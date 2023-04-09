Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Devon Levi is 21 years old going on 41, so the Buffalo Sabres have developed trust in him in stunningly quick fashion.

But after the chaos of Thursday's wild shootout win in Detroit, was he going to come back Saturday against a much better opponent just over 36 hours later?

You bet. And Levi's showing in the win over Carolina says volumes about what the Sabres are thinking.

Levi, of course, is GM Kevyn Adams' prized prospect acquisition, a former seventh-rounder pilfered from the Florida Panthers in the Sam Reinhart deal. Coaches normally loath to put their fate in the hands of rookie goalies but after all that he has seen this year, Don Granato was probably more than willing to go for a change.

And Levi has delivered. He has beaten the Rangers and Carolina with strong performances and was a hard-luck, 2-1 loser in Florida. The Detroit game was obviously his spottiest showing. But he was money in the final two rounds of the shootout and never let his body language or his play sag through some of the bizarre goals he gave up in the 7-6 win, or after David Perron's tying tally with a minute left.

So now Levi has played three games in a row, and you know it's going to be four when the Sabres play the Rangers Monday in Madison Square Garden. If his load is light, and since there's no travel, could he go on back-to-back days for the first time in the NHL Tuesday in New Jersey?

Especially if the Sabres' thin playoff hopes remain alive, why not?

As Granato said Saturday, he wasn't getting warm and fuzzy about development here. He was just putting the guy in net he felt gave the Sabres the best chance to win. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has played 42 games this year between Buffalo and Rochester, so his development isn't harmed by playing Levi.

There's four games in five days, so we're going to have to see Luukkonen at some point. And if he's healthy and the Sabres are eliminated, it makes sense to give Craig Anderson one more run at home for his career finale Thursday against Ottawa, his old team.

But imagine if Levi has another big week. You wonder what it does to the Sabres' plans for next season.

It's worth pondering if Levi ever goes to Rochester, especially if he has a good training camp come September. The Sabres probably could use a veteran mentor in goal for him (Carolina's Antti Raanta or Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders are two pending free agents who could fill the bill), but what do they do then with Luukkonen?

Levi's quick rise in the organization from when-does-he-get-here-guy to No. 1 stud in goal is the top item in a massively full notebook from the weekend:

• You can study every stat you want, whether it's a traditional one or a fancy one, a real goal or an expected goal. We're seeing yet again the one stat that is a real barometer is goal differential. If your team is in the negative, it almost never makes the playoffs.

The 16 teams that entered Sunday in playoff spots all had plus differentials, with Los Angeles and Winnipeg the lowest at plus-18 and Boston at a ridiculous plus-122. The Sabres are minus-5, and there's similar bad news for Nashville, still alive in the West but at minus-10.

Dallas was the only minus to qualify last year at minus-8. Since the Sabres last made the playoffs in 2011, there have been only five postseason teams with a minus-count during a full season, and 2016 is the only year with two of them (Philadelphia -4 and Detroit -13).

The Sabres were minus-22 over their 15 games in March -- leaving them plus-17 in the other 63 games they've played this season. That was one rugged month right there.

• Every NHL team loses games they think they should win, and you should note all four members of the Bed for Bedard quartet at the bottom of the NHL's overall standing have at least 22 wins.

For all the wondrous things they've done on the road, especially against the West, the Sabres are really paying for their record against the East's bottom three: Philadelphia, Montreal and Columbus.

Buffalo has just seven points against that trio (3-4-1) with one game left Friday in the Ohio capital. Meanwhile, Florida (7-3-0) and Pittsburgh (6-0-2 with one left) both have 14 points and the Islanders (5-1-2 with one left) have 12. That's the difference in the wild-card race.

• Rasmus Dahlin's big game Saturday got him to 72 points for the season, making him the seventh defenseman in the NHL to get to 70+ this year. This is the first time since 1994 that seven blueliners have gotten there. The list is Erik Karlsson 98, Dougie Hamilton and Quinn Hughes 73, Dahlin, old friend Brandon Montour and Josh Morrissey 72 and Adam Fox 71.

Miro Heiskanen is at 69 points, Cale Makar is at 66 and Vince Dunn at 64, so the record of nine set in 1992-93 could be challenged during the season's final week.

• It's never easy playing in Madison Square Garden like the Sabres will Monday night. Now they figure to play in another circus atmosphere Tuesday in Prudential Center against the Devils. The flying Lindy Ruffs got the help they wanted from Buffalo Saturday as they're still one point behind Carolina for the Metro Division lead, so it's a big game for them.

And Tuesday could be the NHL debut for University of Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes, the brother of Devils sensation Jack Hughes. Luke Hughes, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft, signed his entry-level contract on Friday after Michigan was eliminated in the Frozen Four semifinals and is going to get some lineup looks in advance of the playoffs.

• By getting up to 46 goals with four games left, Tage Thompson has again made a 50-goal season a possibility. The Sabres haven't had one since 1992-93, when Alexander Mogilny (76) and Pat LaFontaine (53) both got there.

The current list of Buffalo all-time leaders is Mogilny 76, Danny Gare 56, LaFontaine 53, Rick Martin 52 (twice), Gare 50, Martin 49 and then Thompson tied with LaFontaine and Gare with other 46-goal seasons.

Don't forget that Friday's season finale is at Columbus, where Thompson erupted for his five-goal game in December.

• As noted by Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame archivist John Boutet, Saturday was the 45th anniversary of the Buffalo Braves' final home game. On April 8, 1978, the Braves suffered an 118-107 loss to the New York Knicks before an announced crowd of 11,801. Some guy named Bob McAdoo had 31 points for Knicks. Gut punch.

If the iconic Montreal Canadiens can hang a banner in Bell Centre to honor the long-departed Expos, still can't figure out why the Sabres turn such a deaf ear to fan sentiments for a Braves banner in KeyBank Center. Would sure like to see that happen by the 50th anniversary in 2028.