Inside the NHL: The numbers don't lie about Mattias Samuelsson's impact on Sabres' fortunes

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BOSTON – Sabres coach Don Granato loves to call defenseman Mattias Samuelsson "the antidote," as in he's the medicine needed to shut down other teams' top forward lines. You should see the smirk on Granato's face when he uses the term. Funny name and it makes the point well.

But what Samuelsson is really turning into during this Sabres season is simple. Just call him The Difference.

It might be a little fun with numbers at work, but there's no question the Sabres have been a much better team since Samuelsson came back from the knee injury suffered Oct. 22 in Vancouver that cost him 13 games.

How much was Samuelsson missed? There are times stats are deceiving and there are times they tell the story without much explanation, and the latter applies here.

Without Samuelsson in the lineup, the Sabres went 3-10 in the stretch spanning from Oct. 25 through Nov. 19. Over that 24-day period, Buffalo was 31st in the NHL in points (6) and points percentage (.231) and 30th in the penalty kill (64.1%). The Sabres were outscored, 55-40.

Since Samuelsson came back, the Sabres entered Saturday's game in Boston 10-3-2. That was tied for ninth in the league in points (22) and tied for sixth in points percentage (.733). The team was plus-24 in goals (70-46). Overall with Samuelsson in the lineup, the record was 14-4-2 and the goal differential was a stunning plus-36 (93-57).

During the 16 games the Sabres earned points when he was on the ice, Samuelsson had a rating of plus-19 even though he's accounted himself for just one goal and one assist.

"It just shows how big of a piece he is," said Sabres rookie Jack Quinn, who also played with Samuelsson in Rochester. "People around here are learning but he's actually really underrated. A lot of what he does goes unnoticed. When he's not in, you can kind of see what that leaves. His presence in the lineup gives us such a big boost. Not a total coincidence. Not at all."

Mike Harrington: In the wake of another crisis, the Sabres were there for us again "No matter how this season turns out, we'll have this night. The Sabres have a dressing room of guys who want to be here and they understood what this game meant, something we learned by their words and their play," Mike Harrington writes.

After practice Friday, I wrote the two won-lost records on a sheet of paper and asked Samuelsson if he knew what they were. He said he didn't know the exact numbers but he was aware it assumed it was his record.

"There really is a bit of luck to it. (Henri Jokiharu) has missed time. (Rasmus Dahlin) missed one game," Samuelsson said. "That's a lot of minutes to make up right there. You're gonna have bumps in the road and dry spells. I just enjoy every day and fortunately I'm put playing big minutes, big situations. And come on, obviously I'm with a freaking superstar (Dahlin) so that helps a little, too."

Samuelsson was laughing when he said that. He's self-deprecating with a dry sense of humor. That was an example of how he rolls: You didn't know a punch line was coming.

He had another loaded up when asked how his steely defensive focus is maintained.

"It's just the competitor in me," he said. "But you also know, when you're out on the ice with Dahlin and 'Tommer' (Tage Thompson) and Alex Tuch and 'Skinny' (Jeff Skinner) that you're the fifth guy out there. Pretty easy to recognize you're the defensive guy."

"He's been on the ice nearly half the game some nights," marveled Quinn. "Every second shift, you look and he's out there. What a difference."

The Sabres knew what they had in Samuelsson right away. With no goals on his career resume, he got a seven-year, $30 million extension in October. Folks in other cities, notably Toronto, were aghast. Not anymore. Massive bargain.

"My older brother loves looking at some of the social media. So he sent me a couple of funny ones," Samuelsson said. "Don't listen to what people say. It meant a lot. Go play my game every night and I don't have to worry about any BS business side for a long time."

Let's not forget that Samuelsson is still just 22 years old. Saturday's game in TD Garden was just the 75th of his career, less than a full season.

"I don't put a lot of stock in how many games a guy's played," Granato said. "I know it matters but I don't put a lot of stock. If you're good, you're good. And he's good. And so is Owen Power. They're good. They just know the game of hockey. They know their position. They read situations. Samuelsson, athletically. he's a man.

"The role Sammy plays for us is he can play up to 30 minutes, that's half a hockey game. And half a hockey game at an extremely high level, against the top line on the other team ... And that's why I say he's the antidote, right?"

Samuelsson said he took most advice in his younger keys from his father, Kjell, who won a Stanley Cup in Pittsburgh as part of a 14-year career. Kjell, who works in player development for Philadelphia, is more in the background now.

"He was like a coach who was a guy always in my corner," Mattias Samuelsson said, the devilish smile foreshadowing another dig coming. "Now he's got his own problems with his job. He just sits back and enjoys this. Hey, I think he kind of relives his glory days through me."

A vote for '28 Winter Classic in Orchard Park

Beantown would have been abuzz with hockey talk anyway on Saturday, with the Bruins still in their seasonlong perch atop the NHL. But the weekend got some added oomph as anticipation is building for Monday's Winter Classic in Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A fanfest at City Hall Plaza began on Friday and the teams will get their practice in at Fenway on Sunday. The home of the Red Sox will become the first venue to host a Winter Classic twice and the rink will be repositioned slightly compared to the 2010 game against Philadelphia to run more parallel to the Green Monster; it went across from roughly third base to first base in the first version.

The Sabres, of course, have played in the game twice and lost both past regulation: The iconic shootout defeat to Sidney Crosby in 2008 in then-Ralph Wilson Stadium and the 2018 overtime game against the Rangers in New York's Citi Field.

Buffalo "hosted" the game in New York on the 10th anniversary of the birth of the NHL's signature regular-season event. Just thinking out loud here, but how about the 20th anniversary of that game in 2028 at the new Bills stadium in Orchard Park?

The NHL only awards these games a year or two out and hasn't even said where the 2024 Classic will be, so my cart is way before my horse here. But we know ownership always has its hands up for NHL events, and the Pegulas have already hosted the 2016 draft and pushed hard to be in the 2018 Classic, even though that didn't end up in Western New York.

The NHL is always looking for new venues to play in and a new stadium in Orchard Park would fit that bill. And the NFL schedule could be worked around, now that Jan. 1 is still part of the regular season now and no longer in danger of interfering with the playoffs.

Goathead scorecard

After Thursday's 6-3 win over Detroit, the Sabres are 4-0 wearing their black goathead alternates, which are such a hit on and off the ice they should stay as a long-term third jersey. The Sabres have scored six goals in each game and have outscored opponents, 24-8, with the Detroit win following victories over St. Louis (6-2), San Jose (6-3) and Los Angeles (6-0).

Observations: Sabres' emotional return following blizzard ends in 6-3 win Buffalo (17-14-2) has five in a row – its first win streak of at least five games since the club’s memorable 10-game run in November 2018 – and continued its slow ascent in the Atlantic Division.

Syracuse-area native and lifelong Sabres fan Alex Tuch, of course, loves the jersey and the rest of the dressing room feels the same. And for a look that was reviled when it was unveiled in 1996, fans have been wildly receptive of it as well. General Manager Kevyn Adams told me on the club's last road trip he's been blown away by the response.

"There's such a passion in our town for the organization and the (traditional) jersey with its logo but there's this big pocket of the fan base that grew up as a generation that's just very vocal and emotionally attached to the black jersey," Adams said. "I spent a lot of nights playing against the Sabres when they were in that jersey and it was tough, so I know. My son is 15 and he loves the jersey, just loves it. So now you see a younger group start to wrap their arms around it, too. It's fun and our players have really embraced it. They look good and it's been great."

The Sabres will wear black eight more times this season, including three games in January: Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota, the rescheduled Jan. 9 game vs. Philadelphia and the Jan. 21 matinee vs. Anaheim.

Around the boards

• Is Alexis Lafreniere of the Rangers on his way to being the next Nail Yakupov, Patrik Stefan or Alexandre Daigle? No. 1 overall picks are normally surefire bets to be stars, but those three names are the most prominent top-pick busts over the last 30 years.

Lafreniere could be on the path to joining them. The 21-year-old was made a healthy scratch by coach Gerard Gallant for Thursday's shootout loss in Tampa Bay, and has only five goals and 17 points in 36 games this season. He's on an eight-game goal drought and had an 11-gamer earlier in the season.

"I’m making the lineup, ‘consistency’ is a word I’ve mentioned before and we want him to be better,” Gallant told New York reporters. “He wants to better, we want him to be better and be more consistent.”

Lafreniere isn't physically engaged with plays much and simply is not the elite skater you would expect from a top overall pick, especially one who was the consensus choice of the entire hockey world in the 2020 draft. He has just 36 goals in 171 career games and is in the final year of his entry-level deal.

• The Sabres' win in Arizona's new Mullett Arena is looking better in the rearview mirror. The Coyotes improved to 7-3-2 in their new home with Thursday's win over the Maple Leafs. And in December alone, they have already beaten Boston, Toronto, Colorado, the Islanders and Los Angeles on the campus of Arizona State.

• "Games in hand" is the buzz phrase for the Sabres. They're going to stay in the playoff hunt for a while because they're so far behind the Rangers, Islanders, Penguins and Capitals in the wake of their snow postponements.