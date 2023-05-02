Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TORONTO – Jake McCabe waited a long time for this chance. The Sabres drafted him in the second round in 2012 and he made his NHL debut on April 3, 2014.

He was a good soldier in Buffalo. Twice played 76 games in a season. Played 66 of 69 in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 campaign. Never got to the playoffs. Didn't get close other than the near-miss to the 2020 bubble.

McCabe had plenty of love left for the game, just not for any more losing in Buffalo. He opted to go home to Chicago for a four-year, $16 million deal on July 28, 2021. After all, the Hawks still had Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat, added Seth Jones in a trade with Columbus and promptly signed him to an eight-year deal.

McCabe's full-time duty in Buffalo started in 2015-16, the year after the tank when Jack Eichel was a rookie. The Sabres improved by 27 points and hopes were high.

We all know what happened here. Lots of guys in Blue and Gold felt they had to go elsewhere to have a playoff chance. But how was McCabe to know the Blackhawks were going to tear it all down hoping to land Connor Bedard just when he thought he was going to have his chance?

It's a mixed bag for former Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe with Blackhawks A chaotic season on and off the ice in the Windy City will leave the Blackhawks out of the playoffs for the second straight year and the fourth time in five seasons. The glory days of 2008-2017 that produced three Stanley Cups and two other trips to the West final are long gone.

When I chatted with McCabe before a game in the United Center 13 months ago, let's just say he was a little down in the mouth about what was going on in Chicago. And you couldn't blame him one iota. As he sat at the dais Tuesday in Scotiabank Arena, he was quite a bit more chipper.

It took nine years and 504 NHL games, including a deadline trade to Toronto, for him to finally get a chance in the playoffs. And what a scene he's in the middle of now.

"Great to be one of the eight teams (left) and get a chance to get back out here in round 2," McCabe said prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. "Intense. Every shift matters. Every puck battle matters. And that's what I expected."

Pretty good description of how the game would go. The Panthers carried the momentum from their Game 7 win Sunday in Boston to a 4-2 victory here to get the early jump in the series.

McCabe, of course, wasn't part of all the first-round frustration in Toronto since 2016. He showed up on the scene and suddenly had an integral role in the Leafs' first series win since 2014.

McCabe averaged 22 minutes, 49 seconds in the six-game triumph against Tampa, blocking 10 shots and recording 32 hits in the six games.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"It's awesome," said Leafs center and fellow former Sabre Ryan O'Reilly. "We had a few years together there in Buffalo and you can just see the way he's playing now: So smart, physical, does everything well. He's just such a big, big piece for us that's helped on the back end."

That's one part of the McCabe equation that's interesting. He wasn't just acquired as a depth defenseman. He's been planted with T.J. Brodie on the top pair, dealing with the top matchups.

"That's the player he is and the guy he is," O'Reilly said. "He comes in and you feel like every play is everything. He leaves it out there. Every game, every shift. It's a guy to lean on, too. It's an impressive thing."

"The guys have been through a lot here," McCabe said. "So to get over that the first-round hump was obviously big and now our focus is on round two, and get right back out there. We didn't like our Game 1 in Round 1 (a 7-3 loss). So that's a big focus."

The result, unfortunately, was much the same for the Leafs. They fell behind 2-0, but rallied in the second period on goals by Matthew Knies -- his first in the NHL -- and Michael Bunting to draw even. Florida went back ahead with 2:13 left in the second period on a breakaway goal by Carter Verhaeghe, the overtime hero Sunday in Boston.

McCabe was caught up ice on that one after taking out Anthony Duclair, and Brodie made a mistake trying to pinch near the Toronto line. Duclair recovered to make the pass to send Verhaeghe in on a breakaway, and he beat Ilya Samsonov.

Former Sabre Brandon Montour gave the Panthers a two-goal lead with 7:36 left on a slapshot from the slot, his sixth goal of the playoffs.

As it turned out, this was one of McCabe's toughest games of the playoffs, as he was minus-3 despite again being a physical presence with four hits. One was a thumper on Florida star Matthew Tkachuk early in the third period.

Based on his previous games, it might rate as a bump on the playoff road. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe quickly grew confident in McCabe over the final 21 games he played with the Leafs. And why wouldn't he feel good over a guy with a plus-12 rating? But Keefe knew darn well things reset in the playoffs, and that McCabe was a first-timer at age 29.

It turned out any worries Keefe had were unfounded. The series against Tampa Bay was a grind but the Leafs were mentally tougher, winning three overtime games on the road. McCabe played more than 27 minutes in two of them.

"I think he grew a lot through that series," Keefe said. "I think early on, it seemed to me that he was adjusting to playoff hockey a little bit. Each game, I thought he got better and better. ... Defensively, he didn't crack. Physically, he was really imposing and asserting himself in the series that way. Especially as a series goes on, that really is an advantage for our team."

McCabe had one goal and four assists in the regular season. He didn't have a point against Tampa and had a minus-1 rating. He's not here for offense.

"He's got a lot of confidence in who he is, and how he plays," Keefe said. "He's not afraid of anything out there, whether it's the moment, whether it's the opposition."

"I've been waiting a long time for this. So I've been enjoying and soaking in every moment," McCabe said. "It's one thing I really try to do on a personal level. Just be very present every day."