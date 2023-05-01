Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It took about roughly 26 hours over the weekend to shake the Stanley Cup Playoffs to their core for this spring.

The reverberations might be felt in the NHL's Atlantic Division for the next several springs.

While the Western Conference is still in shock over Seattle's Game 7 upset of defending champion Colorado late Sunday night, this side of the continent is continues to find it hard to fathom the sudden demise of the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the aftermath, it's safe to say there's a lot of raised eyebrows and probably a good deal of snickering going on inside One Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. The Sabres' gap in their division just got even smaller next season.

Hold that thought for a second while we talk the immediate aftermath.

Instead of a Bruins-Bolts second-rounder for Atlantic supremacy, it will be the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers dropping the puck for Game 1 Tuesday night in Scotiabank Arena.

In what feels like could be an is-the-Earth-flat moment, the Leafs won a playoff series Saturday night for the first time in 19 years on John Tavares' overtime goal. That was just the prelim for Sunday's shocker in TD Garden, as the Panthers got a Brandon Montour goal with 59 seconds left in regulation and a Carter Verhaeghe goal in OT to stun Boston, 4-3.

The Bruins' Presidents' Trophy season – featuring an NHL-record 65 wins and 135 points – went kaput in the first round. So too might have the careers of Boston mainstays Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who could be headed for retirement.

"They had a crazy regular season but the playoffs are completely different,” Verhaeghe said of the Bruins. "We had a crazy regular season last year and it did not amount to anything (a Presidents' Trophy turned into a Round 2 sweep to Tampa Bay). It feels good, but we have another round to focus on.”

So in ex-Sabres terms this week, we have Brandon Montour, Sam Reinhart and Eric Staal (and Zac Dalpe and Casey Fitzgerald) of Florida vs. Ryan O'Reilly and Jake McCabe (and Wayne Simmonds) of Toronto for the right to go to the East final.

If Leafs fans are looking for good karma, there's this point: Tuesday is May 2, 2023 and it's a significant anniversary in Toronto sports. It was 56 years ago – May 2, 1967 – that the Leafs beat Montreal, 3-1, to wrap up their most recent Stanley Cup and, as it turned out, start generations of franchise futility.

Sabres fans know all about that. By next spring, it will be 54 years with no Stanley Cups for Buffalo. The Sabres, of course, are just trying to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2011. And while General Manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato wouldn't subscribe to the playoffs-or-bust theories reporters were proffering to them during exit interviews, everybody knows the deal.

In the spring of 2024, the Sabres darn well better be playing playoff hockey.

The Sabres probably should have been in the playoffs this season. The difference of Buffalo being in and Florida being nowhere near the playoffs except for watching on television turned out to be the Panthers' 2-1 victory over the Sabres on April 4.

Flip that result and the Sabres would have been playing the Bruins. And spare me with the theory they would have been cannon fodder. You don't know what happens in the playoffs. Things you seemed sure of can go haywire.

Who knew Bergeron suffered a herniated disc in his back in the meaningless Game 82 farewell to his hometown of Montreal and would miss four games? Who knew Linus Ullmark would regress to what we often knew here, or perhaps that he wasn't healthy?

And who knew Bruins coach Jim Montgomery would suddenly brain cramp under the pressure? Montgomery somehow forgot he had the first 40-win/20-win tandem in NHL history and ran a ragged Ullmark out for the first six games before finally going to poor Jeremy Swayman in Game 7. Then in Game 5, Montgomery actually broke up Bergeron and Brad Marchand for a spell as part of interminable line shuffling.

It's as if he forgot what brought him to the dance.

The Sabres finished 25 points out of the playoffs last season and missed the postseason by two points this season. It's clear Tampa's window is fading through a product of age, mileage on the star players – will goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy ever be the same player we once saw? – and cap issues.

Show of hands please: How many of you know the Sabres' cut their deficit in the standings behind Tampa Bay from 35 points last year to a mere seven this year?

The Sabres are just starting long-term contracts with core players Tage Thompsons, Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson, with Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power sure to follow. They probably found their franchise goaltender in Devon Levi. There's prospects coming from all over the globe, too.

The Lightning have to figure out what to do with free agents Alex Killorn, Corey Perry, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ian Cole. Captain Steven Stamkos, 33, is a free agent after next season. The Lightning have no draft picks this year until the sixth round, no first-rounders at all until 2026, no second-rounder until 2025. They're in cap trouble. And there's no great prospects on that Syracuse team currently battling the Rochester Amerks in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, eight Bruins who saw time against the Panthers are unrestricted free agents. Perennial Selke Trophy winner Bergeron is 37, greeted every player with a hug as they left the ice after the OT loss and then saluted the Garden fans. He said it was thank you for the season and not goodbye. We'll see.

Deadline acquisitions Dmitry Orlov, Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway and Tanner Jeannot combined to get the Bruins and Lightning exactly nothing.

So looking at the Atlantic hierarchy, the Leafs are going nowhere. Now that the 300-pound gorilla of first-round flameouts is off their backs, they're built for multiple years.

The Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy last year, got swept by Tampa in Round 2, released interim coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with Paul Maurice, made a blockbuster trade to get Matthew Tkachuk and struggled for much of the season. Their goaltending remains suspect, but they've started to learn how to win.

The Bruins and Lightning won't fall off the map, but they're heading into the neighborhood of the Penguins and Capitals, legacy teams starting to age out who will creep near the playoff cutline and maybe below it.

The Sabres seem a step ahead in talent, coaching and management than fellow rebuilders Ottawa and Detroit, and a couple of steps ahead of Montreal. Boston and Tampa Bay might have lost their last chance, and Buffalo's days are coming.

One fly in the ointment for the Sabres comes next week: You don't want anyone in the Atlantic landing Connor Bedard in the draft lottery. Stay tuned.