There always are what-ifs at the end of any season. But how about a whopper of one at the climax of this Buffalo Sabres campaign?

Let's go back to last month's Hockey East Tournament. What if Northeastern had scored in overtime on March 11 to beat Providence in the quarterfinals? What if the Huskies had upset NCAA-bound Boston University in the semifinals the next weekend? Or maybe even gotten past Merrimack the next night to get into the frozen version of the Big Dance?

Would Devon Levi, ostensibly carrying his college team on his shoulders under that scenario, even have played in the NHL at all this season?

Remember, once he signed his contract on March 17, it took two weeks for his visa situation to get squared away and for him to get in practice time. His memorable debut victory against the New York Rangers wasn't until March 31.

Speaking Sunday at locker cleanout day in KeyBank Center, Levi was chatting with us about how "not all bad things are bad." He was referring to the feeling after Tuesday night's loss in New Jersey ended the Sabres' playoff hopes.

That's when I asked the 21-year-old if he had pondered how a different disappointment – the finality of an OT loss in his final college game – might have completely changed the course of his career.

"One door opens. Another one closes," he said. "For the better, for the worse. Who knows? You've got to go through the door to figure it out."

Levi played seven games for the Sabres and he didn't gently knock on that door. He kicked it in.

He went from much-ballyhooed prospect to No. 1 goalie heading into training camp. That's how quickly things went.

Levi was 5-2 – and notably won both shootouts he was in – with a 2.94 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. In total, those numbers are a tad pedestrian, but that 7-6 shootout win in Detroit put them out of whack.

In his other six games? Levi ran a 2.47 and .921. Those are totally starter's figures.

"It's been awesome. Looking back, it's probably one of the best times of my life," Levi said. "It's a dream come true to actually be here. It's pretty surreal that this happened so fast, and they just gave me the opportunity to play. I'm just so grateful to have been given that opportunity."

The Sabres went on a playoff push – for the first time since 2012 – and they did it with a 21-year-old in goal who wasn't even here in time for the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Levi said he came away super impressed with the talent, skill and intelligence his new NHL teammates possess. He recounted a conversation he had Saturday with Rasmus Dahlin where he told Buffalo's top defenseman what it's like to watch plays develop from the net where Dahlin makes a play that wasn't available a scant second or two earlier.

"I think the sky's the limit," he said. "We're so young, so many good people, really close-knit group. I think that's a foundation to something great. And it's just exciting. I think all the boys are really excited."

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie could only sit and watch Levi get all the key starts. Both said this weekend they want to return, but that seems unlikely now.

"Devon started really really well," Luukkonen said earlier Sunday. "He played really good games. So I see why the coaching staff wanted to ride that."

What are Kevyn Adams and Don Granato thinking about the goaltending and other areas going forward? We were originally going to hear from them Monday, but the Sabres have postponed the annual end-of-season session to Wednesday.

Adams has a lot to ponder in goal. With Craig Anderson retiring, a veteran mentor might be in order. Is it really feasible to go into next year with a Levi-Luukkonen tandem? That would be awfully risky.

Levi said he's fascinated to learn what it's going to take to withstand the rigors of the 82-game schedule, and that he has been picking Anderson's brain on that point quite a bit the last couple of weeks. You would think the Sabres have in mind no more than 45-50 games for him next season, and that's becoming the trend in the league anyway.

Nashville's Juuse Saros and Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck led the league this year by playing 64 games. Only 12 goalies got to 55. And there were 21 who played from 37 to 50 games, which is the group you would think the Sabres have Levi pegged for.

"It's good to know that I could play in this league. I feel like it was a great foundation moving forward," Levi said. "I can go into summer excited to learn and grow and come in better next year. I think the the initial jitters are out, I think I know what the league's about. And I got a little taste so I could bring that back and kind of foster and improve my craft."

Levi said he expected the NHL game to be much faster than college hockey but what took him by surprise were the swing of emotions within games. Elite-level players could create offense so quickly that no deficit ever seemed secure.

"Goals can happen quick. You can't get comfortable. It's the NHL. Guys can score," he said. "And I learned that whatever the situation is, you're down a few, you're up a few, you've still got to play like it's 0-0 because things change quickly. And if you 'play the score', your emotions will be all over the place."

Levi said he's going back to Northeastern to finish classes and take final exams. Then he will get back on the ice to start prepping for the trip to Latvia to join Team Canada at the World Championships. He also said he hopes to visit Anderson in Florida this summer, a mentor relationship that has quickly blossomed.

His one ranch-blue cheese moment Sunday was when he said he studied Tom Brady's mental approach of proving you're the best for the role each day. He said he knows he has to do it over and over again, not just assume it will keep being given to him.

Levi will learn soon enough not to channel Brady around these parts. Because there's a good chance he could be the man around here for a good long time.

"Amazing group. All I could ask for," he said. "They took me in so well. It's been so, so welcoming. Getting to know the guys, they're just great people, great mentors also. I'm excited to stay in touch with the guys and continue to form relationships with them."