, an embarrassment on the ice and in the stands, which were filled mostly with Leafs fans. The moment was oddly too big for goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who had earned wins in several key road games this year.

Granato had alluded to a bit of a rage after that first period, but let out more the details when prodded after one of his team's signature wins of the season.

"I was pretty upset with them a couple of games ago in between a period and said, 'The only thing that matters now is grit and compete and pride,' " he said. "They take that to heart. This is a team with a lot of a lot of love for each other and what they're doing where we're at in the community of Buffalo."

There were two residual impacts. One was spoiling the good feelings of bouncing back from the Toronto debacle to beat Tampa Bay, Florida and Washington. The other was the danger signs it brings with the next three games against Boston, Tampa Bay and Edmonton.

You really couldn't fritter away two points at home to a Columbus team, you gobsmacked in December, 9-4, on the night Tage Thompson had five goals. Of course, that one was in Ohio.

And the rematch definitely felt dangerous. Columbus hit town 4-2-2 in its previous eight games and they were mostly impressive: Wins at Toronto and Dallas, a season-sweep victory over Edmonton, a home win over Winnipeg and an overtime loss at Minnesota.

Still, the Jackets had no business coming in here and winning. But they outplayed Buffalo for two periods.

Granato aptly said his team was oddly sloppy in moving the puck. In the second period, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens both passed up good chances to try to pass when they didn't need to.

"It just points to we want to make it perfect," Granato said. "We get on the road, we're not worried about it. It's a more direct mentality."

Anderson was not as sharp either, not remotely as effective as he was Friday in Florida. His defense in front of him was even more putrid. It easily seemed like Owen Power's worst game since November and showed a lot about the absence of Dahlin, who often can carry the puck out of trouble on his own.

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins entered this one at 2-5-2 in his last nine games, and giving up 32 goals in those games. His GAA for the season was 4.14 and his save percentage was .876, but he stoned the Sabres with 39 saves.

"Not a lot of lessons this time of year," Okposo said. "You gotta win. We know our game. We know our foundation, we know what we have to do to be successful. We didn't come out and play well enough in the first two periods to win a game. We move on and we try to win the next one."