Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Don't expect Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart to ride that tandem bike together to the Stanley Cup final.

They're on opposite sides now.

Remember that viral clip that's now a meme for all time? It was Day One of training camp in 2017 and the franchise cornerstones – drafted No. 2 overall by the Sabres in 2014 and 2015 – made a grand entrance with an unusual ride from their waterfront addresses, captured as they came into the KeyBank Center players' parking lot off South Park Avenue.

The golden boys were supposed to lead the Sabres out of the dark days of the tank. And while they scored lots of goals and Eichel became the captain, there was nothing close to a playoff berth here.

The divorces were messy, with the close friends traded in a four-month span in 2021. Reinhart went at midnight of draft night in July and Eichel went early in the morning while the Sabres were in Seattle closing a road trip (Aside: I have often thanked Kevyn Adams for that 4:45 a.m. wake-up call in the Pacific Northwest on the final day of a 10-day trip).

In the spring of 2023, however, The Jack and Sam Show is at the top of the hockey world.

Eichel's Vegas Golden Knights and Reinhart's Florida Panthers are going head to head in the Stanley Cup final, with Game 1 set for Saturday night in Vegas.

This is the moment they both dreamed about but never got close to in Buffalo. And before they became Sabres, let's not forget they were both winners. Eichel was a Hobey Baker Award winner who got Boston University to the NCAA championship game as a freshman and Reinhart was a key member of Canada's 2015 gold medal team at the World Junior Championships, where one of his teammates was Connor McDavid.

"They're both good friends. Jack and Sam are both good people. They're good friends of mine," Sabres captain Kyle Okposo said last week. "I'm happy for both of them and the success that they've had individually and as a team."

You can expect the national media is to poke a lot of fun at the Sabres' expense in the next couple of weeks. And it's legit. Their two former stars are in the Cup final while the franchise's playoff drought has extended to an NHL-record 12 years.

But while it's true the Sabres gave up the two best players in the trades and those two guys are battling for the Cup, let's not forget they got quite a haul for Eichel and Reinhart, too. Here's the list: Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Noah Ostlund. A draft pick that was turned into Jordan Greenway. Jiri Kulich. And almost-certain goalie of the future Devon Levi.

It's easy to make the case a Vegas-Florida final was the nightmare scenario for the Sabres last season. Not now.

Last year, remember, Buffalo owned the first-round picks of both the Golden Knights and Panthers as a result of the trades. And there was open fretting in the organization the teams would get all the way through to this point then – and leave the Sabres with picks No. 31 and 32 in the draft.

But things turned out quite a bit better than that. Vegas missed the playoffs thanks largely because of ineptitude in shootouts, leaving the Sabres to take Ostlund at No. 16. Florida got swept in the second round by Tampa Bay, dropping the No. 28 pick into the Sabres' hands.

Adams spent a while frantically trying to trade up on draft night but eventually had to stay put and was still able to nab Kulich at 28. Judging from all that we've seen this season in Rochester, especially in the Amerks' ongoing Calder Cup playoff run, that looks like a steal.

Eichel had 66 points in 67 games in the regular season, and has 18 points in 17 games in his first career run through the playoffs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

He appears fully healthy after his neck surgery heard round the hockey world, and is playing the kind of 200-foot game that landed him No. 8 in the Hart Trophy balloting while with the Sabres in the 2019-20 season.

But while Eichel might be Vegas' most talented forward, the Golden Knights don't have to demand the bulk of the offense coming from him to succeed as Buffalo had to do much of the time.

“For seven years they weren’t very good and they asked him to do it all," former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau said of the Sabres last week on NHL Network. "And now he doesn’t have to do it all. He has a lot of good players around him."

That's for sure. From Vegas' 2018 expansion-year run to the Cup final, the Golden Knights still have five regulars (Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson and former Sabres William Carrier and Brayden McNabb). And they have multiple Cup winners on their roster acquired since in Alex Pietrangelo, Ivan Barbashev, Chandler Stephenson, Alec Martinez and Phil Kessel.

That's a load of talent around him that Eichel never had in Buffalo. And he certainly never had a coach as confident in his style and abilities as Bruce Cassidy, who was one win from the Cup with Boston in 2019 before losing Game 7 at home to St. Louis.

Inside the NHL: After finishing one point ahead of Sabres, Panthers capitalize on incredible run with Lady Luck "The Florida Panthers are on one of the luckiest runs in Cup history. And perhaps in the playoff history in any of the four major team sports," Mike Harrington writes.

Like most of you, Okposo has watched the playoffs and marveled at the way the Panthers have surprised the hockey world. And shaken his head at how close the Sabres were to that spot.

While Vegas was a 111-point team that finished first in the Western Conference, the Panthers finished with only 92 and were a scant one point ahead of Buffalo. Okposo still feels the scar of the Sabres' 2-1 loss in Sunrise on April 4, the game that ultimately decided the final East playoff spot in the Panthers' favor.

"They've been playing playoff games for two months. I watched the first round very closely and that series was the most interesting to me," Okposo said of the Panthers' seven-game upset of Boston. "Obviously, Boston was a machine all year. The best team in the league by a mile, but Florida had already played Game 7 when they played us down in Florida. That was a Game 7. It was tight. Nobody wanted to make a mistake. Everybody knew what was at stake in that game.

"We came out on the short end of it and that was so difficult for us, but that was our first taste of it. They had been doing that for two months. Boston hadn't played a meaningful game since, I don't know, October? They just ran over everybody in the league, and I think once they lost Game 6 and you kind of looked at their faces and it was like, 'Oh boy, we're one loss away from being out of this thing after the season we just had?'"

Reinhart had 33 goals, 49 assists, 82 points and a plus-25 rating last year for the Panthers, career highs in all categories. He was still productive this year (31-36-67/but minus-12) in a third-line role and scored a highlight-reel overtime goal in Game 3 of the second round vs. Toronto.

The sense you get is that most Buffalo fans are rooting for Reinhart in this one, given the ugly way Eichel's time here ended. Reinhart, remember, made it clear he would have signed a long-term deal with the Sabres had Adams or former GM Jason Botterill offered him one. Neither did.

Trio of Sabres strike gold for Canada, but Germany's JJ Peterka has a breakthrough at Worlds Peterka, who scored 12 goals in 77 games for the Sabres this year after collecting 28 for the Rochester Amerks last season, one-upped Cozens by being named the outstanding forward of the tournament.

Eichel, of course, had his eight-year, $80 million contract but grew tired at times of the face-of-the-franchise responsibilities. His infamous diss of the fans following his return game here 14 months ago will live forever, even though he had done a 15-minute meeting with the media the day before without incident and spoke highly of the city in the same session that he initially tweaked the fans.

Those 10 seconds live forever. Still, it bears repeating that Eichel often met the media in hard times in an empty dressing room after losses to face the music, while Reinhart specialized in exit stage left and was nowhere to be found.

In Florida, of course, there's not much media that covers hockey so Reinhart has smooth sailing. Eichel gets Buffalo-style glare at times in Vegas but with Mark Stone as the captain and many other veterans in the room, it's not the Jack Show every night win or lose.

When you look on Reinhart's Instagram feed, you see lots of pictures of the two from their Buffalo days in addition to the bike video. They're riding ponies at a birthday party of Okposo's daughter, dressed as German yodelers for Halloween, hiking in British Columbia's Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, taping Tyler Ennis' "Enzo Sauce" commercial, and meeting former Bills coach Rex Ryan in the locker room.

They were hoping to get to this moment together in Buffalo. Instead, it's happening in two places they never imagined when they were drafted.

Sometime in the middle of June in 2023, either Jack Eichel or Sam Reinhart will raise the Stanley Cup. A long way from Buffalo.