You can't watch Rasmus Dahlin or Tage Thompson or Alex Tuch or Devon Levi or anyone else in Sabres uniforms during these Stanley Cup Playoffs. The clear organizational goal is that will change in 2024 and thus end the NHL's longest postseason drought.

So we're left yet again to watch those who used to be here try to get their hands on the Cup for the first time. Or, as in the case of a couple of notable exceptions, become a repeat winner.

It's pretty easy to break them down into groups:

1. The big stories: After seven seasons and nearly 500 NHL games, Jack Eichel finally made the playoffs this year as Vegas finished atop the Western Conference. He even scored his first career postseason goal in Game 2 as Vegas earned a home split with Winnipeg, and had two goals and three points in the Game 3 double-overtime win on Saturday. Meanwhile, Boston's Linus Ullmark is a virtual lock for the Vezina Trophy and has a lot of pressure on his shoulders as the Bruins battle Florida.

2. Other headliners: Brandon Montour nearly doubled his career high with a 73-point season in Florida that left him tied for fifth in scoring by defensemen with Dahlin. Ryan O'Reilly might be rekindling the magic of 2019 in St. Louis with the Leafs, and Toronto added Jake McCabe at the trade deadline and has put him on its top defense pair with T.J. Brodie. Sam Reinhart had his second straight 30-goal season in Florida and has one more year left on his contract. Injuries limited Evander Kane to 16 goals in Edmonton, his lowest total since his rookie year.

3. Key contributors: Brandon Hagel exploded for 30 goals and 64 points this season in Tampa. Evan Rodrigues is playing on Colorado's top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichuskin after a 16-goal season. Brayden McNabb played all 82 games for the first time and averaged nearly 19 minutes per game in Vegas. Marcus Foligno had only seven goals for Minnesota, but remains a huge grit/character guy for the Wild. Colin Miller has been a revelation in Dallas, scoring six goals and playing 79 games after he scored only seven in three years in Buffalo.

Best of the rest: JT Compher had 17 goals and a career-high 52 points as Colorado's second-line center. After playing just 50 NHL games over the last four years, Will Borgen appeared in all 82 for Seattle and is a 15-minute guy thus far against Colorado. Marcus Johansson had a 19-goal season between Washington and Minnesota, and had 18 points in 20 games with the Wild.

Don't forget them: Will Carrier had a career-high 16 goals in Vegas, but has been injured since March 3. Taylor Hall also had an injury-plagued 16-goal season in Boston. A year off did wonders for Eric Staal, who had 14 goals and 29 points in Florida. Hudson Fasching had career highs in goals (10) and points (19) for the Islanders. Zach Bogosian is a depth option on defense trying to win his second Cup with Tampa Bay.

Adams on Fasching goal

One look-back item this corner covered in the end-of-season news conference with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams was the controversial third-period goal Fasching scored to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over Buffalo on March 7 in UBS Arena.

Fasching directed the puck into the net, but off his knee rather than his skate. Quickly ruled no-goal on the ice – and with little protests from Islanders fans – it was ruled a goal by the NHL Situation Room in Toronto, and the Sabres were left stunned and confused.

Adams confirmed he discussed the play and its ruling with the NHL's Hockey Operations Department.

'It's really hard because I do understand the emotion but I struggled with the rationale, because it looked pretty clear to me," Adams said. "Basically, they didn't agree with me. I think it is hard. There's a lot of gray area, especially in that rule."

Adams admitted he was also "confused" with the goal scored by Ottawa's Claude Giroux on Fan Appreciation Night, a clear redirect with the skate that was allowed to stand.

"I acknowledge it's not as simple as maybe I think it is when you're scored against," said Adams, who admitted the topic of such goals has come up at GM meetings and probably will again at the draft in Nashville. "But I definitely had conversations. ... The league does a phenomenal job, I think, of getting data. And just really taking the emotion out and trying to show the managers."

Around the playoffs

• Edmonton was 0-2 in overtime in the series against Los Angeles and on the edge of trouble going into Game 4 on Sunday night. The Game 3 loss continued the Oilers' bizarre run of futility past regulation.

The team featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is just 1-9 in its last 10 playoff OTs since 2017, tied with five other teams for that run of trouble in a 10-game stretch. The last of that group was the Stars from 2001-07.

• Minnesota rolled past Dallas, 5-1, in Game 3 Friday night but lost center Joel Eriksson Ek after 19 seconds of his first shift and that could be a big problem for them going forward. Eriksson Ek (23-38-61 during the regular season) was supposed to be out week to week after blocking an Evgeni Malkin shot on April 6 but pushed hard to return. Apparently too hard. One curl on his skates and he was off to the bench, never to return.

• Saturday marked 12 years since the Sabres' last postseason victory, a 3-2 overtime triumph in Game 5 of the first round in Philadelphia on a Tyler Ennis goal.

Monday will mark a dozen years since the last home playoff game, the crushing overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 6 on a Ville Leino goal. That one apparently pushed owner Terry Pegula enough to green light the six-year, $27 million contract to the Finnish winger that started running the franchise into the ground.

Around the boards

• Proof you just don't know about goalies: Devon Levi was a seventh-round pick of Florida who quickly blossomed as a Team Canada prospect, got traded to the Sabres and, well, you know the rest.

Calgary took Dustin Wolf in the seventh round in 2019, with the 214th pick, four from the end. On Friday, Wolf was named AHL MVP to add to two straight AHL Goaltender of the Year awards that followed two straight Western Hockey League Goaltender of the year nods.

Sabres prospect Isak Rosen looking to carry strong finish into AHL playoffs with Amerks Talented forwards like Rosen must learn what it takes to score and defend in North American pro hockey.

• Speaking of Levi, EA Sports issued a roster update for NHL23 that included Levi, New Jersey's Luke Hughes and Toronto's Matthew Knies. Levi and Hughes both got an 80 rating and Knies got a 78. For comparison sake, Connor McDavid is the No. 1 overall player at 95 and Andrei Vasilevskiy is the top-rated goalie at 94.

• Crazy finish Friday night to Game 2 of the AHL first-round series between Utica and Laval, the Amerks' second- and third-round opponents last year. Utica won the game in overtime, 2-1, on a goal by Samuel Laberge at 2:45 of OT – after tying the contest with two seconds left in regulation on a goal by Reilly Walsh.

Defenseman Simon Nemec, New Jersey's pick at No. 2 overall last July in Montreal, assisted on both goals. Utica moves on to a second-round series against first-place Toronto. The winner of that set meets the Rochester-Syracuse winner in the division finals.