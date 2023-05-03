Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TORONTO – Let's start with the key point here: The Sabres always liked Brandon Montour. Former GM Jason Botterill traded a first-round pick and Brendan Guhle to Anaheim for Montour on Feb. 24, 2019, with the team six points out of a playoff spot and trying to push higher.

Montour had become a mainstay on the Anaheim defense in 2017 as a 23-year-old helping to spark the Ducks to the Western Conference final. In Buffalo, Montour was steady but unspectacular.

In the shortened 2019-20 season, he had five goals and 18 points in 54 games but led the Sabres with a plus-13 rating. And that's at a time when very few players on the Buffalo roster ever put up plus ratings.

New GM Kevyn Adams signed Montour to a one-year, $3.85 million deal for the 2021 Covid season. But when things fell apart that season under overmatched coach Ralph Krueger, Montour's message mirrored a lot of his teammates.

Get me out of here.

Montour was going to be an unrestricted free agent and Adams had little leverage. A couple of months before the Sabres landed Owen Power at No. 1 overall in the draft, they sent Montour to Florida for a third-round pick that became Russian forward Stiven Sardarian (now at the University of New Hampshire).

In his first six years in the NHL, Montour's career highs were the 11 goals and 37 points he had last season. No one could have envisioned what he has become.

Montour exploded this season, scoring 16 goals and nearly doubling his point total to 73. The offense hasn't stopped in the playoffs, as Montour has six goals to lead all NHL defensemen. Only two blueliners in history have more through the first eight games of a playoff year – and they are legends Bobby Orr of Boston and Paul Coffey of Edmonton.

"Pucks are finding a way in," Montour, 29, said Tuesday after scoring the insurance goal in Florida's 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. "You've got guys like (forward Carter Verhaeghe) in front of the net and good personnel that screen that goalie. You want to keep going, keep trying to find lanes and putting them on net behind the goalie. Things are going good. I've got to just keep pushing. Keep working on trying to be successful."

With MacKenzie Weegar traded to Calgary and Aaron Ekblad injured, Montour became a minutes muncher for the Panthers, leading the team at 24:08 during the regular season. Coach Paul Maurice paired Montour with veteran Marc Staal, giving him the freedom to think more offense knowing the back end would be covered. And he's made him a quarterback on the power play.

"He's been so good for us this year," Maurice said. "We've got a lot of unique players. He's an incredible skater for his ability to change directions and get up the ice and hit his spots.

"The other thing I think that happened was when Brandon went on the power play it produced enough points that his 5-on-5 game could relax. He's a guy who fought to get into the 5-6 hole (the third pair) and fought to get out of it. Once that happened, his game really settled."

Montour had five goals in the Panthers' stunning first-round upset of Boston, including two in Game 7. One of them came with 59 seconds left in regulation, making him just the sixth player in NHL history to score a tying goal in the final minute of a Game 7.

The five goals were the most by any defenseman since Toronto's Al Iafrate had six against Detroit in 1993. The record of seven was set by Orr against the New York Rangers in 1970.

Montour set single-season records for assists (57) and points by a Panthers defenseman while tying Ekblad (2017-18) and Jason Garrison (2011-12) for club single-season goals record by a defenseman with 16. He recorded the longest point streak by a blueliner in club history, going 3-7-10 over 10 games from Jan. 14-Feb. 6.

As a right-hand shot, Montour would look pretty darn good in the Sabres' top four right now. How about a pairing with Power? Dare to dream.

There was that little problem of Buffalo's 18-game losing streak in 2021 that drove Montour over the edge. The last loss in the streak, three games and 11 days after Krueger was fired, was a collapse against Philadelphia. Montour scored one of the goals as Buffalo took a 3-0 lead, then watched in horror as the Flyers tied the game in the third period and won in overtime, 4-3.

One of the most memorable postgame video calls of the Covid era came that night, when Montour flat-out went off on the Sabres. You knew he was out the door.

"You go through a stretch like this, you blame systems, you blame coaches ... In the end, you've got to be an NHL player," Montour said that night. "It's embarrassing. This whole stretch is embarrassing, especially tonight. Any team in the NHL, I don't care who you are, that's a win.

"That’s players. That’s completely 20 guys on the ice. That’s brutal."

In Florida, winning has become part of the program. The Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy last season before struggling most of this year and finally sneaking into the playoffs – one point ahead of the Sabres.

Montour has become a core piece and is signed through next season at a bargain price of $3.5 million. You'll always wonder what he would have been like in Buffalo under Don Granato, who loves to activate his defensemen and let them fire up the ice.

"I have seen him a lot since he was playing with Anaheim when I first came in, and he's somebody that caught your attention right away," said Panthers captain Matthew Tkachuk. "I'm just not surprised by what he's doing. The stage gets bigger and and he just seems to ramp up his game that much more. He plays intense, plays physically. He's the first guy in there to support his teammates and stick up for his teammates. And it's somebody that I've loved every minute of playing with this year."

The Leafs didn't have a lot of answers for the Panthers on Tuesday. Heading into Game 2 on Thursday night, they better figure out what to do about Tkachuk (three assists, nine hits in the opener). Same for the guy who's on fire from the blueline.

"We like our game right now. In playoffs anything can happen," Montour said. "When you talk about our run, everybody's got a run going right now. We're in our second round, we've still got a lot of hockey left. We're happy with that win, but that's one and we need to get three more. The experience is great. I experienced Anaheim going all the way to the conference final and I cherish that. It definitely helps."