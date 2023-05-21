Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The folks who run the Pittsburgh Penguins had to be taking notes on all the chaos in Toronto the last few days. It initially appeared outgoing Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas eliminated himself as a candidate for the open position in Pittsburgh. He might have been a prime one, too.

But late Saturday night, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Pens are going to at least ask for permission to speak to Dubas, whose contract runs through June 30.

Dubas is one of many rumored to be line for the Pittsburgh job, but who has real connections? Former Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill.

Q&A: Sabres' Jason Karmanos on how Rochester Amerks have won while developing players Kevyn Adams called the addition of Jason Karmanos as associate general manager a "critical hire" when the longtime NHL executive joined the Buffalo Sabres in May 2021. The Buffalo News spoke to Karmanos about the Amerks’ progress over since his arrival.

Veteran Pittsburgh beat writer Josh Yohe of the Athletic went so far as to call Botterill a "no-brainer" for the job in a column last week, while admitting that Botterill's spotty record here could bring pause to the process. "Things didn’t go so well for Botterill in Buffalo," Yohe wrote. "Though, in retrospect, he made some moves that are helping the Sabres turn the corner now. And having Terry and Kim Pegula as your bosses doesn’t seem conducive to success." Ouch. That's a popular perception around the league, by the way. Remember the firestorm that developed when Botterill was fired in 2020 and Kevyn Adams was made to fire over 20 employees on his first day on the job? As the feeling goes now, Adams is succeeding because he built trust with the Pegulas to the point that previous GMs never had, and ownership hasn't got in his way.

Remember how Terry Pegula said Botterill was keeping him out of the loop on decisions? Team-produced videos show Adams on the phone with his owner a lot around the draft and trade deadline. Botterill also ran afoul with his bosses for spending on such things as salaries for his assistant GMs and travel for international scouting.

A return to Pittsburgh would renew the relationships Botterill had while being part of three Stanley Cup championships. The Fenway Sports Group ownership is still learning who's who in the hockey world, and coach Mike Sullivan has a lot of power, with four years left on his contract. He's a big Botterill backer. So is captain Sidney Crosby.

On the ice in Nashville following the Pens' 2017 Stanley Cup clincher, Sullivan was effusive in praise of Botterill when he told me, "His fingerprints are all over this team and this organization. He's such a great person, works extremely hard. He's a very prepared guy. I'm thrilled for 'Botts'. No. 1, he gets to be a part of a Stanley Cup again and also because of the opportunity he's been given in Buffalo. I know he's going to do a terrific job."

As it turned out, of course, that didn't happen.

Mike Harrington: Even as former stars close in on Stanley Cup, Sabres' big deals show both sides can be happy With Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart now on the deepest playoff runs of their careers, it is worth another look at how three major trades in recent Buffalo Sabres history currently stand.

Botterill's ugly legacy here includes a last-place team in 2018, the Ryan O'Reilly trade, the baffling inactivity at the 2019 trade deadline and the hiring of Ralph Krueger, who clearly looks like the worst coach in franchise history in the rear-view mirror.

But the O'Reilly trade, as terrible as it was at the time, saw Botterill acquire Tage Thompson. Botterill acquired Jeff Skinner for prospect Cliff Pu. But he also disastrously traded for Michael Frolik. His draft picks included Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens. Lukas Rousek, his final choice in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, looks terrific in Rochester this season.

Still, there were too many draft flubs. Marcus Davidsson and Oskari Laaksonen, the 2017 second- and third-rounders, both failed to make the NHL at a time when the Sabres had to pump their depth. It doesn't look like the Sabres are signing 2019 first-rounder Ryan Johnson either.

Botterill learned in Pittsburgh under Ray Shero and Jim Rutherford. Since leaving Buffalo, he's been an assistant GM in Seattle under Ron Francis. You know that Botterill has been heavily involved in the Kraken's growth during their first two years.

For all his shortcomings in Buffalo, it did feel like Botterill got a raw deal when he was fired after only three seasons. And while many teams might hesitate to call on him now, he's still only 47 years old, and the relationships in Pittsburgh run deep.

Botterill would be a huge upgrade in Pittsburgh over Ron Hextall. But the Pens' superstar corps is aging. The team missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006, Crosby's rookie season. The prospect pool needs to be bulked up, and Botterill can do that.

As for Dubas, it seems like he got a raw deal, too. He said during his press conference Monday he would only return with the Maple Leafs and not resurface elsewhere, but still had to work through issues with his family. On Friday, president Brendan Shanahan said that session gave him pause to ponder Dubas' status, and a new contract proposal from the GM's agent later in the week, ostensibly at a raise of power and money, made him decide to go elsewhere.

The Leafs let Dubas go an entire season – including the playoffs – without a contract. Then, after he has one press conference saying he's still thinking about his future, they pull the rug on him?

Ownership has given the keys to the castle to Shanahan, but when does any of the responsibility of one playoff series win in the Auston Matthews era come down on Shanahan, too? He seems oddly Teflon in this arrangement, with coaches and GMs able to fly out the door but no one pushing back against the president's job performance as well.

Fabulous Florida

Mike Harrington: Former Sabre Brandon Montour blossoms under glare of Florida's playoff run "As a right-hand shot, Montour would look pretty darn good in the Sabres' top four right now," Harrington writes. "How about a pairing with Power? Dare to dream."

What's in the water around Miami and Fort Lauderdale these days? The eighth-seeded Miami Heat are schooling the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the NBA's East final, and the Florida Panthers also have taken the No. 8 road to the NHL's East final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In the wake of their four-overtime triumph in Game 1 and their quickie OT win in Game 2, the Panthers have nine straight OT victories in the playoffs, the most since Montreal set the record of 14 from 1993-98. Game 2 was Florida's fifth road OT win of the season, third all-time behind Cup champion Montreal in 1993 (6) and tied with the New York Islanders in 1980 (5). Both of those teams won games over the Sabres in Memorial Auditorium.

The Panthers have three straight series-clinching wins in overtime (last year in Washington, this year in Boston and Toronto). That ties the 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning and the '90s Sabres, who beat the Boston Bruins in the 1993 "May Day" game, the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 on Derek Plante's goal in 1997 and the Philadelphia Flyers in 1998 on Michal Grosek's Game 5 winner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

From the concessions corner

Heard from lots of Sabres fans and read plenty more comments on social media when it was announced that Legends Hospitality had earned the concessions contract at the new Buffalo Bills stadium over Buffalo-based Delaware North. The unanimous consensus: The Sabres have to do whatever it takes to get Delaware North out of KeyBank Center as well, as the food and beverage service in the downtown arena has reached subpar levels on multiple fronts.

Legends wins Bills stadium food and beverage contract Legends Hospitality has been awarded the food and beverage rights for the new Bills stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Now, it's not an easy ask. Delaware North apparently has multiple years left on its deal. And it's one thing for Terry Pegula to make the change in his football stadium, and another thing, entirely, to do it in his hockey arena, given the pull in the NHL of Delaware North chairman Jeremy Jacobs, the owner of the Bruins. And you're also taking the work from a local company. I get all that.

But other than broken and dirty seats, there is no complaint you hear more about KeyBank Center than how lousy and expensive the concessions are. It is a booming chorus. The customers aren't happy, and haven't been for a while. Something has to give.

Around the AHL

• Poor Joseph Woll. After a solid year in Toronto for both the Marlies and Leafs, he ended up in the Leafs' net for the final three games of the series against Florida. After giving up the OT winner to Nick Cousins in Game 5, the Leafs sent Woll back to the AHL and into the hornet's nest of Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday.

Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen help Rochester punch ticket to AHL conference finals Jiri Kulich and fellow Buffalo Sabres first-round draft pick Isak Rosen scored impressive goals Wednesday to help the Rochester Americans complete a three-game sweep of the Toronto Marlies with a 8-4 win.

Woll gave up seven goals in the Amerks' 8-4 series clincher, and looked terrible on several of them. He looked out of gas, both physically and mentally, but the Marlies had to make a switch after Erik Kallgren was terrible in Games 1-2.

In the end, Toronto had nothing left and Marlies coach Greg Moore, as well as his assistants, all got sacked as part of the Leafs' Black Friday.

• Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski was supposed to be out for the season with a leg injury suffered in January. But he has battled back into the lineup and could be headed to a third straight Calder Cup championship.

Poturalski scored the overtime winner Friday night as Seattle affiliate Coachella Valley (Calif.) earned a 6-5 win over Calgary in Game 5 to earn a spot in the AHL West final.

"That made all that hard work worth it," Poturalski told the Palm Desert Sun, referring to the months of rehab he went through. "I think that third period took 10 years off my life. Every time we would score, they would score and then they got the lead, but we knew this series would be a fight, and it's only fitting that it went five games."

Poturalski won the Cup with the Charlotte Checkers in 2019 and the Chicago Wolves last year, bringing it home to Western New York both times (there was no winner in 2020 or 2021 due to Covid). He's being coached in Coachella Valley by ex-Sabres and Penguins boss Dan Bylsma.

• In the other West series, Texas earned a 4-3 double-overtime win over Milwaukee to force a decisive Game 5 on Sunday.

Milwaukee's roster includes former Sabres/Amerks Mark Jankowski and Williamsville native Cole Schneider, who had 25 goals during the regular season. The Texas roster includes former Sabres defensemen Will Butcher and Oskari Laaksonen and ex-Canisius College captain Keaton Mastrodonato, who played two regular-season games after signing an amateur tryout contract following the Griffs' NCAA Tournament loss to Minnesota.

Around the boards

• An interesting nugget mined by veteran Leafs writer Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: Maybe we need to stop overemphasizing the power play in the playoffs. In the regular season, the final four teams finished fifth (Dallas Stars), 10th (Florida), 18th (Vegas Golden Knights) and 20th (Carolina).

If you take away Dallas, teams 1-9 on the power play combined to win two playoff rounds. That list was the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto, Tampa Bay, the Los Angeles Kings, the Colorado Avalanche, the New York Rangers, Ottawa and the Sabres.

We all know why. Officials are loath to decide playoff games with penalty calls, particularly in overtime. If you have a potent power play, you just don't get a lot of chances. So if you're power play-dependent with your offense, you better get cranking on improving your 5-on-5 game.

• It's so tiring to hear fan bases – and not just those who follow the Sabres – say how frustrated they are that their teams are struggling, but "look at how Vegas and Seattle are doing." First of all, expansion teams have no contracts, so they're not hog-tied by bad deals on their cap. And secondly, they're picking established players from the other clubs – many of whom make mistakes evaluating their own players and leave the wrong ones exposed.

It is a completely different playing field. You have to stop comparing yourselves to Vegas and Seattle. Established teams can only be compared to established teams.

• I'm tired of the whole Arizona Coyotes saga. Forget about rounding up enough support for a world-class district for a new arena in Tempe. They couldn't even get accurate polling of their citizens for last week's public vote on the project.

What an embarrassing defeat for the franchise and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. After playing next season in Mullett Arena, it's time to go. Salt Lake City, Houston, Kansas City, wherever. Sorry, Quebec. This team is staying in the West.