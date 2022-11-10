Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel does his mea culpa, then leaves town with the last laugh

"It seemed like (Comrie) had my number a couple of times on the breakaway. So sometimes it's easier to score if he's not in the net," Eichel said wryly.

This Vegas team is the kind Eichel has dreamed about since he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Sabres in 2015. They're 13-2 with nine straight wins and went 5-0 on their road trip. After missing the playoffs last year largely due a slew of injuries and some bad shootout luck in the last two weeks of the season, Eichel & Co. can get the franchise to the Stanley Cup final as it did in its 2018 expansion season. It might even win the whole thing.

It's inconceivable Vegas misses the playoffs this year, meaning Eichel will finally get to the postseason for the first time in his career. And Eichel looks great, clearly 100% after the controversial neck surgery that essentially meant the end of his relationship with the Sabres.

Eichel had to love how the noise went away after his second goal. That's because a large chunk of the crowd streamed to the exits.

They had nothing more left to say.

"I just tried to enjoy it. The whole experience. I just feel very privileged to be able to play this game," Eichel said. "It was a great team win for us. We had a good road trip. I've just been enjoying playing hockey this year, and trying to make the most of every night."

Said Stone: "It can't be easy to play here for him. But it sure looked like it tonight. Three goals and an assist in a game like that where the crowd's on you like that. It's one of the more impressive performances that I've ever seen."