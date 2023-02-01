Mike Harrington: Both on the ice and in the stands, the Sabres' situation at home is complicated

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When you checked the ticket site the last couple of days, the outlook was bleak. When you watched the warmup and counted the minutes down to the 7:40 faceoff, all the seats that stayed empty in KeyBank Center didn't make it much better.

After some wonderful "Choose Love Night" ceremonies and a memorable anthem from the ELIM Christian Fellowship Choir, it was time for the Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes to play hockey.

So then you looked around for real. After being filled for the last two home games, the downtown barn wasn't close to capacity Wednesday night. The announced crowd was 14,166, which is just over 4,900 shy of capacity. You'd like it to be better for a team coming off a 3-0-1 road trip but, in the end, it was far from an October terrible turnout either like I was fearing it might be on Monday.

Still, the questions gnaw at me after the 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes, who have had Buffalo's number for more than six years now.

How does this team fix its vexing attendance troubles – which were a quick talking point on TNT's national pregame show? And what is the deal with this club's home/road splits?

The Sabres are 15-7-2 on the road, including 10-1-2 against the Western Conference. They're 11-13-2 at home, and Wednesday's disappointing loss prevented them from getting to the All-Star break in a playoff spot for the first time since 2010.

Alex Tuch correctly pointed out it was almost impossible to come back from a 3-0 hole in the first 13 minutes against a team as good as the Hurricanes. Rasmus Dahlin said this is a game everyone involved has to forget about because the Sabres have earned their position in the playoff race.

(If you read the doomsday talk on social media, it's easy to forget the Sabres hit the break one point behind Pittsburgh with 32 games left in their season and four points behind Washington – still with three games in hand over the Caps).

Carolina has beaten Buffalo in 14 of the last 15 meetings. The Canes are a solid second in the NHL's overall standing, seven points behind Boston and six ahead of third-place Toronto. For some perspective, Carolina is 10 points ahead of every team in the Western Conference.

That's the hockey equation of Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the question of attendance is a complex one. The kneejerk reaction is to blame fans and they deserve some of criticism here. The Sabres relish big crowds and great atmospheres, both at home and on the road.

It's no coincidence that Buffalo is 5-1-1 at home when the attendance is 17,000-plus and just 6-12-1 when that number is under 17,000.

We apparently have Weeknight Flu in this town. I just watched the Sabres play last week on a Monday night in Dallas in front of a roaring crowd of more than 18,000. And that's a city that's far pricier, has much worse traffic and was charging $35 for its garage parking.

How much money were you all about to spend to go to Atlanta and Arizona? Football season is over now.

Folks here just want Friday nights or weekend afternoons. As someone who travels, I can tell you that's a Buffalo thing. The buildings are full in most cities on most nights.

The Sabres are 29th out of 32 teams in total attendance and dead last in attendance percentage. They went into Wednesday's game playing in front of just 76.4% of capacity. There are 17 teams at 96% and up, and 22 teams at 93% or higher.

The Sabres aren't revealing their season ticket base but judging by their lowest numbers of the season, you can interpolate it's grown from about 6,500 last year to somewhere around 9,000 this year. Obviously, they have to work to get that higher, whether it's through new purchasers of the full package of lots of folks combing from packs of various sizes.

Winning helps that. Entertaining hockey helps that. You'll have to wait for next season, based largely on the result of this one, to see what kind of bump they get.

You do wish people would be more interested in seeing the Sabres now, and not so focused on the opponent. But people have been burned so much the last 11 years, and even some nights this season, that a big buy-in is simply not going to be automatic.

There is a lot of crabbing about individual game pricing and it's justified. The dynamic pricing model, which makes the price of a hockey ticket play hopscotch over the course of a day, is becoming an industry standard in sports and it's a scourge.

The Sabres should be above it. It comes off as a scam. If I want to see Carolina on Feb. 1, the price of a ticket should be the same on Nov 1, Dec. 1 or Jan. 1. It's not. There shouldn't be upwards of 30 prices for tickets for a game based on location, row number. That's too many.

And Ticketmaster, which has ruined concert ticketing, adds terrible fee charges to all tickets. For what? We're doing all the work these days. There's no ticket agent helping us. No paper tickets to print. It's just a scam. But again, this isn't a Sabres thing. It's a ticket industry thing. Progress isn't necessarily a good thing.

Why don't people come to games? Walkup on Wednesday was undoubtedly hurt by cold weather. Prices are high on a single-game basis on the 100 level but the Sabres aren't going to undercut their season ticket members and I get it.

Ultimately, it's the condition of KeyBank Center that's a big negative. Concessions are pricey and subpar. The pictures you see on social media of the "beef on weck" are an embarrassment. Seats are broken and cupholders missing. The place is dirty. The scoreboard is a TinkerToy compared to the massive models now in most cities.

You wonder what kind of impact John Roth, the new chief operating officer, will have in some of these areas. If he's the new business honcho, it's pretty easy to tell him the areas that need to be fixed up to help the business.

The biggest item, of course, is winning hockey. Stay in the playoff race right through to April and the fans will be there. You just wish the Sabres didn't make it so difficult on people sometimes.