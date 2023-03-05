Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was eight years ago next month a bunch of us hockey media types gathered in a conference room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Toronto. One lone TV and a dais sat starkly at the front of the room.

Franchise fortunes were about to change in the 2015 NHL Draft Lottery. Truth be told, everyone in the room knew those who covered the winning team would have a much busier job on their hands too. Connor McDavid brought hopes of Stanley Cup dreams – and a lot more chaotic dressing room every time he visited Canada.

Reporters got ready for the night's proceedings by writing their if-their-team-won-McDavid story in case the lottery balls fell their team's way. In my case, I had a McDavid story and a Sabres-lose-but-will-get-Jack-Eichel story ready too. The Eichel story, of course, was what we used once I filled in the blank that Edmonton was the winning team.

McDavid has been just as generational as everybody said he'd be. Obviously, Eichel's career has been on a much different path. But he has been hot of late as the Vegas Golden Knights opened play Sunday one point out of the lead in the Western Conference. McDavid's team is chasing Eichel's in the Pacific Division, sitting four points back.

But as individuals go, the entire world is chasing McDavid this year.

We'll get an up-close look Monday night at 7:30 as The Greatest Show on Ice hits KeyBank Center when the Sabres host the Oilers (too bad it's only on ESPN+ and Hulu).

Buffalo took Sunday off after Saturday's win over Tampa Bay, but the betting here is the coaches got together for a skull session on McDavid, who has already lapped the field in this year's Hart Trophy race.

McDavid leads the league in goals (52), assists (70) and points (122), and has a 26-point lead in the scoring race over teammate Leon Draisaitl (41-55-96). He's every bit the star people thought he would become in the spring of 2015, and it's why folks in places like Chicago, Columbus, Anaheim, Vancouver and Arizona hope their lottery luck comes through next month when the draft order is established to select Connor Bedard.

Bedard's stats this year in 47 games with Regina of the Western League: A generational 59 goals, 64 assists and 123 points.

Inside the NHL: Sabres have made quite a statement in season series against Lightning "Just by the luck of the draw of work schedules, I've been in the house for all four Sabres games this year against the Tampa Bay Lightning. What a gig. They've been spectacular hockey displays. All of them," Mike Harrington writes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Still, my longstanding reminder that nothing is automatic: Whoever wins Bedard will have to figure out a way to build a team around him. The Sabres failed to do that with Eichel, and it has taken a long time to get enough help in Edmonton for McDavid and Draisaitl. GM Ken Holland got a big addition at this year's deadline by dealing for veteran defensman Mattias Ekholm, a key player on Nashville's 2017 Cup finalists.

Edmonton harbors Stanley Cup dreams but still has questions on defense and in goal. And it's notable to point out that last year's four-game sweep at the hands of Colorado in the West final is as far as the Oil has gotten in the playoffs with McDavid. Last year also marked just the second time in his seven years they even won a series.

Now 26, McDavid is on a 67-goal, 156-point pace. The point total would be the most in NHL history by a player not named Wayne Gretzky or Mario Lemieux. McDavid needs one point Monday to tie his career high of 123 points set last year.

McDavid had a streak of five straight multi-goal games snapped in Saturday' loss in Winnipeg. It was the first such streak in the NHL since Alexander Mogilny did it for the Sabres in 1992-93.

Observations: Sabres stand up for themselves, snap skid with win over Lightning Tyson Jost and Jack Quinn scored in the latter half of the second period to give Buffalo a two-goal advantage that it protected to hold on for a 5-3 win.

"Sometimes it just goes in," McDavid mused Wednesday after his two goals over Toronto. "I felt like I was playing good hockey before and it just wasn't going in for me. You kind of get a bounce and it seems to go in for you. It is a funny game that way."

The Sabres are 8-4-1 against McDavid since he came into the NHL. Oddly enough, some of his least productive games, by his standard, are against Buffalo.

He has only four goals and 12 points in 12 games against the Sabres, and his 1.0 points per game are his second-worst against any team (0.86 vs. St. Louis is his worst).

Good luck to the Sabres slowing McDavid down in this one. They need the two points – no matter how many points No. 97 gets.

Quick hits

• You wonder if the Sabres go back to back with Eric Comrie in net for the first time since early November. Comrie has won four straight and is an Edmonton native who stoned the Oilers by stopping 46 of 48 shots in Buffalo's 4-2 win Oct. 18 in Rogers Place.

• Buffalo's morning skate Monday will be our first look at forward Jordan Greenway, acquired Friday from Minnesota. The Sabres have an interesting decision about who to take out of the lineup. The initial thought might have been Vinnie Hinostroza, just back from Rochester. But he has scored twice in four games and provides plenty of spark. You wonder if Victor Olofsson, with no goals in 13 games, might be a better choice to take a seat for a game or two.

• The Sabres (32-25-4) are one win away from passing their victory total of last season, when they were 32-39-11. They have not won at least 40 games in a season since going 43-29-10 in 2010-11, their last playoff campaign.