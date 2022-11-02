Mike Harrington: A year after the trade, Alex Tuch revels in how he fits and looks with the Sabres

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the morning and at night, Alex Tuch had it all going on Wednesday.

He's got the Hollywood stache growing for Movember in honor of men's health awareness month. And when Tuch chatted with The Buffalo News in advance of the night's activities against the wobbling Pittsburgh Penguins, he was bursting over his white sweatshirt with the Sabres' "goathead" and his blue and gold cap with the famous 90s Sabres logo charging off of it.

It was the Sabres' first "Reverse Retro" night, and the first time Syracuse-area native Tuch got to wear his childhood dream of a logo in an NHL game.

"And I love the all white of this one, too. It's pretty cool," Tuch said. "I don't think I've ever worn anything like that. To me, the goathead is something that's truly special, something I was able to watch and see growing up and dreamed one day putting on, and now it's going to happen."

Tuch fits so seamlessly with this team that it feels like he has been around for several years. Of course, that's not remotely the case.

Inside the NHL: After Halloween game, November schedule is looking awfully scary for Sabres October for the Sabres has gone well thus far, with plenty of glimpses of how March and April went. The real challenge is going to be November. And that's been a massive problem in seasons past, Mike Harrington writes.

Thursday will mark one year since Tuch learned he had been traded to the Sabres through a phone call from Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon. It took until the morning of Nov. 4, one year ago Friday, for the Sabres and Golden Knights to announce the hockey world-shaking trade of deposed captain Jack Eichel. (Aside: Thanks for nothing to everyone involved for my 4:40 a.m. Pacific Time wakeup that morning in Seattle).

"I got a text from Kelly McCrimmon, and he asked me to call," Tuch recalled. "It's a sinking feeling in my gut. Whenever the GM texts you and says, 'Call me,' it's probably not a great thing. I called back and he told me the news and that was pretty much it. It was actually kind of uneventful. There was a lot of phone calls that had to be taken care of after that."

Tuch revealed he had heard the Sabres and Golden Knights were actually close to an Eichel deal a week earlier, but nothing happened. He had seen rumors on Twitter, but nothing came of them. I had floated Tuch's name in a column way back in mid-July as being a good trade target for the Sabres if they worked an Eichel deal with Vegas, but it just seemed like the Golden Knights' cap situation would make it impossible. Of course, Vegas' use of LTIR allowed it to fit Eichel in under its cap when he was activated in February.

"It feels like I have been here for a while now, right? Definitely doesn't feel like only a year," Tuch said. "It feels longer. Then again, looking back on it, it also feels like it's been like two seconds. A time-flies-when-you're-having-fun kind of thing. So it's a little bit of both."

"The beauty of having almost a team that's brand new is ... every day is new and original. He's been a real surge in that," coach Don Granato said of Tuch. "People have spoken a lot about culture. And it's almost like they think it's a carryover from the past. It's not. It's today; it's immediate. And we've been able to do that and create culture at the moment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Observations: Sabres roar back from two-goal deficit to win third straight The Buffalo Sabres extended their win streak to three games with a comeback that began on a JJ Peterka goal and continued in the third period when Tage Thompson added his seventh of the season with a one-timer on the power play.

"He's a guy that's so engaged in the moment, he brings so much excitement and energy to the moment that it kind of fit what was happening just prior to him arriving. And it gave it just another boost. It was another guy, and another personality."

Tuch entered Wednesday's game with six goals and nine points in Buffalo's first nine games and seems on his way to getting the chance to crack 30 goals for the first time in his NHL career.

There's no reason this can't be a trade both sides love. The Sabres are obviously enamored with Tuch, love the potential Peyton Krebs shows as a playmaker and were thrilled to get a No. 16 pick out of the deal when the Golden Knights somehow missed the playoffs last spring. Swedish center Noah Ostlund is high on organizational prospect charts.

As for Eichel? He looks like the monster he was here in 2019-20, when he finished eighth in the Hart Trophy balloting. He's got five goals, 12 points and is plus-9 in 11 games. He went all video game to score the game-winner with seven seconds left in overtime in Sunday's win over Winnipeg, then feathered an absurd pass to Shea Theodore for another OT tally Tuesday at Washington in the opener of a five-game road trip.

Where does that sojourn end? Next Thursday in KeyBank Center.

Sabres center Dylan Cozens working to 'earn' respect when facing NHL's best Now stronger following a productive offseason, he’s taken another step toward becoming a consistent difference-maker with the puck and a pain in the neck to face when he’s defending.

In Buffalo, of course, everything was on Eichel's shoulders. Sometimes, he handled things well. Sometimes, he didn't. Once the trade happened, the Sabres were able to quickly rebuild their culture, and Tuch was a major part of that. The story has been told many times how Tuch, upon arriving in Buffalo, wanted to meet everyone in the team offices – whether they were in hockey operations or not. Because he feels everyone's job was important to the organization.

The buy-in among players in the locker room to what Adams and Granato are building has been massive, and it has been lightning-quick.

"Everyone is coming in here being themselves. Management and the coaching staff have allowed that," Tuch said. "The leadership group is where you push that envelope to being yourself. They've also brought in the right people and they brought in good people. Guys in this locker room, everyone gets along. It's a special thing. It doesn't really happen in many places, whether it's on teams or in the workplace or anything like that. So it's been a lot of fun."

The hockey has been encouraging, and so has the fashion. The Sabres will wear the real goathead alternates for the first time Nov. 23 against St. Louis. As for the Reverse Retros, Tuch said he saw mostly positive feedback when they were unveiled.

"Maybe the white pants are a little different, but these jerseys look great," he said. "I saw a lot of tweets and stuff from people when they came out and don't think I really saw a negative thing about it. Not everyone loved it, but ... all Sabres fans really seemed to, and even the hockey world in general was like, 'These are really pretty cool.' "