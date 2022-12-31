Mike Harrington: A win over Bruins is the kind of statement Sabres haven't made in a long time

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BOSTON – When you're talking success over an 82-game season, there are blowout victories, there are lucky victories and then there are the games that carry a lot more weight. They are the games that make statements about an entire organization.

The Buffalo Sabres played one of those Saturday in TD Garden. You might look back on it someday as a coming-of-age win that will resonate for quite a while.

The Sabres went toe-to-toe with the Boston Bruins and didn't blink on the home ice of the NHL's best team. They had a lot of adversity over the course of nearly 64 minutes but they were the team that made all the key plays at the most important times.

Their 4-3 overtime victory has to rate as one of the best games of the season in the entire NHL. And it feels like the most important triumph of the Kevyn Adams-Don Granato rebuild.

Two goals and four points by Alex Tuch, including the overtime winner. The tying goal with 1:37 left in regulation and the assist on the winner by Dylan Cozens. An absurd length-of-the-ice pass on the equalizer by Rasmus Dahlin. Another absurd Tage Thompson goal. A spectacular, 37-save performance by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, including two saves on a late 5-on-3 off David Pastrnak that would have put this one to bed.

"It shows that we're for real," Cozens said after the pulsating victory that prompted plenty of hooting and hollering in the dressing room. "That's the best team in the league right there and we found a way. Going down 5 on 3, the penalty kill stood on its head and UPL stood on his head and we found a way to come back. Just standing on his head left and right, back door saves, breakaway saves. He kept us in it."

"It tells how hungry we are," added Luukkonen, who can't possibly go back to Rochester while playing like this (four straight wins and six of seven). "It's a younger group of guys but we want to show that it's not just like a small stretch of games we can play. We can fight through those ups and downs and be a winning hockey team."

The Sabres will start the new year Sunday night in Ottawa six points out of a playoff spot, with two games in hand over Pittsburgh and three in hand over both the New York Rangers and Islanders. They are seven points behind Washington with four games in hand, and a matchup looming Tuesday night in D.C.

Buffalo should be in this race. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery knows what he saw.

"I think they have more swagger," Montgomery said of the Sabres. "Their belief ... you can see it coming. And I think that's why they were able to come back and win that game today."

The Sabres improved to 18-14-2 overall, including 11-3-2 in their last 16 games and 8-1-1 in the last 10. This snapped a nine-game winless streak in this building that dated to 2018. The Bruins are 28-4-4 overall and fell to 18-0-3 at home – as Buffalo became the first Eastern Conference team to get a point here this season.

Boston took a 3-2 lead with 7:35 left on Brad Marchand's breakaway goal, a play the Sabres felt was a clear too-many-men-on-the-ice violation with Marchand sprinting alone up the ice before the man he was replacing was even near the bench.

Can't challenge that. Just have to make it up and Buffalo did it in the final two minutes. Dahlin stopped a puck chest high going toward the Sabres' empty net. He made eye contact with Tuch and Cozens and fired the puck almost the length of the ice to the right corner. Tuch dug it out and dropped it back for Cozens, who beat Jeremy Swayman to tie the game.

"We had a little bit of eye contact there and I knew he was going to send it down and 'Cozzy' saw it, too," Tuch said. "I knew I just had to get it a little bit closer to the middle there."

"Tuch was incredible," Granato said. "It was his game to rise, put in situations, dictate influence and take over."

On the winning goal, Cozens stripped sure-fire Hall of Fame Boston captain Patrice Bergeron, carried the puck down the ice and returned the drop-pass favor to Tuch in the slot.

"Just trying to play my best defense there and obviously defense leads to offense," Cozens said. "So I didn't think I quite had their guy beat to the net and I knew Tuchie was coming in and he's got that long reach. So I just tried to throw to an area where he'd be able to get it."

"He's tough to handle," Granato said of Cozens. "I don't care who you are on the other team. When he bears down and competes, you see the the athleticism, his skill, the strength have come to the forefront."

Dylan Cozens took the puck off Patrice Bergeron, then made the pass to Alex Tuch, who scored his second of the game and 17th of the season. pic.twitter.com/Blpkac3Z75 — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) December 31, 2022

Marchand gave it up to the Sabres, too.

"They are going to be a good team for a long time," the Bruins' iconic gnat said. "It's a matter of time ... They've been bad for a lot of years and usually get high draft picks and wait for them to develop. And you're seeing that now with (Tage) Thompson and Dahlin coming into their own. They have a couple holes still, but they've definitely come a long way and they can win any night."

On Jan. 1, 2022, Tuch scored his first goal with the Sabres in a 4-3 overtime loss here. On the final day of the year, he won a game in OT by the same score and the Sabres have come a long way in 12 months.

Tuch played 82 games for Buffalo in 2022 – exactly the equivalent of a full season – and finished with 29 goals, 47 assists and 76 points. Thompson, by the way, finished 2022 with 53 goals and 99 points in 84 games.

"I've had the best time of my life the last year," Tuch said. "It's been an absolute dream putting on this sweater each and every night. Just to be with this group of guys has been unbelievable and I'm super excited for the future for this entire organization."