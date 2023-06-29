Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NASHVILLE – A thunderstorm was raging outside Bridgestone Arena on Thursday afternoon, pounding rain on the massive roof as the final two rounds of the NHL draft continued, and making a total racket on the adjoining rehearsal hall the league used as an interview area.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was musing about the lack of trades league-wide during our time here when a loud clap had him looking up at the ceiling.

"I thought maybe we just had one with that thunder," Adams deadpanned. "I thought something big was about to happen."

Nope, the Sabres didn't get Owen Power a new defense partner here. At least not yet. Adams said talks are still going on that front. They left town in the wake of a sobering lightning bolt they didn't want to deal with: Their NHL forward core has taken a huge hit after Jack Quinn needed surgery on an Achilles injury suffered while training back home in Ottawa this week.

You're looking at 4-6 months out of the lineup, which means it is entirely possible Quinn won't be back until the calendar flips to 2024. The Sabres are going to be extra careful with this one, too. They won't rush the 21-year-old one iota.

Adams was grim as he started his post-draft meeting with reporters. Clearly bummed for the player and bummed for his team.

"What I told Jack on the phone was that I know the character and the person he is," Adams said. "And I've also been assured by our doctors that this is something that he'll make a full recovery, will come back bigger, better and stronger than ever. So, it's adversity. It's a bump in the road for him. But the type of mindset he has, I have no worries about how he'll come out the other side. Certainly disappointing news."

Adams said Quinn was "sprinting and working on explosiveness, which is what we want him to be doing." Just a bad freak of an injury that comes with major ramifications. The Sabres aren't hoping to be a playoff team next season, they expect to be one. But their margin for error still appears to be small. Major injuries could be one clear problem.

Although the Sabres were planning on unloading Victor Olofsson – and probably should still do so – you have to wonder if this now gives them pause to maybe wait until the trade deadline. Olofsson's specialty is that power-play flank, and who was a key guy expected to fill his role? Yep. Quinn.

Are you just going to hand that role over now to Jiri Kulich? That's not how the Sabres operate with kids. Even after his fabulous rookie season in Rochester, Kulich has yet to play an NHL game. Olofsson has hit 20 goals three times in the last four seasons.

It's a rough call for Adams. Based on what we saw in Rochester, it seems like you can plug-and-play Kulich in that role – and get someone much harder to play against than Olofsson is. The Sabres were thrilled to see Kulich become a force in the AHL and make the league's all-rookie team, but that's a lot to put on a rookie's plate from opening night.

The Quinn injury potentially impacts Isak Rosen and Matt Savoie, as well. It might derail another junior season of Savoie with Zach Benson in the Western Hockey League. It seems as though Savoie will be more needed in the NHL now with Quinn out, and then can be loaned to Team Canada for the World Juniors come Christmas time in Sweden.

Training camp in September now takes on a lot more meaning. How Kulich, Rosen and Savoie perform in practice and the seven-game exhibition schedule is really going to matter.

"Someone comes in and kicks the door open and just absolutely belongs on our team and is going to help us win hockey games, we're going to find a way to make room," Adams said. "So regardless of this situation or not, that's what we do. But I also wouldn't say that we would now sit here and say, 'Oh, we should fast track someone' or change the timeline of any of our prospects based on this, but we're open to it."

Adams reiterated that he is open to that big move on defense, as well, and that he has tire-kicked on multiple defensemen around the league, both those on the market and others who may not be. Free agency opens Saturday, but the Sabres don't seem to be in the mindset to go for a long-term deal to corral someone such as Scott Mayfield of the Islanders or Radko Gudas of Florida, whose price went up quite a bit the last two months and might prove to be a huge overpay.

Adams said "cost acquisition," in that moment, is important to him, but so is the cost down the road for a multi-year deal. A trade is going to be far preferable to keep both cost and term down with Rasmus Dahlin due to get big money – perhaps as soon as Saturday – and Power not far behind.

The Sabres did a good job pumping up their prospect pool on defense, even as David Reinbacher, Dimitriy Simashev and Tom Willander went in the top 11 in what rated as a mild surprise. The latter two clearly moved up, and that left Zach Benson waiting for the Sabres to grab at 13.

Buffalo grabbed three prospects for its back end, and its final seven picks were all 6-feet or taller. Four of them were 6-2 and up.

The Sabres love relationships, and they had plenty at this draft. Benson played on Savoie's line. Second-round blueliner Maxim Strbak is going to play at Michigan State for coach Adam Nightingale, whose brother, Jason, is Adams' very trusted assistant scouting director.

Clarence Center's Gavin McCarthy drafted 86th overall by Sabres Gavin McCarthy joined older brother Case as an NHL draft pick on Thursday.

Taking Gavin McCarthy was no hometown pick either, not in the third round. The Pride of Clarence Center is heading to Boston University. Goalie Scott Ratzlaff was part of a tandem in Seattle that beat Benson and Savoie in the WHL finals.

The Sabres were happy about the draft, but that's for another year. For this year, they expected Quinn to take a Dylan Cozens-like step coming off the World Championships to become a 30-goal scorer. Now that's not happening. Big bump in the road.