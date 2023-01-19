Mike Harrington: A night to renew 'Miller Time' was a celebration of the icon from a wonderful era of Sabres history

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was once again Miller Time downtown Thursday night.

And now, it's for all time.

No. 30 is in the rafters for posterity, the capper to a wonderful, nostalgic ceremony to induct Ryan Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire the number of the franchise's leader in games and victories by a goaltender.

Oh, the moments.

You had Rick Jeanneret at the microphone, bellowing out one more "Milllllllerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr," as he had done so many times after yet another spectacular save.

"Well, Ryan, I thought I had done that for the last time in front of 20,000 people and a TV audience," Jeanneret cracked as he took the mic. "But not so, and am I ever glad it was not the last time."

Miller remained composed during his 16-minute address to the crowd, but was clearly moved just prior to it when the Sabres surprised him with the news they have established the Ryan Miller Legacy Fund, an endowment established at Roswell Park to benefit pediatric cancer patients. Quite a gesture, indeed.

After his speech, Miller went from the Zamboni end of the arena to the zone to the right of the Sabres bench that he guarded for two periods every night of his career here. He stood with his wife, Noureen DeWulf, and his two children, Bodhi and Kaia, as public address announcer Jay Moran said, "It's time to raise the legendary No. 30 to the rafters."

The number came out of its box, and smoke flew all around as the crowd roared. There was pomp and circumstance and reverence, a moment for all time.

And while it was a full-blast celebration of a franchise icon, it felt like a little bit of a festival for those two incredible seasons when the Sabres seemed on the cusp of finally grabbing that elusive Stanley Cup.

How the names and even some of the nicknames of the duos and trios from the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons roll out of our brains. Many of them were on the ice in their jerseys.

There were Thomas Vanek, a mustachioed Derek Roy and Jason Pominville. Tim Connolly was out there. The "Gooose" calls greeted Paul Gaustad. The cheers were big for Henrik Tallinder, J.P. Dumont and enforcer-turned-podcaster Andrew Peters.

"It's a little surreal. Like, you just think of them like the boys," Miller said afterward. "We've been keeping in touch here and there. But everyone's living their life. And it's hard to get together, especially the last few years with (Covid-19) restrictions. It means a lot that they would come. A lot of them had to travel and go out of their way and take time away from their families and to show up. It means a lot to me. And I do hope that's a nice way for us to stay connected."

Former goalie coach Jim Corsi got big cheers. For a rare time, so did owner Terry Pegula (thanks, Josh Allen & Co.). So did general manager Kevyn Adams. Let's see how long that feeling will last for him. A video from Dominik Hasek moved Miller, as well.

"I think it's just awesome seeing guys, but I think it's about right exactly what he deserves," Vanek said. "That's to have his number go up in the rafters. He was the backbone of this team."

Defenseman Henrik Tallinder gave up a new fact after all these years when he revealed Miller liked listening to "Hootie and the Blowfish" music before most of his starts. But Tallinder said he never argued.

"He probably saved my (butt) more than anyone that I ever played with," Tallinder said. "So I'm really excited for him."

Roy recalled how he quickly learned about Miller during their 2004 season in Rochester. And the first lesson was that practice better be intense.

"I feel like I was a goal scorer most of my career and I couldn't score on Ryan," Roy recalled. "That was like the time where I realized like, 'This guy's good, man. I haven't scored on him like five practices in a row. So it became one of those just try to battle against him and score."

After the morning skate for the current Sabres, captain Kyle Okposo had a similar tale.

"You knew he was going to grind, you knew he was going to compete," Okposo said. "I remember when (Matt Moulson) got traded here and he told me, ‘You would never believe this guy, what he does in practice Like he hates getting scored on in practice. And he watches shootout videos of everybody.’"

Following the ceremony, Miller was ushered into the press conference room. The last time Miller stood at the front of that room, it was the night in 2014 that he was traded to St. Louis with captain Steve Ott. There were tears shed by the players, and even by some team employees who lined the wall to listen to the final farewells.

Miller looked around, saw some familiar faces in the media and joked the mood was a little better on this night. He even said it was important to show his 7-year-old son the way everyone in town responded to him.

Joked Miller, "The family folklore can only be so many stories before you have to show the kid where it actually happened."

I wanted to see mostly how Miller would thank the fans during his speech, both those in the building and those who had supported him over the years. And he didn't disappoint.

"There is no team without the community fully behind the boys on the ice," he told the crowd. "And I loved to play here because every time you were on the ice was meaningful. There is a real passion in these stands. And sometimes that passion shows up in the cereal island at Wegmans where it dispenses advice on the last game. Or you'll walk down the a sidewalk on a cold day to be met by a warm hug from someone's grandma. "When you know that everyone's watching, that they all care, you want to deliver. You want to win," Miller said. "And I think it is this little bit of extra that exists only in a town like Buffalo. I wanted the entire city to wake up in a good mood – because we beat the Maple Leafs the night before." The place hooted with glee. Savage slam.

Four hours before the ceremony, an essay Miller wrote for the Players' Tribune entitled "Thank You, Buffalo" hit the interwebs. Miller finished it by joking "I need to save some stories for my speech, otherwise I'll just spend 20 minutes crying in front of you guys."

Miller said he felt this ceremony allowed him to reconnect to Buffalo, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

"There's a difference between a house and a home. Buffalo, for me, no matter where I live, will always be one of my homes," he wrote. "I remember whenever I was playing in net and there was a long TV timeout, I used to look up at the banners of all the greats – the guys who had given everything for Buffalo – Perreault, LaFontaine, Hasek. And to think that my name would be up there too? It fills me with a lot of pride and appreciation for Buffalo."

The city showed him all its appreciation back Thursday night.