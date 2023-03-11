Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rye. Sourdough. Wheat. French. Buttered. Avocado.

Or maybe just plain burnt.

Any way you slice it, it sure feels like the Buffalo Sabres are toast. And that's a shame because this is a season that has already been filled with more good moments than most of the last five years combined.

Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers made it 0-3-1 in the last four games and 1-5-1 in the last seven. You just can't stay close in the wild-card race when the Islanders, Penguins, Panthers and Senators keep winning and you're doing that.

Yes, there are still 17 games left. And the Sabres still have games in hand on the Islanders and Panthers. But the deficit is up to seven points, they're chasing multiple teams and it's going to take a long winning streak to get them back in the hunt.

You feel that coming? Me either.

In addition, the schedule is tough and it features no games left against Pittsburgh and one against the Islanders, so not many chances at redemption.

But hey, they did reach one goal of meaningful games in March. Barely. Tuesday's game in Elmont against the New York Islanders got them to March 7 but the NHL Situation Room's bizarre replay reversal that awarded Hudson Fasching the game-winning knee, er, goal essentially ended their season.

It doesn't feel like there's any need to watch the out-of-town scoreboard or screenshot the standings from the NHL app on Twitter at the end of the night anymore. Figured we'd all be doing that into April this time. Darn.

It was just two weeks ago – not two months or two years – that the Sabres were in a playoff spot. They had posted the first two-game sweep of a Florida trip since 2016 and squeezed into the second wild card after a 3-1 win over the Panthers on Feb. 25 in Sunrise.

But that game finished in dark fashion, with Alex Tuch on the bench the last 7½ minutes and hobbling off the ice first from the postgame celebration. Regular Sabres social media watchers quickly noticed that point, as Tuch is always one of the last to leave after victories. Tuch hasn't been seen since and it's plainly obvious how much he means on all 200 feet of the ice and in the dressing room when he's a part of the game.

Buffalo is 2-5-1 without Tuch. It's no coincidence. That's the injury of the season. It's not like GM Kevyn Adams was going to be able to replace Tuch at the trade deadline. Sometimes those things just happen to teams.

At least the Sabres restored their pride after Thursday's 10-4 beatdown against Dallas. They deserved better in this one for sure, struggling for the first 10 minutes and then clearly being the better team for the last 52.

"We just needed to get through the first few minutes to get into a rhythm," said coach Don Granato. "We had some very unfortunate bounces and situations in the game. It was good that we didn't have any the first 5-10 minutes until we could get to breathe a little bit. Everybody gets a couple of shifts in, any tension they brought forward from recent couple of games it would be released in the moment. And that was the case."

It was a tense affair that felt like a playoff game and you're going to have to win 2-1 games. But Buffalo hasn't won a single game this year when scoring fewer than three goals and didn't win this one either.

The sellout crowd was spectacular, with the "Let's Go Rangers" chants shouted down with boos and/or answered with "Let's Go Buffalo" chants. This wasn't a Toronto game; there were more than enough Sabres fans to drown out the interlopers.

The Sabres got a pretty-picture goal from Jeff Skinner, off a sublime cross-ice pass from Ilya Lyubushkin. The Rangers got a fortuitous one from Patrick Kane, as the South Buffalo native scored for the second straight game with his new team by pinballing a backhand off Owen Power's skate into the net.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen deserved a better fate in net. The Kane goal was a fluke and Artemi Panarin's overtime winner was a gift from the hockey gods, a pass-like deflection off Zemgus Girgensons' stick that set up Panarin to ram home the winner from the left circle on a 4-on-3 power play.

Officiating, by the way, continues to haunt the Sabres. The overtime hooking penalty called on Rasmus Dahlin was a chintzy one for that spot. Hate when forwards, in this case New York center Mika Zibanejad, pull sticks away from defensemen when the stick gets near their arms and get rewarded with a call.

Luukkonen rued the unlucky plays but properly pointed out how this club took pride in playing for each other after Thursday's disaster. At the other end, Igor Shesterkin stopped 32 of 33 shots. Just as Edmonton's Stuart Skinner stopped 37 of 39 on Monday, the Sabres couldn't dent the net.

"I think we create that amount of chances every game, I think we'll be pretty happy with the results we get," Jeff Skinner said.

The Rangers are still finding their way in chemistry class after adding Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko in trade season. They have won four of six and have a five-game homestand coming on Tuesday.

"That's a lot of skill. They're two great skilled players," Skinner said. "They've been around the league a long time, guys have seen them and know how they play. ... It's going to be difficult to contain them."

Another sign the end is near for the Sabres? Not even the Goatheads could save them.

Buffalo fell to 8-1-1 in its alternate black and red jerseys, a throwback to the '90s and 2000s when the club did a whole lot of winning in them.

The Sabres are a season-killing 13-18-3 at home – and that means it is just 5-17-2 when wearing their standard blues or the goofy white-panted reverse retro concoction.

None of those numbers adds up to what they would need to snap the NHL's longest playoff drought.

It feels like it's over. A shame really.