Mike Harrington: Finally back at full strength, Jack Eichel is a key part of a winning hand in Vegas

TORONTO – He's happy, healthy and – for the first time in his NHL career – playing winning hockey. "Vegas baby, Vegas" was how Jack Eichel announced his trade from Buffalo on social media a year ago, and the hiccups of last spring are quickly getting washed away in the sea of success Vegas is having this season.

"The season's early, but we've been playing well so far," Eichel said Tuesday in Scotiabank Arena prior to the Golden Knights' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. "It's been good. We've got a lot of guys healthy. Obviously, we were banged up last year and this has been a good start to the season. So just want to continue to keep building on it."

Eichel entered Tuesday's play with five goals, nine assists, a team-high 14 points and a glossy plus-10 rating. He's one off the team lead in goals, assists and plus-minus while averaging 18:16 per game of ice time and is easily playing his best hockey since the 2019-20 season with the Sabres. That year, he finished eighth in the Hart Trophy race and was on a 43-goal, 94-point pace until the season was shortened by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, a lot has happened since then.

(At this point, do we really need to go over the details of the kerfuffle he had with the Sabres over his neck injury that led to his trade to Vegas?)

"Things are going well for me. I'm feeling good again," Eichel said. "I think that's probably one of the reasons I probably argued as much as I did for the surgery I desired. I just felt like that was my best chance to get back to as close to full health as possible. It doesn't happen overnight, and you don't just get surgery and things go back. It takes time. So I felt like I had a good summer and I feel pretty good."

The Golden Knights entered Tuesday's game 11-2 and on a seven-game winning streak that included the first three games of this road trip. And where does it wrap up? Thursday night in KeyBank Center.

It will be Eichel's second time back in Buffalo since the trade that brought Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and draft picks to the Sabres. The first one was a 3-1 Buffalo win in March, remembered mostly for Tuch's empty-net goal after he stole the puck from Eichel. One play that might represent an exorcism from all that ailed the Sabres in the era of Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

Eichel was upstanding the day before with Buffalo reporters, speaking for nearly 15 minutes and assuring no hard feelings about the surgery and the trade. After the game, however, this corner innocuously asked for his thought on the "level of intensity of the crowd" during the game, as he was lustily booed every time he touched the puck.

You probably remember how Eichel, um, stepped in it with his response.

"That's about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Heh. Really," Eichel said in a forever-memed moment. "It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game. ... It was a nice tribute. There were plenty of people here that were supporting me and there were plenty of people here that were booing me."

Naturally, Buffalo fans have not reacted well to the perceived snub and Eichel is thus going to get lambasted again on Thursday night. Far more than Daniel Briere or Chris Drury ever got it after they left in free agency.

Eichel was focused on the matchup with the Leafs on Tuesday and wasn't interested in rehashing much about his time in Buffalo. He did, however, throw an olive branch toward the Sabres for their early-season play.

"Obviously, I wish all those guys the best. I feel like I was a part of that organization for a lot of years and made a lot of great relationships," he said. "I care about those guys, and I want to see them have success. I'm not somebody who leaves and wishes bad upon anyone. I just don't really believe in that. I'm really happy in my situation and it's nice to see that they've been doing well."

Eichel joined the Vegas lineup in February but was never himself much last season, particularly because he played through a broken thumb over the final month of the season. He still managed to collect 14 goals and 25 points in 34 games, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in their history.

Peter DeBoer was fired as coach and replaced by Bruce Cassidy, who was was surprisingly turfed in Boston. Cassidy had lots of first-hand looks at Eichel with the Sabres and saw him around NHL player workouts in Boston in the summer.

"He's been great for us and I think he's been one of our best defensive players really," Cassidy said. "And when people think of Jack, it's more of the puck possession guy to attack to the neutral zone. But he's been really, really good away from the puck.

"I can't speak to what was going on (in Buffalo) in terms of his injury. But now I know he's healthy, so you've got the physical part accomplished. Now you're mentally in a good spot. You're helping a team. You're in a winning culture. That's what I see out of Jack. He's having fun playing the game again."

"He's been as advertised – just a beast down the middle of the ice which we haven't had," said linemate and Vegas captain Mark Stone. "He comes to the rink, works hard every day. Gets his work done."

Winger Jonathan Marchessault, one of a few remaining alums from Vegas' 2018 expansion team that made the Stanley Cup final, said he's been floored at some of the individual plays Eichel can make.

"Guys that are just gifted, they can take over a game sometimes," Marchessault said. "Some games we feel like we're not going anywhere and they do one skill play to change the whole game, the whole momentum. This is what he does for us because he's a star player."

But Eichel doesn't have to do things by himself as it often felt was required in Buffalo. With players such as Alex Pietrangelo, Alec Martinez and Phil Kessel, there are Cup winners in the Vegas locker room. Eichel, remember, has never played a postseason game.

"The veteran presence in our locker room is definitely something that I think works to our advantage," Eichel said. "It doesn't seem like the guys in here get very flustered and are always just taking it game by game, shift by shift. It's a good way to go about a season. This is a long trip. We're a week into it now. You never like being away from home for that long, but we've had a pretty successful trip so far and just want to continue to build on that."