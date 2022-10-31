Mike Harrington: On a historic Halloween, the numbers are all lined up for Tage Thompson and the Sabres

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As all the numbers are suddenly piling up, let's not forget what a bargain Tage Thompson looks to be.

Thompson scored 38 goals last season – more than Jack Eichel ever did, just for the record – while playing with a measly cap hit of $1.4 million. He's got six goals and 12 points in nine games this year while on the last year of that contract.

Photos: Sabres defeat Red Wings The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Detroit Red Wings 8-3 Monday night.

The way the 6-foot-7 tower of power is heating up, that seven-year, $50 million extension Kevyn Adams signed him to on Aug. 30 is going to turn out to be a bargain, too. No. 1 centers in the NHL with 40-goal, 90-point potential generally take up a lot more than $7,142,857 on their team's cap but that's what Thompson is signed at through 2030.

On a Halloween night we won't soon forget, Thompson flat-out spooked the Detroit Red Wings with the signature performance of his career Monday. A hat trick, three assists. Six points. That was one shy of the franchise record of seven set by Gilbert Perreault. Starting in the third period Saturday, he either scored or assisted on eight straight Sabres goals, something only done by a Buffalo player by Pat LaFontaine during his iconic 148-point season in 1992-93.

"I think the confidence has been there from the start of the season," Thompson said after the 8-3 win. "I think maybe the first few games, I wasn't getting enough shots, maybe being a little too cute. And I think I just tried to simplify and get pucks to the net, whether it's a clear lane to the net or not. ... If it doesn't go in, at least it's creating a rebound and we're getting possession from it. So just trying to simplify the game. And from there you get your offense."

Sure did. Late Monday night, the NHL said Thompson's six points tied the most ever by a player on Halloween -- previously set by a couple of Hall of Famers you might have heard of in Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Clarke.

"He's a threat all over the ice and now he's hot and the goals are coming, so we're very happy for him," defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said of Thompson, who turned 25 on Sunday. "Night in and night out, he's always like this, so I'm not surprised at all. It's gonna turn out to more nights like this. It's such a swagger. You see him before the games, he's relaxed and he's got such high confidence right now. We've just got to pump his tires so he keeps going. We love it."

The numbers were popping around in this one like Halloween candy corn.

Thompson had three goals and three assists in the first eight games and equaled those totals in one night. Thompson rolled up the Sabres' first six-point game ever in KeyBank Center and the first anywhere since LaFontaine torched the first version of the Winnipeg Jets for a goal and five assists on Feb. 10, 1993.

Jeff Skinner had three points, including career goal No. 300 off a direct Thompson feed. Jack Quinn went bar down for career goal No. 2.

Jeff Skinner had three points, including career goal No. 300 off a direct Thompson feed. Jack Quinn went bar down for career goal No. 2. Fourteen players had points. Buffalo's shots on goal count the last three games has read 45, 45 and 46, hitting at least 45 in three straight games for the first time in franchise history.

There was frustration about the lack of finish Thursday against Montreal. Wasn't the case Saturday against Chicago or in this one.

"I think when he gets going like that, it's tough for teams to defend," Skinner said of Thompson. "They've got to respect his shot and they've got to respect his size obviously and that opens up space for everyone around him. He's the kind of guy that could sort of take over a game and dominate, and he did that tonight."

Sublime feed by Thompson on Skinner's 300th career goal. https://t.co/3dd4zj7J8B — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) November 1, 2022

Thompson, of course, played with heavy weight on his shoulders early in his Buffalo career. There was the trade from St. Louis – which resulted in Ryan O'Reilly winning a Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy 11 months later for the Blues.

There was his season-ending shoulder injury in Chicago six months after that, coming near the end of his only NHL game of the year. What an utter disaster the trade looked like at that point.

I'll always go back to the scene on the ice in TD Garden the night after the Blues' Game 7 win over the Boston Bruins clinched the Stanley Cup. St. Louis General Manager Doug Armstrong was holding court and I was one of about five reporters talking to him. I asked a routine question about O'Reilly's series and his Game 7 goal and Armstrong, looking down and clearly noticing "Buffalo News" on my credential responded by saying, "I think it's a good deal for Buffalo, too. They got a great player in Tage Thompson. They got a first-round pick. It's going to work out well for them and Ryan's worked out perfect for us."

One thing to note about that answer: I never asked Armstrong about the trade.

Armstrong may have been doing a solid to Jason Botterill at the time but maybe he knew something, too. Think about how dominant Thompson has been of late. He had eight shots on goal and 12 attempts vs. Montreal, and coach Don Granato aptly pointed out how the puck was going to start going in for him pronto with that kind of output.

Saturday against Chicago, it was eight more shots on goal on 14 attempts and they led to two goals. On Monday, Thompson had nine shots on goal and 14 attempts.

The Sabres felt in control of this one but it suddenly was a 4-3 score early in the third period. Too often last year – including in their 0-1-3 struggles against Detroit – the Sabres crumbled in these spots. Not this time.

"It was a big game for us. They're in our division and I think the biggest thing for us is last season maybe we would have gotten a little nervous in that situation," Thompson said. "I think you look up and down the bench, I don't think anyone's nervous. They get a little bit of a push there in the third and we're really calm on the bench."

"Any team feels that little bit of life, we've got to go after them hard right now," Granato said. "We can't sit back. So the breakthrough there was great."

Dahlin got the job done with a power-play goal that leaked through Alex Nedeljkovic. Dylan Cozens went top shelf at 14:47 and Thompson provided the coup de grace for his hat trick at 15:58, taking a Skinner pass and dangling the Wings defense and Nedeljkovic before potting a backhand.

"Hockey is so weird. You could have a game just like that and none of them will go in for you," Thompson said. "The last few games I think we've been getting a lot of chances and tonight was just one of those nights where everything seemed to be going in for us."

But six points? Thompson said he was probably about 10 years old the last time he did that in a game.

"Sometimes," he said, "the game just goes your way."

Look at Dahlin’s reaction to Thompson’s hat-trick goal 😂 pic.twitter.com/wFqzNrLJ8J — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) November 1, 2022