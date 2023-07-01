Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Erik Johnson has gone where the Sabres want to go.

Cut through all the ins and outs of free agency and that's why the Sabres have brought the veteran defenseman to Buffalo as he gets into the twilight of his career.

Johnson is 35 years old. He's 80 games shy of 1,000 for his NHL career. He's not the player he once was for the Colorado Avalanche but he has not needed to be either, thanks to the ascension of Cale Makar, Bowen Byram and Samuel Girard on the Avs' blueline.

What Johnson has been is a conscience of the Colorado locker room. You can bet that Kyle Okposo, Alex Tuch and Zemgus Girgensons can't wait to welcome him in that role here. And that Ramsus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power can't wait to soak up as much as they can from him.

And you know Don Granato and Kevyn Adams wanted to add that quality to their dressing room.

It was a year ago last week that I was in Tampa's Amalie Arena as the Avs won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of a terrific final series. Once the Cup is awarded and the team picture is done, reporters are allowed on the ice to do interviews so the winning locker room isn't completely overwhelmed.

It was striking the way players talked about what it was like to see Johnson finally get the Cup after more than 800 games in the league and being part of the 2016 Colorado club that had just 48 points. When the horn ended, Johnson and fellow '16 alum Nathan MacKinnon fell to the ice together in a celebratory embrace away from the main scrum of their teammates.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog got the Cup from Commissioner Gary Bettman and the first player he was passed it to was Johnson. That's how much he was respected in the Avs' dressing room, and the kind of intangible he can bring to the Sabres.

Johnson revealed that handoff had been in the works long before the Avs reached the final for the first time since 2001.

"'When we win it, you're getting it first,'" Johnson recalled Landeskog telling him. "If that doesn't give you motivation to get it done, I don't know what does."

Moving around the ice to snap some pictures of the Avs, I stumbled upon a player hoisting the Cup above his head with his family around. One woman was facetiming another family member to show her the scene. I found the picture Saturday and, as I remembered, it was Johnson. Quite a scene.

June 26, 2022: Snapped this shot on the ice in Tampa as Erik Johnson celebrated his long-awaited Cup with his family. Love the relative on FaceTime at bottom right. #Avs #Sabres pic.twitter.com/mgLgEVJckQ — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) July 1, 2023

Alex Tuch played in 66 postseason games for Vegas, including the 2018 final against Washington. But other than him, there's simply not much postseason experience in the Buffalo room. On defense there's virtually none, expect for the three games Riley Stillman played for Florida in the 2020 Covid bubble in Toronto.

Johnson dealt with some injuries last season but it still seems like he has some energy in his tank, averaging 17:15 per game. At age 34, he blocked 102 shots and had 121 hits. And don't discount how important it will be for Johnson and fellow signee Connor Clifton to help the Buffalo penalty kill.

You expected Adams to add one defenseman at some point soon. But getting a pair of right shots and doing it at reasonable prices in the first hour of free agency -- and not have to trade assets -- was not on most Sabres' fans bingo cards.

Now we wonder what's next: That defense corps sure got crowded in a hurry.

You would think both Johnson and Clifton might get a chance to pair with Power next season and the flexibility throughout the D corps just got a lot better. Johnson got one year for $3.25 million, Clifton got three years and $10 million total, a hit of $3.33 million. Those price tags are no issue.

It's notable there are Cups in the front office in Adams, assistant GM Jason Karmanos and with goalie coach Mike Bales. They matter. Especially on a team with little playoff experience that expects to be playing postseason hockey in April.

Johnson and Clifton can help immensely in that area. Clifton was a rookie in 2019 when Boston got all the way to Game 7 before losing to St. Louis. Started his year at LECOM Harborcenter in the Prospects Challenge and ended it in the Cup final. His role grew after Torey Krug headed to St. Louis in free agency and Zdeno Chara retired.

Pretty interesting he jumped to a division rival. The Bruins aren't going to be the same team without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci if both retire. They're a candidate to get passed by teams in the Atlantic Division, even as they come off an NHL-record season with 135 points and got them nothing for it.

Clifton played with Don Granato at the U.S. National Team Development Program. After a pretty good season, he ran afoul of coach Jim Montgomery and was a healthy scratch for parts of the playoff collapse against Florida. Lots of Bruins panicked during those last three games, and that includes Montgomery. Granato's system will let Clifton skate when he wants to.

So as for Adams, what does he do next? We might get a hint Sunday, when he speaks to reporters prior to the opening of development camp.

There has to be more coming. His NHL defense roster includes Dahlin, Samuelsson, Power, Johnson, Clifton, Stillman, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Jacob Bryson. At least one of them is gone before the season and maybe two of them.

Stay tuned.