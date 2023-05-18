Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ROCHESTER – There were no parties in the plaza but the scenes you took in Wednesday night around Blue Cross Arena still made you think back to what it used to be like in the environs of KeyBank Center in springs gone by.

Afternoon sunshine, streams of cars, lines of pedestrians piling toward the arena and a mob scene of fans waiting to get in the doors. All of it. There were plenty of blue and gold Sabres jerseys intermingled with the classic Rochester Amerks red, white and blue, too.

The noise and hubbub started long before the opening faceoff and never stopped as the Amerks blew out the Toronto Marlies, 8-4, to complete a three-game sweep and advance to the AHL's Eastern Conference final against the Hershey Bears.

Rochester is in the final four for the first time since 2004 and opens the best-of-7 series in Chocolate Town on Tuesday night. It's going to be a tough assignment against a team that had 97 points in the regular season and is 6-1 in the playoffs, but fretting over that point is for another day.

This means a lot for the Sabres. The last time the Amerks got to this point, they lost to Milwaukee in five games in a series that saw them drop two "home" games in then-HSBC Arena as Blue Cross was taken up by a circus. Ryan Miller, Jason Pominville, Paul Gaustad, Derek Roy were on that team and Thomas Vanek and Daniel Paille joined the next season while the NHL lockout was going on.

By 2006 and 2007, of course, they had all graduated to the NHL – and to the conference finals of the big league. There's no guarantee the current edition of the Sabres will do that but they're clearly trending up, and adding Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka last year and Jiri Kulich, Lukas Rousek and Isak Rosen from this year's squad has to matter soon.

"These are important moments. This is what we've been talking about," Amerks coach Seth Appert said after Wednesday's win. "This is what Kevyn Adams challenged me with 2 1/2-3 years ago when he hired me and this is what (assistant GM Jason Karmanos) and I and Kevyn talk about all the time, trying to create environments here. Just a really engaging, challenging, competitive but uplifting environment where players and prospects can develop, but we can also win, because winning is part of development."

It sure is. Don't ever let anyone tell you it isn't.

The Cincinnati Swords won the Calder Cup in 1973 with Floyd Smith as their coach and Rick Dudley, Bill Hajt, Larry Carriere and Gary Bromley on their roster. It was just two years later that Smith coached those four – and many other names etched in Sabres franchise history – into the Stanley Cup final against Philadelphia.

We've seen it in these parts in baseball, too. Several Bisons won division titles and translated them into roles in the postseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1991-92. The Herd then went to nine playoffs in 11 years with the Cleveland Indians from 1995-2005, and there were contributions with all kinds of Buffalo ties on the Cleveland teams that went to the World Series in 1995 and 1997 and overall to the postseason seven times from '95-2007.

An aside: Why does it feel like the Toronto Blue Jays don't care all that much about winning in Triple-A? With so much focus on the big club, it feels like they think development is over now. The Sabres, however, are so rife with prospects that the pipeline should keep going through Rochester for years, and plenty of NHL teams have won that way.

Contrary to popular belief, you don't buy a Stanley Cup through free agency anymore. Based on this year's final four in the NHL, trades seem to be a more effective means. But the ultimate way to do it is draft and develop.

"You look at Tampa Bay, which has been the best team in the NHL for most last decade, and a lot of those guys won in Norfolk, or had deep runs in Syracuse," Appert said. "And these are important experiences. I thought there was a calmness to (Jack) Quinn and (JJ) Peterka and (Peyton) Krebs over the stretch of the season this year (with the Sabres). They've played in pressure-packed games, elimination games, back against the wall games, those types of things. There's been valuable experiences that you cannot fake and you can't replicate. You have to live them, you have to go through them, and you fail and succeed with them. And then you may try to grow with them. So that's our goal."

The Sabres appear to have a draft steal in Kulich, whose goal streak of six straight games had not been reached by anyone in the AHL playoffs since 2014. He was taken at No. 28 overall last year, which seems more hard to fathom by the day. Rousek, who had a four-point night in the clincher, might prove to be Jason Botterill's last gift to the organization as he was taken in the sixth round in 2019, which was Botterill's last draft as GM.

Hershey is super but these Amerks are rolling now. Six straight wins with 36 goals in them after falling into an 0-2 hole in the first series against Syracuse. The power play went 7 for 11 in the three games against Toronto, including 3 for 3 in the clincher. Fourteen players had points in that game and Rosen, taken in the first round with a pick from the Rasmus Ristolainen trade, had two of the goals.

"We made a lot of really good plays in this series, some high-end goals," Appert said.

Appert loves his leadership group in captain Michael Mersch and assistants Sean Malone and Ethan Prow. He reached out to them late on the night of April 22, on the bus ride home from Syracuse after a 3-0 loss put the Amerks in a 2-0 hole.

"I texted our captains that night on the bus ride home," Appert recounted. "And I just said, 'We will win the series.' And that was my text to Mersch, Malone and Prow. Keep the guys together and we'll map out a path forward. But I had full faith that we had the group that could dig in and win that series."

Appert liked how his team was playing, felt it played five good periods out of the first six against the Crunch. The exception was the first period of Game 2, when Rochester fell in a 2-0 hole and got outshot, 14-0.

Appert talked about simply winning a game against Syracuse and not worrying about needing to win three. When things were the reverse against Toronto, it was the same message. Win a game. There was no talk about completing a sweep of the series.

"What a crowd, the energy was electric," Appert said. "It was special to play here in front of them. We're really appreciative of the way the city has embraced this team."

There's more to come from the guys in Amerks sweaters in the next month. And then we see what the next few years can bring in Buffalo. Feels very promising indeed.