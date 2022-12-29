Mike Harrington: In the wake of another crisis, the Sabres were there for us again

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There was the silence early in the night and the crescendo of roars from the crowd as the game went on. After a decade of doldrums, the Sabres showed they really get it. For at least a few hours Thursday night, we could forget our troubles.

Come Friday, of course, we go back to reality. The cleanup continues. So do the questions and the emotional devastation from a blizzard none of us will ever forget.

It was thrilling to see the Sabres ready to go from the opening faceoff after 10 days of inactivity and dominate the Detroit Red Wings over the first two periods en route to a 6-3 victory before a full house in KeyBank Center.

But this was a lot more than just a hockey game.

All that talk from General Manager Kevyn Adams about "guys who want to be here" and "guys who want to be Buffalo Sabres" isn't mere lip service. These guys live here now. They saw what happened. They know what this game meant.

Coach Don Granato was passionate about the point after the morning skate, so much so that his money quote was aired on the jumbotron just before faceoff. It probably should be put on the dressing room wall and stay there for a long, long time.

"I know our guys are very, very proud to be Buffalo Sabres," Granato said. "And they’ll be very proud to step on that ice for more than just themselves."

The Sabres were there in the wake of the October Surprise storm in 2006, pasting the New York Rangers, 7-4, in a game that lots of people attended simply so they could have some power. The night after the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence in 2009, it was an emotional shootout victory over San Jose that was dedicated to its mourning city.

And the NHL's youngest team took its community responsibility seriously again Thursday night. So did the franchise as a whole, announcing a $50,000 donation from its foundation toward blizzard relief efforts a couple hours before the puck dropped.

"Special night, for sure. The atmosphere was incredible and right from warmups," said captain Kyle Okposo, who notched his first hat trick since the 2018-19 season. "First period we were buzzing, and it just felt good to play a game at home and after everything that happened this weekend. All the lives lost, all the families that had to go through what they did, the first responders to all the people with plows and snowmobiles.

"Just to play in this city and feel like we’re a part of the community, we’re trying to become part of the glue that helps this community heal and holds this community together. We tried to go show that on the ice tonight."

The Wings, perhaps predictably, started the night in slow motion after coming back from a 4-0 deficit to win in overtime, 5-4, Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Sabres, meanwhile, were rightfully concerned they had not played a game in 10 days but they looked super fresh.

After a four-goal second period, it was 5-0 for the Sabres and the place was up for grabs.

"It was definitely a hard last week," said defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. "I think it shows how passionate they are for what this city has gone through and for them to come out. You could tell it meant a little more to the fans and I think we fed off that, early especially. It was a really fun atmosphere."

Most of the fans probably bought their tickets weeks ago, looking to enjoy a Sabres game one last time in 2022. They got their money's worth after they paid tribute to those we have lost.

Just before the national anthem, the baritone of public address announcer Jay Moran summoned the crowd to stand and reflect, just as he did on that fateful February night nearly 13 years ago when we were still shocked by that plane going down in Clarence.

"We join all of Western New York in mourning the lives lost during the devastating blizzard that hit our community last week," Moran intoned. "We thank the countless first responders, good neighbors, local businesses and all individuals whose efforts have assisted the ongoing recovery process. Your generosity and courage best exemplify Buffalo."

Before the game, of course, the players were talking a little hockey and a lot of blizzard. It was, frankly, the only real talking point and the stories were all around the dressing room.

There were sobering ones, like Okposo battling with the generator outside his Clarence home in the blowing snow to keep his electricity -- and the heat -- for his wife and kids.

There were also entertaining ones, needed in these hard days, like Casey Mittelstadt acting like the "Home Alone" kid as the only player who didn't get the message and took the flight from his Minnesota home to Columbus for a game that never happened.

"I was back home when when the hard stuff hit," said Toronto native Owen Power. "So it's pretty crazy. We didn't get anything up there and coming back here, I had no idea how bad it was until I crossed the border. It was obviously real scary. I saw some pictures and I couldn't believe it. It looked like it was fake. Crazy."

I went to the back of the room to check in with Dylan Cozens, the Yukon kid. Other than perhaps Russian Ilya Lyubushkin, wouldn't a guy from near the Arctic Circle be the one to see such a storm hit before in his life? Nope.

"I've never seen anything like that. That was next-level for sure," Cozens marveled. "The wind on the waterfront was crazy. We're talking nonstop two days, 2½ days of just blowing, and blowing fierce."

Cozens posted an Instagram story during the early height of the storm of someone running to the outdoor mailboxes by his waterfront townhouse but revealed Tuesday the video was not him.

"That was actually my brother on Instagram," Cozens said. "I was hiding in the car. It was pretty unbelievable. When I was in my place, I was babysitting (Mittelstadt's) dog. A little puppy and I couldn't get him to go outside for anything. It was a crazy few days for sure."

No doubt about that.

As for the game, the Sabres looked like the same team we saw in Colorado, Arizona and Vegas for 40 minutes. That loss of momentum we expected didn't seem to be a thing at all. By the end of the second period, they had outshot the Red Wings, 25-14, and were rolling, 5-0.

Mittelstadt and Okposo each had their first multi-goal games of the season and this team has won five straight for the first time since the 10-game winning streak in 2018.

That run turned out to be a mirage. We'll find out how this club's strong play turns out. That's 10 wins and points in 12 of the last 15 games. That's 4-0 wearing the black goatheads -- with six goals in each game.

No matter how this season turns out, we'll have this night. The Sabres have a dressing room of guys who want to be here and they understood what this game meant, something we learned by their words and their play.

Good for them. Good for us too.