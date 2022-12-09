Mike Harrington: It was a crazy finish for Craig Anderson, who needs to get more action in Sabres' net

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another Sabres game with a million things going on. Whatever you want to say about these guys, they're never dull.

Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in KeyBank Center was a bummer from the standpoint it was the first time the Sabres have lost this year when leading after two periods. They were 10-0 and slipped to 10-0-1 on Jeff Carter's game-winner at 1:36 of OT.

It was a game that ended in controversial fashion, with Jeff Skinner drawing a match penalty for a cross-check to the neck of Pittsburgh winger Jake Guentzel with 21 seconds left in regulation. Skinner was protecting goalie Craig Anderson, who got unnecessarily poked in the glove by Guentzel's stick after he froze the puck.

In the moment, it's a bad play by Skinner. Too far over the line. He's going to get suspended for Saturday night's rematch in Pittsburgh and maybe even for Tuesday's game here against Los Angeles. But frankly, I didn't have any problem with his thought process. His goalie got poked. Enough of that.

A veteran observer I trust made the point Skinner doesn't get into that situation if he just drops the gloves with Guentzel and starts hauling off. Very true. You're going to get in trouble using the stick and as Guentzel was going down, things got worse for Skinner. By then, he was in a bad place.

But we've seen how many years of Sabres goalies getting taken advantage of? If it costs the team one point in the standings to send an opponent a message, by all means go for it.

Anderson was understandably furious about the play when I asked him how easy it was to understand the flashpoint reaction Skinner had.

"You can't really say much about the stripes but obviously, you just hit the nail on the head: Free rein as far as coming in," Anderson said of Guentzel. "It wasn't much, but it was clear as day I was freezing (the puck) for three seconds ahead of time. There's no reason to do that."

You could tell coach Don Granato was upset with Skinner, likely because it's a veteran player that should know better. It put the Sabres in an untenable position, having to kill a 4-on-3 through what would have been 4½ minutes of overtime had it lasted that long. At least Buffalo got through the final 21 seconds of regulation to salvage a point because this game would have been really hard to take had the Sabres lost it in regulation.

Anderson played well most of the night. He made several key stops, and a 10-beller on Evgeni Malkin late in the second period prevented the Sabres from falling into a 2-0 hole. Instead, it set the stage for Victor Olofsson and Skinner to score in a 67-second span late in the frame to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead.

So it was unfortunate that Brock McGinn's goal with 3:30 left was one Anderson needs to stop, a shot nearly from the right boards that beat him to the long side off the goalpost.

"It's one of those things, I think that guy is just shooting as hard as he can and gets a lucky break off the far post," Anderson said. "It's the way things go, we battled back, and we responded in the right way to hammer back one to get a tie game (on Kyle Okposo's goal with 1:30 left). The character that's building in here and no-quit attitude is for real. Find a ways to get points. That's key to get where you need to go."

The talk the last couple of days – and it's gone coast to coast on both sides of the border – has obviously been about Tage Thompson's five-goal game but also about how they Sabres are creating a new ice age as the NHL's top-scoring team. They're must-see TV. They look like they're playing in the 80s, or maybe with the ghosts of Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny flying around the ice, circa 1992-93.

In the five games prior to Friday, the aggregate score was Buffalo 29, Opponents 23.

For those scoring at home, that's a score of 5.8-4.6. It's been firewagon hockey. Look at these scores: 6-5, 5-4, 6-4, 6-3 and, of course, Wednesday's 9-4 demolition of crumbling Columbus.

In Anderson's last two games, a 3-1 loss to New Jersey and the chaotic shootout win in Detroit, he faced 89 shots on goal. The number Friday was 33 and in the first 27 minutes of the game, Pittsburgh only had six. In the first 40 minutes, it was only 14. The Sabres did the job defensively, really locking things down much more that most nights.

This was Anderson's 11th game out of the Sabres' 27 this far. He's 5-4-1 with a 2.97 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. Eric Comrie is injured and has too often been ineffective. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen looks overmatched and will be under the gun against the Penguins Saturday night.

You'd like to see Anderson more. But he's 41. He needs time between games. The Sabres are in a tough spot.

"Everything you get in this game is earned, and that's no different today to tomorrow," Anderson said. "Right now, give the team an opportunity to win in when you get called upon and make sure you're battling in practice giving the guys some good work ethic that way.

"When your number's called, go out there and do the job. Be honest with yourself, and that's all I can do. Be honest with myself and say, 'Hey, how am I feeling today? Can I go again, can I not go again?' Make sure that the coaching staff has the right information."

"He's a very intelligent goaltender, he reads shooters extremely well and situations well, and he's always pretty steady for us," Granato said. "I thought tonight he was steady enough."