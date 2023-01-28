Inside the NHL: Unsatisfying end to Bills' season oddly reminiscent to demise of 2006-07 Stanley Cup-favorite Sabres

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The hype is enormous, right from the second training camp opens. The mentality is championship or bust. They're the chic choice of national media from coast to coast. The season starts spectacularly, living up to every ounce of the buildup.

But as the schedule progresses, the pressure builds. There is a joyless element to the end of the regular season, an interminable wait for the playoffs to begin and for the ultimate story to be written for all time.

By then, after months of ebbs and flows, the level of play has eroded. The season ends prematurely. No title. No first parade down Delaware Avenue, no championship rally in Niagara Square.

In the big picture, the above scenario of the 2022-23 Bills carved a path that was oddly similar to the 2006-07 Sabres. The what-ifs will never fade away.

Phil Housley marveling from afar as Rasmus Dahlin ascends for Sabres Knowing all too well what Rasmus Dahlin endured along the way, Phil Housley gushed when discussing what his former student has achieved.

There were a couple major differences, of course. The end of the Bills' season will forever be remembered for the incredible adversity they dealt with, from snowstorms to the on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin. The Sabres did not have those kind of life challenges, as their big topic was the theory – eventually proven true – that this was the end of an era because of the looming departures of co-captains Daniel Briere and Chris Drury.

And don't confuse your years with this comparison. The 2005-06 Sabres came out of nowhere, beat Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs, upset Ottawa on the Jason Pominville "Scary Good" overtime goal before losing just about all their defensemen to injury and the Eastern Conference final in Game 7 at Carolina.

We're talking about 2006-07. When they came back for another shot at the big prize. This newspaper's annual October season preview section, which almost always stages a photo shoot for its full-page cover, didn't do one in October of 2006.

What was the cover? A small, stock picture of Briere with a giant shot of the Stanley Cup. The massive headline read "The Quest Starts Now" (and was adorned by that hideous slug logo). The Cup was the only thing to talk about.

The start was everything you wanted. The Sabres opened the season tying the NHL record with 10 straight victories. They were 15-1-1 after 17 games. By February, they were a lock as the Cup favorites and the Presidents Trophy winners. Much like the Boston Bruins are now.

But they never seemed comfortable. The Bills barely beat the Tua-less Miami Dolphins at home in the first round of this year's playoffs. Remember how the Sabres struggled past the Ted Nolan-led Islanders in Round 1 in 2007 and needed the Drury "Who Else" tying goal late in Game 5 and Maxim Afinogenov's overtime winner to turn the tide and beat the Rangers in six games in Round 2?

Buffalo was infinitely more talented than both of those teams but never found its 'A' game. Same with the Bills against Miami. Then came a real challenge. The Bills got clubbed at home by Cincinnati. The Sabres lost the East final to Ottawa in five games, going 0-3 at home in the series and dropping the finale on Daniel Alfredsson's overtime goal.

They haven't been out of the first round of the playoffs since.

I was watching from afar in Dallas, and the Bills seemed stunned by the depth of the butt-kicking they took from the Bengals. But it was clear they had lost to a better team and that a variety of factors conspired to rob us of the team that started 6-1 and looked every bit the role of Super Bowl favorite.

Fifteen years ago, I'll never forget the joy in the Ottawa locker room – former Sabres coach/GM John Muckler was with Ottawa then and relished the win – and the stunned silence down the hall in the Sabres' quarters on that Saturday afternoon when Buffalo's Cup hopes vanished.

Don Granato's decision to cut back on practicing is paying off for Sabres Not including the brief morning skates on gamedays, the Sabres have practiced only twice since Jan. 9. Granato's decision to prioritize rest has his team playing its best hockey at a time when many around the league are physically and mentally exhausted.

"I just wanted to keep playing, to take that next step," Briere said quietly that day. "I really had the feeling this year was our year. That's what makes it so tough to swallow. We shared something very special with the fans. It started building last year, but it reached another level I didn't think was possible. That's what hurts the most. It feels like we let them down."

Current Sabres winger and Bills fan extraordinaire Alex Tuch understands how his counterparts in Orchard Park feel today, just like the Sabres felt in 2007.

When he was with the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuch endured the same kind of last-game misery. There was Game 5 of the 2018 Cup final against Washington. The Game 7 stunner in the first round in 2019 against San Jose, when a 3-0 third-period lead vanished and Vegas lost in overtime. A loss in Game 5 of the West final in 2020 to Dallas in the Edmonton bubble, and a six-game upset defeat to Montreal at the same spot in 2021 when a return trip to the final seemed like a lock.

"It all comes as a shock. it's gut-wrenching, it's miserable," Tuch recounted to this corner last week in Dallas. "You're waking up the next day and you're like, 'OK, we've got to play another game.' In football, it's single elimination, it's you lose a game and it's over and that's a whole different type of stress and a whole different type of situation.

"But when you're playing that Stanley Cup final, it consumes you and then you lose and you're not. You don't have the game to look forward to. You kind of sit there like, 'What do I do?' You wake up the next morning and your emotions are everywhere. It's tough."

Tuch knows the Bills probably spent the aftermath of the Cincinnati loss stunned they weren't preparing to make the trip to Atlanta for the neutral-site championship game against Kansas City.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I feel bad for them. Truly," he said. "You've just got to look forward to next season. I had a ton of fun cheering for them, watching their success and they're a hungry team. With Josh (Allen), they have a quarterback that's hungry. They have a coaching staff and ownership and management and players throughout the whole lineup that are hungry, and they're going to be starting to prepare for next year right away.

"But now it's time for them to go on a little vacation and rest the body and relax and recover because it's a long and grueling season for them. I'm still excited for what the future holds."

That's the one true difference here. The current Bills have some definite tweaking to do and there will be some departures due to the salary cap. But their window remains open, even though they seem farther away from the Super Bowl than at any time the last three years.

The '06-07 Sabres had a last-chance feeling around them. Less than two months later, Drury and Briere were gone in free agency. The Sabres didn't return to the playoffs until 2010 and still have not won a single round in the postseason since beating the Rangers in May of '07.

Tuch on Miller Night

Tuch, of course, grew up in suburban Syracuse down the street from Tim Connolly and as a fan of the 2000s Sabres, so he was in his glory on Ryan Miller Night.

"It was an unbelievable experience for me seeing those guys," he said. "I met a couple for the first time and one I had a really long conversation with was J.P. Dumont. That was really interesting. It was great, just to be able to pick his brain and talk to him like a regular human being instead of just like a fan growing as a little kid. Really amazing, really unbelievable."

Tuch was thrilled to have another team picture with a Sabres legend, as the players gathered on the ice with Miller after the overtime win over the New York Islanders just as they did with Rick Jeanneret in April.

"I'm putting that up on my wall, that's for sure. Ryan deserved it," Tuch said. "And you saw the guys that came out and supported him from all over just to be there for his special night. You see that and you know how good of a person he is when that happens."

More Hall inductions?

Pominville and Val James were inducted into the Rochester Amerks Hall of Fame on Friday night and here's hoping the induction of Miller will once again open the door for others to the Sabres Hall of Fame, which had sat dormant for eight years.

One of the highlights of the Miller ceremony was the introduction of many of the beloved members of the teams from his playing days. And while it's going to be many years before we ever see another retired number ceremony, it made you realize we should be having more Hall of Fame nights in our immediate future.

You would think Pominville and Thomas Vanek would be locks. Probably Derek Roy too. Based on his popularity as a player combined with now nearly two decades as a broadcaster, current analyst Rob Ray should be worthy of the honor as well and Martin Biron is building a similar résumé. Lindy Ruff will get the call too.

You wonder what a Hall committee would think of Miroslav Satan, Alexei Zhitnik or Brian Campbell. Or how the exits would impact the candidacy of Briere and Drury. What about longtime complements like Jochen Hecht, Henrik Tallinder or Paul Gaustad? And with the passage of time and a review of accomplishments, one would imagine Darcy Regier and Tom Golisano are worth discussion as well.

Eichel going bust in Vegas

Jack Eichel didn't have a goal in his last seven games for Vegas heading into Saturday's contest against the New York Islanders. In his last nine games? One goal, one assist, two points and a ghastly minus-12 rating. And while that makes you wonder if Eichel simply isn't healthy after he missed nearly a month with a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy isn't mincing words about Eichel's play, especially in the absence of injured captain Mark Stone.

"Jack just hasn't been the same driving force for us as he was at the start of the year on both ends of the ice," Cassidy said after a recent loss to Detroit. "The expectations are not being met from Jack. He needs to be better for us especially as we're down a few guys that create offense for us. He needs to be one of the drivers."

Since that rant, Eichel is pointless and minus-4 in four games. Vegas is 1-5-1 without Stone and has suddenly slipped to third in the Pacific Division. It's hard to imagine them falling out of the playoffs entirely for the second straight year but Colorado, the first team currently out, entered Saturday just six points behind Vegas.

Around the boards

• The Sabres host Carolina here Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break and their bye week. They have 10 days between games, with the next one after that not until Feb. 11 against Calgary. It will be interesting to see where they are in the playoff race by that date as Florida and the New York Islanders will have a full slate of games that week while Buffalo sits idle.

The Sabres are going to have games in hand for a while but they will pay the piper at the end of the season. They have six games in the last 13 days of March and their April schedule consists of eight games over 14 days.

• Tuesday marked the 45th anniversary of the NHL All-Star Game's lone appearance in Buffalo. On Jan. 24, 1978, in Memorial Auditorium, Rick Martin scored the tying goal in the final two minutes and Gilbert Perreault tallied the winner in overtime as the Wales Conference pulled out a 3-2 win over the Campbell Conference.

• As they head to the 50-game mark, the Anaheim Ducks entered the weekend allowing the most shots on goal per game in the league at 38.9 per game. Worse yet, that would be the all-time record if it held up. The most is the 38.3 allowed by the expansion Washington Capitals of 1974-75, who finished with a record of 8-67-5 that remains the worst in history.

The Ducks have seven regulation wins and the all-time record low for a full season in the expansion era is 8, set by the '74-75 Caps and the '91-92 San Jose Sharks (11-71-2). When they lost here to the Sabres last weekend, 6-3, Anaheim fell to an astonishing 1-21 in games decided by three or more goals.