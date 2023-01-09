Mike Harrington: Luukkonen's play and Comrie's return force Sabres into three-headed goalie act

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We had spent a few minutes talking to Kevyn Adams before warmups Monday night, and the Sabres' general manager said all the right things about his three-headed goalie. He called it a good problem to have. Perhaps.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is developing nicely, Craig Anderson has been very consistent (until the first period of Monday's 4-0 stinker against Philadelphia) and is another coach on the bench on nights he backs up. Meanwhile, affable Eric Comrie is healthy and in line for more chances in the crease after spending his miserable November behind an injury plagued defense.

But then, we got to the crux of the matter. It's a good problem because this team has turned it into that. If the Sabres were languishing along like they were in November – when their record was 7-11 and their season already looked close to toast – this would have been an easy spot for Adams to be in.

You would have sent Luukkonen back to Rochester and told him to reclaim his net from Malcolm Subban. You want Luukkonen playing regular minutes multiple times a week, no matter where that is.

But a funny thing happened with Comrie out and Luukkonen getting the bulk of the work the last month: The Sabres snuck into this playoff race. For the first time since 2012.

Don't overthink Monday's bizarre no-show in a switched-schedule makeup game in a half-empty arena. Even after it, the Sabres are four points out of the last wild-card slot, with a game in hand on Pittsburgh and three in hand on the New York Islanders.

This fan base has waited too long. This locker room is ready to win now, too. You have a Hart Trophy candidate in Tage Thompson, a Norris candidate in Rasmus Dahlin and a Calder candidate in Owen Power. You have potential career years from Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens.

And don't overthink the paper move Monday that saw Luukkonen loaned to Rochester and Comrie activated off IR for the first time in nearly two months. The Sabres' internal plan probably pegged the 2023-24 season as the one where they would be serious playoff contenders. That's accelerated, and Luukkonen, whose current six-game winning streak is the longest for an NHL rookie, has helped in that pursuit big time.

"He's really coming along," Adams said. "So you want to make sure you keep growing with that and helping him get to become the goaltender that we all want him to be, and he's showing that. That's part of it. And then, for sure, the team performance, the team confidence when he's playing, and where we are and how we've been playing. It all comes together as part of the decision."

Now, Adams does need to middle this some and play for today, while looking to the future.

You're not waiving Comrie, because he could get claimed. There's little expectation that Anderson is returning next season, and the plan has Comrie paired with Luukkonen while Devon Levi adjusts to pro hockey in Rochester.

Three goalies, generally, is tough to navigate. Think back to 2005 when Lindy Ruff tried it with Ryan Miller, Martin Biron and Mika Noronen, and Noronen eventually went home to Finland.

Comrie had some terrific moments on the team's October Western Canada trip, stopping 86 of 91 shots in wins at Calgary and Edmonton. But he was pedestrian through much of November until he was hurt, largely playing behind a patchwork defense without three or four mainstays most of the time.

When's he going to get in? It seemed like he was pretty close to relieving Anderson during Monday's wretched first period, which was probably the Sabres' worst 20 minutes of the season. The guess here is Comrie plays Thursday against Winnipeg, his organization for most of the last seven years.

"I wish I had a better answer for you guys," Comrie said after Monday's morning skate. "But really, right now just think day by day and just work as hard as I can every single day and be a good teammate. Enjoy my ride. And wherever else things go, it's up to management.

"I'm fully healthy. Health is not an issue for me anymore. Just getting back up to speed and whenever the team decides for me to play, it's not really my decision."

The Sabres need to see more of Comrie. They spent a two-year, $3.6 million free agent contract on him.

"We believe in him, we really think that he's everything that we thought we were going to get when we signed him," Adams said. "In terms of how he's integrated into the team in the locker room and the culture of what he does every day and his work ethic, it's off the charts."

Anderson will continue to play one game a week, and this is as good a time as any to have three guys. Because for three straight weeks, the Sabres will play a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back followed by games on Thursday and Saturday. With some travel thrown in.

You're still going to see plenty of Luukkonen.

Didn't matter who was in goal Monday. The Sabres were outshot 16-5 in the first period and out-attempted 27-9. Simple passes seemed impossible. No one was skating.

Coach Don Granato aptly said his team looked "emotionally drained" after the events, both on and off the ice, of the last couple weeks. Skating in sand, as he put it.

At least the Sabres don't have to sit on this one too long. They're right back at it here Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, who are 4-0 on their road trip after a 4-0 win Monday in Montreal.

"Learn from this, park it, be better tomorrow," said center Tyson Jost, one of the few Sabres who seemed to have some legs. "It's nice you don't have a three- or four-day break where you just get to wallow on this. It's a good learning experience, and tomorrow we're going to come out flying. We expect that out of ourselves."

And now fans can expect the daily goalie question. This is going to be interesting to watch.