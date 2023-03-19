Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What happened to the Buffalo Sabres in the last 10 games, when a 2-6-2 slide essentially ended their playoff hopes?

Injuries matter, for sure. But defensive coverage continues to seem to be optional for this club far too much. The special teams have sagged badly, especially the penalty kill. The goaltending cracked.

But perhaps the biggest thing from this view? If your best players aren't healthy – and aren't remotely your best players – you don't have a chance to win. Top players elevate their game later in the season, when the wins mean even more.

Observations: A big day for the Sabres ends with bitter loss that hurts playoff hopes The Sabres’ postseason chances might have taken a final death blow with a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers to end to a three-game road trip that began with an emotional, come-from-behind win in Toronto.

Take a look on the ice at KeyBank Center on Sunday afternoon. See what David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy do with the NHL-leading Boston Bruins in town for a 1 p.m. matinee. Most nights, they're Boston's top guys. That's how things have to be.

The Sabres were in a playoff spot after their Feb. 25 win at Florida, and beat Washington here two days later. Since then, the season has fallen apart and individual numbers in those 10 games show an ugly picture. The quick roundup:

Mike Harrington: After a tough-luck effort, it feels like Sabres' playoff chase is toast The Sabres' deficit is up to seven points, they're chasing multiple teams and it's going to take a long winning streak to get them back in the hunt.

• Tage Thompson: No goals for the last seven games, a season-high. There have been only 23 shots on goal in that stretch, with seven coming Monday in Toronto. Overall, two goals, six assists, eight points and a minus-7 rating in the 10 games. Thompson is stuck on 42 goals, and 50 suddenly looks like it will be a struggle. A big reason is he's connected only four times on the power play in the last 31 games. Too much sitting on the left flank and not finding other ways to score.

• Rasmus Dahlin: The team's daily media notes need to stop pointing out he's at 49 assists and one shy of being the first Buffalo defenseman since Phil Housley to 50, because he's stuck there. In the last seven games, Dahlin doesn't have a point and is minus-10. He doesn't have a goal since Jan. 23. He's not going to admit he's playing hurt, at least not until the season is over, but it's clear to everyone watching that's the case.

Dahlin injured his hand prior to Philadelphia's fourth goal Friday night, to the point where he couldn't grip his stick to play the puck and get it out of the zone. He remained in the game afterward, but the sequence made you wonder whether he's been dealing with hand problems for several weeks that were only made worse by the collision he took behind the Buffalo net prior to the goal. It could account for his uneven puckhandling and utter lack of offensive production in recent games.

• Jeff Skinner: He's at 4-4-8/-4 in the 10 games and hasn't been nearly noticeable enough of late, despite what those numbers might say. Coach Don Granato split him off the top line Friday in Philadelphia, a game in which few Sabres contributed much.

• Alex Tuch: His lower-body injury suffered Feb. 25 in Florida kept him out for eight games, and Buffalo went 2-5-1 in them. That's a season-changing injury. Tuch returned triumphantly with two goals in Toronto, but that seemed to be on adrenalin. He was ineffective in both Washington and Philly, and his ill-timed roughing penalty in the late going against the Caps set them up for the tying goal with 1:08 left. Still, he's at 30 goals and 64 points with outside chances at 40 goals and 75 points available.

• Dylan Cozens: He has one goal and one assist over the last five games, both in Toronto, and is minus-6 in that span. He's at 3-2-5/minus-8 in the 10-game stretch. The best moments came with Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka back on his wings, which makes Granato's decision to bench Peterka in favor of Victor Olofsson and Vinnie Hinostroza on Friday even more baffling.

• Olofsson: You're not going to tell me he's one of the Sabres' best players, even though he has 26 goals. He had about the most insignificant two-goal game in NHL history Friday night, with the second goal coming in the final second. While Granato was correct that Hinostroza had a lot of energy in the game, putting Olofsson back in the lineup made zero sense. He's minus-9 in the last 10 games and minus-23 for the season.

Granato said he didn't want guys out of the lineup too long, and Olofsson had sat the last two games. This was a playoff race. It required playing your best players, and if feelings are hurt, so be it. Tyson Jost and Peterka gave the Sabres a better chance to win than Olofsson and Hinostroza. Conspiracy theory: You wonder if GM Kevyn Adams wants Olofsson playing as much as possible. After all, how do you trade a 30-goal guy making roughly $4.7 million this summer if he's ending the season as a healthy scratch?

• Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: He's the Sabres' No. 1 goalie, so he's going to get the most scrutiny, age and experience aside. You can't go 0-2-2, 3.45/.903 with the playoffs on the line. You can't give up four goals or more six times in nine games since Feb. 1. It just can't happen. Goalies are there at times to bail out poor defensive play, and Luukkonen hasn't done it enough.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

A quick thought on Levi

Once Devon Levi's immigration papers are arranged and he gets in a practice or two, let's see how long it takes to get him in the net. Says here it won't be very long at all. The Sabres preach patience but, if paperwork was settled, I'd put Levi in practice Monday and announce he's starting here Tuesday against Nashville so I could sell plenty of tickets for a game that would otherwise have a lot of empty seats.

Note that's what I would do. I don't expect the Sabres to do that. But maybe giving Levi a debut March 27 here against his hometown Montreal Canadiens? Now that might be a juicy storyline.

Skinner meets fan from Canes days

Off the ice, Skinner was part of some nice moments last weekend as he was able to have a pandemic-postponed visit with South Carolina teen Carly Messer as part of the Carolina Community of national non-profit Dream One 3.

Messer was felled in 2019 by Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a neurological disorder that caused vision, speech and mobility issues. She returned to hockey months after her diagnosis and plays for West Virginia University's women's club team.

A Carolina Hurricanes fan, she was greeted by a FaceTime call from Skinner shortly after her diagnosis, but was unable to visit him in Buffalo due to the pandemic. She finally came to town last week to attend practice in LECOM Harborcenter and see Skinner score the only goal in the Sabres' overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

"During the pandemic, we had a Zoom meeting, but there were all the travel restrictions," Skinner said. "It's nice to see that she got a chance to come to the game, and I got to meet her in person. It's nice to see her doing well. It was fun, a quick meeting. Her parents were there, some other people. We took some pictures and she got to come to the game the next day."

Messer's parents attended, too, and the week included a trip to Niagara Falls, as well as the Sabres' practice and games.

"There's a lot of people that do a lot of good work in that organization to coordinate all the schedules for these things," Skinner said. "And by connecting with the Sabres, there's people who work for us that do a great job of accommodating that kind of thing, too. It's nice as players to be able to be a part of something like that."

Around the boards

• Jack Eichel looks healthy and is playing well, and Vegas is battling for the No. 1 spot in the West. But add the Golden Knights to the great Pittsburgh teams of a few years ago and many others that have talented players but somehow struggle on the power play.

Vegas entered the weekend just 6 for 56 on the power play since captain Mark Stone left the lineup due to injury on Jan. 12, a 10.7% figure that's last in the NHL in that span. Vegas entered Saturday 21st in the NHL overall at 20.8%.

"Power play was fill in the blank. I’ll settle for 'awful,' " coach Bruce Cassidy said after an 0-for-4 effort in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Calgary.

• Owen Tippett's hat trick Friday in Philadelphia makes five against the Sabres this year. Others came from Eichel, Toronto's Ryan O'Reilly, Carolina's Sebastian Aho and Columbus' Eric Robinson.

• Pointed out on Twitter how I hated the "shootout attempt" by Evgeny Kuznetsov on Wednesday in Washington against the Sabres, and I was stunned by the amount of back and forth conversation that caused. Kuznetsov pushed the puck far ahead of him without it in possession. Then he lollygagged through the zone waiting for Luukkonen to make a move and finally snapped a shot past him on the stick side.

Luukkonen should have just charged him at that point. That's not what the shootout is supposed to be. It's supposed to be a breakaway challenge. If we need to put a shot clock on guys, we should do it. This is no way to solve a hockey game, but there's no appetite to get rid of the shootout and play longer 3-on-3, either.

This should not be legal. It's terrible. Totally against what the shootout is supposed to be. Better yet, let's just play 7 minutes of OT and have ties if nobody scores. This is garbage. https://t.co/UklQGIDkJK — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 16, 2023