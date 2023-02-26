Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lest anyone think the Buffalo Sabres came into KeyBank Center with their dauber down on Sunday, it's easy to report that wasn't the case.

The news on Alex Tuch was expected to be suboptimal, and it was. Week to week. At least two weeks. Maybe more. Then the topper was the word that Rasmus Dahlin couldn't answer the bell and was taking a break from the showdown against the Washington Capitals as well. At least he's day to day.

General manager Kevyn Adams came into the media room a couple of hours before faceoff with the grim news. Adams leaned against a wall chatting with reporters, clearly hoping for the best. And his team did right by him in the game, a 7-4 thumping of the end-of-an-era-looking Caps.

That said, the theme for the next few days is clear: Hey Kevyn, the lonely eyes of Sabres fans are turned to you.

There aren't going to be any big fish reeled in here. The Sabres are not in that high-rent district yet.

Still, at this time of year, you're always parsing little nuggets to see if they have any significance. Adams has these off-the-cuff but not off-the-record chats with reporters from time to time, largely to take some of the heat from Don Granato about discussing injuries.

The biggest moment when my antenna went up Sunday morning was when Adams said, "We're more open to things than maybe 48 hours ago."

Translation: You all know we're looking to trade for defense depth but maybe now we go for a forward too. Of course, with the usual caveat that Adams will continue his long-term approach on shorter-term questions.

Jack Quinn was fabulous in Tuch's spot Sunday. Vinnie Hinostroza, a terrific soldier in going down to Rochester, came back to add a goal and an assist. But let's see if Adams can find some more depth on the wing.

"What's interesting about what he's going through is there's a range there," Adams said of the timeline for Tuch, whom he referred to as a "massive player" in the Buffalo lineup. "They're hopeful that it will be on the shorter side. That will get him back definitely before the regular season is over."

You're not replacing Tuch, and the Timo Meier pipe dream finally ended when the San Jose winger landed in New Jersey late Sunday afternoon as expected.

Still, while it's a novel thing that the Sabres are actually in a position to be buyers instead of sellers or even tankers, let's not get crazy here. Adams isn't mortgaging the organization yet. You do that when you might be a Stanley Cup team, not a team trying to sneak into a second wild card to get rid of an organizational piano on the shoulders.

Again, you're not replacing Tuch. Not close. What the GM can do is give his coach more options in case there's more injuries. Or if you want to sit down the likes of JJ Peterka or Kale Clague when struggles hit.

Tage Thompson, who became the Sabres' first 40-goal scorer in four years and just the fifth since 1995, said it's definitely a different feeling knowing there could be some help on the way.

"Whatever they do, that's their job up top," Thompson said. "For us, it's just showing up to the rink, trying to get better trying to win games. We've got the group in here that's capable to win games. They'll do their thing on top and whatever they think they can add to our team, they'll do."

Adams can now go in almost any area he chooses. And that includes goalies.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got his 15th win of the season and looked much better than he did Tuesday against Toronto. But that's no great accomplishment. Eric Comrie battled hard in overtime Thursday in Tampa but still doesn't engender much confidence outside his locker room, and young guy Craig Anderson can only be pushed so far at age 41, even as he has put together a remarkable year with a 9.20 save percentage.

Thompson got his 40th goal on a gift-wrapped blind pass by Caps veteran Evgeny Kuznetsov. It's heady stuff. Coach Don Granato said last year that he told Thompson there was a lot more than 30, and Granato said the same Sunday – meaning they're now pointing at Thompson becoming the franchise's first 50-goal man since Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine did it together in 1993.

"You obviously set goals for yourself at the beginning of the season," Thompson said. "And it was something that I wanted to see if I could get this year. That's kind of one of those things now, where I guess you reach out and now you change your goal."

The same could be said for this team and the GM. Making the playoffs wasn't in the thought process early in the season. But we're at the point now that it will be a disappointment if this team doesn't make it.

"At the beginning of the year, we just wanted to focus on getting better each and every day," Thompson said. "And I think that's still our focus, but now that we've got a taste for it, we're right there. It just makes you that much more hungry to to achieve that goal."