We've spent some time with Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams this week in preparation for the NHL draft, and it's something reporters do every year with GMs before shuttling to whatever city the league's annual convention will be held.

But as we head to Nashville next week, Adams will be in a much different spot than his predecessors over the last decade.

Building will continue. But rebuilding is over.

It's time for Adams and coach Don Granato and this group of players to win. Now.

And it's clear the GM is well aware, too.

When I asked Adams the requisite question about this year's Stanley Cup champion, it naturally included an aside about seeing Jack Eichel hoist the Cup in his first try at the playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights. Adams could have offered a boilerplate response with a few platitudes to his former captain, but instead offered a quick glimpse of his moving-ahead thinking.

"The first person I texted when I woke up at 6 a.m. the next day was Alex Tuch," Adams slyly said of the Sabres' winger and the prime acquisition in the Eichel trade with the Golden Knights in November 2021. "I think he's pretty excited to have the opportunity to do that here."

Adams went on to give Vegas its due for its four-round grind through the playoffs, something Adams lived with Carolina in 2006. Then he turned the conversation back to his own team, still on the longest playoff drought in NHL history but believed to finally be turning a corner toward being a contender sooner rather than later.

"I'm really excited about how it's played out for us in the decisions that we've made over the past few years," Adams said. "The people that are in our organization that have come back I'm really excited about, so that gives me a lot of confidence in where we are moving forward.

"Players that go other places, whether it was timing or it just didn't work out, you're always happy for them if they go on and have success. We're so focused on our own team and what we do here and the people we have in the room. That really is what I think most about."

Notice what's missing? Never mentioned Eichel by name.

Maybe that omission was unintentional, as Adams has said plenty of positive things about No. 9 in public comments in the wake of the trade. And as ugly as the end was here for both Eichel and Sam Reinhart, they have to give Adams his due for getting them into immediate Stanley Cup contention in Vegas and Florida, respectively. It's not like they were sent to some woebegone organization like Columbus or Winnipeg.

Or maybe, just maybe, it was completely intentional. As in, we're not saying Eichel's name anymore and now he has what we want a part of.

That would be a totally savage move on Adams' part.

No Buffalo GM has faced expectations like this since Darcy Regier did in 2011 with the Sabres coming off a Northeast Division championship. We've seen that Adams can draft. We've seen he can maneuver the big trade. Now we see what he can do to build playoff-required depth on an NHL roster.

Adams' first team under Ralph Kreuger was an unmitigated disaster, a club wracked by injuries, Covid, inexplicable poor play (that means you, Taylor Hall) and some of the worst coaching decisions and philosophies in franchise history.

From firing a coach, to 31st place and drafting Owen Power at No. 1 overall to dismantling and retooling the team's core, Adams has needed only two years to get the Sabres to 91 points. It hasn't been simple but that's the easy part of the plan. Tim Murray tanked, drafted Eichel in 2015 and improved 27 points the next season. He was never able to get his team to take the next steps.

That's where Adams is now. For the 2023-24 season, it matters not which 18-year-old is selected by Adams & Co. at No. 13 on Wednesday night in Bridgestone Arena. That's because, assuming they keep him, that kid might not see the NHL until 2025-26.

Adams said he's always projecting his roster out from three to five years and every GM has to. But he is now focused more on the next season than at any time in his tenure. The free agent market is slim and Buffalo still isn't a great attraction. Adams has to keep trading and developing his way up the standings.

"I really like the way our team is coming together," Adams said. "We want to improve and if a deal makes sense, then we're going to look at all scenarios. But in terms of compromising on sustainable success, I think you have to be really careful with that."

Adams is talking playoffs and Stanley Cup far more than at any point in his regime and that's on purpose. He conceded he's in "a little bit of a different spot compared to maybe the other drafts" he's run.

I say he's in a hugely different spot but still don't expect the Sabres to trade the No. 13 pick unless it's a really good deal.

Most teams hold on to their first-rounders like gold because you eventually need some top players on entry-level contracts because of the salary cap. Still, this might be the first time in many years the Sabres' top pick in a draft could be in play if a quality NHL defenseman can be acquired.

"You always have to be open to making our team better," Adams said. "And ultimately, the philosophy I have is every decision we make should be toward helping us try to win a Stanley Cup and have sustainable success."