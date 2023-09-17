Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Prospects Challenge is our first look of the new season at some major names of the Sabres’ future. But in the scope of immediacy, here’s a key function of this year’s tournament: It’s the start of the team-bonding process for the Rochester Amerks, who hold the hope of another deep push into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Amerks head man Seth Appert is running the Sabres’ bench, along with new Rochester assistants Nathan Paetsch and Vinny Prospal. And it’s no stretch to say perhaps as many as 10 players who were on the ice Friday in LECOM Harborcenter for an impressive win over Montreal will start the season in Rochester and spend the bulk of their time there.

For this year at least, this isn’t a tournament for the Sabres to check out a bunch of junior players before sending them back to their teams. Before they get to Buffalo, Kevyn Adams and assistant GM Jason Karmanos want winning players in the junior ranks and they clearly want to win in Rochester as well.

Appert isn’t being greedy, however. He knows what steps are coming and there’s prospect camp and main camp to come before he finally gets to gather his troops down the Thruway later this month.

“When I’m here, my focus is on the Sabres and trying to do everything that our Rochester staff and player development staff can to put these players in the best position to show well in Sabres camp for the Sabres coaches and management,” Appert said. “Obviously, that’s their dream and that’s our goal to get them there. There’s going to be a good chunk of these guys that will matriculate down to Rochester. Whenever that happens, we’ll be ready for them.”

The names were everywhere Friday and the talent level was jaw-dropping at times compared to an organization like Montreal that seems far behind the rest of the Atlantic Division.

We don’t know what’s going to happen with Jiri Kulich in main camp, whether he sticks with the Sabres or goes back to the AHL. But if the decision is the latter, it’s hardly a disappointment for a 19-year-old to get more time in the minors.

Isak Rosen had a solid first year in the AHL and Quebec League sharpshooter Olivier Nadeau, who hung around the Amerks in the playoffs, skated with Kulich and Rosen in Friday’s opener against Montreal.

Filip Cederqvist is a rapidly blooming power forward. There’s a reason Cederqvist, the 6-foot-3 Swede, is nicknamed “Moose.” And like Nadeau, you can read into the significance of him coming out of the gate on a line with first-round mighty mites Matt Savoie and Zach Benson.

Tyson Kozak centered an all-Russian line of Aleksandr Kisakov and slick-shooting Viktor Neuchev on Friday. An interesting experiment, especially on the language end, as Kozak parlayed Kisakov’s improving English to help him get his points across with Neuchev.

The defense showcased pending AHL rookies Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov along with Zach Metsa, who came right from Quinnipiac’s Frozen Four championship into the Rochester playoff lineup. He’s on a two-year AHL deal but you never know when that contract could get transformed to come into play for the Sabres.

Johnson, the former first-round pick from the University of Minnesota, joined Nadeau in getting a glimpse of the Amerks’ spring run.

“This is definitely a big element, being highly competitive and hopefully being on the same team together,” Johnson said. “It was cool seeing the team preparing. To watch those games, playoff hockey the end of May and into June was pretty intense.”

Kozak battled through injuries to get 55 games in Rochester last season, before playing all 14 in the playoffs and becoming one of Appert’s most trusted defensive forwards.

Pretty good for a 20-year-old who was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and didn’t even know he was going to turn pro until last summer. In one year, you can legitimately see him becoming a bottom-6 option for the Sabres someday soon.

“It’s a great chance to kind of see everybody that was there last year and meet all the new guys that are coming in to Rochester potentially,” Kozak said. “I think it’s a great experience. It was a real eye-opener to how much of a grind the season is going into June. I had never played hockey in June, so it was definitely a lot of fun.

“We had such a young group. And the older guys were great, too. And it was a lot of fun playing each night with those guys leaving everything out on the ice for those guys. The energy from our crowds in the playoffs was insane. I’ve never really experienced anything like that. It was crazy and it definitely helped us.”

Kozak scored a nifty goal Friday night, taking a delicious backhand saucer pass from Novikov and deking around Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes. This is Kozak’s third time in the prospect games and Appert said it’s clear that Kozak’s confidence and assertiveness has grown.

“He knows he had a really good year in the American Hockey League and got better as the season went on,” Appert said. “... Now the shoulders are a little higher because he’s earned that. He knows what he did and now he just wants to build on it.”

That’s kind of the philosophy the Amerks have had under Appert. In 2022, their season ended in that memorable triple-overtime loss to Laval. Last year, they got all the way to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against Hershey.

What’s next? The road starts in September at Harborcenter.

Miller Time in Michigan

It’s another Hall of Fame honor for Ryan Miller as he was a part of the 10-member class inducted Thursday into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in Detroit. Miller, of course, was a Hobey Baker Award winner during his college career at Michigan State and one of this year’s other inductees was his college coach, Rick Comley.

Other prominent names in the class included former Detroit Red Wings star Henrik Zetterberg, longtime NHL play-by-play man Mike “Doc” Emrick, the late Colleen Howe (wife of Wings legend Gordie Howe) and former Detroit Pistons guard Richard “Rip” Hamilton.

Last season, Miller was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and the Sabres Hall of Fame in addition to having his No. 30 retired in KeyBank Center.

Around the boards

What’s going on in Columbus around the Mike Babcock iPhone photo dust-up should give all teams pause if they want to someday hire Joel Quenneville behind their bench. If you go down the road of a coach with a checkered past, you invite more scrutiny than the average hire.

And when it comes to Babcock, the vitriol against him from ex-NHL players – especially ones with big personalities on social media – is a sight to behold. Lots of guys with lots of grudges. Doesn’t give the impression they buy much of Babcock’s preseason publicity centered around caring about players’ mental health.

This nugget comes from legendary Boston Globe columnist emeritus Bob Ryan: In the wake of the retirement of Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, Boston’s streak “of having at least one certified, no-questions-asked Hall of Fame candidate in residence on at least one of our four most popular sports teams every year since 1926 is in jeopardy.”

That’s crazy stuff.

As Ryan cites the progression, it starts with Bruins defenseman Eddie Shore and travels through a who’s who of Beantown sports. Think Ted Williams, Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, John Havlicek, Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Carl Yastrzemski, Wade Boggs, Larry Bird, Ray Bourque, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, Pedro Martinez and, most recently, Tom Brady and David Ortiz. And in the middle of the careers of the latter two titans were Paul Pierce, Zdeno Chara, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.

Former Sabres draft pick Erik Portillo gave up three goals on 17 shots and was beaten on both shootout attempts he faced as Los Angeles lost to San Jose, 4-3, in Friday’s opener of their prospect tournament at the Vegas practice facility in Summerlin, Nev.

Hamburg native Quentin Musty, the Sharks’ No. 1 pick at the June draft in Nashville, did not have a point in the game. Musty had been working this week with alternate equipment after luggage issues with Air Canada on his flight west.