Winning that Presidents' Trophy sure means nothing come playoff time. The Boston Bruins are proving that yet again.

It is Game 7 Sunday for the Bruins at home against the Florida Panthers, and they're trying to avoid the jinx that has toppled the NHL's best regular-season team for the last several years.

A Boston team that set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points could go out in the first round – losing the final three games of the series, no less – if they don't survive the night at TD Garden.

The only Presidents' Trophy winner to win the Stanley Cup in the last 15 years was Chicago in 2013, and even that came in a shortened lockout season. The last full season Cup winner to finish first overall was Detroit in 2008.

It gets even worse in recent times. No top team in the regular season has even gotten past the second round since the New York Rangers lost to Tampa Bay in the East final in 2015. Seems like too many teams coast to the finish and are not able to flip a switch come playoff time.

The Bruins look like they're fighting the same problem. The Boston team of the playoffs simply has not been the Boston team we saw dominate the regular season. That is why all the talk in these parts that the Sabres were wasting their time pushing to the end of the season because they were just going to get swept by Boston was silly.

First off, the Bruins are clearly not healthy. It took Patrice Bergeron five games to hit the ice in this series. Charlie McAvoy doesn't look right. And, significantly, Linus Ullmark doesn't either.

The former Sabre and presumed Vezina Trophy winner made a disastrous giveaway on Matthew Tkachuk's overtime winner in Game 5 and gave up six goals on 32 shots in Friday's 7-5 loss in Game 6. He never played more than four games in a row in the regular season, but has played all six in this series.

And while it's the norm in the playoffs to ride your top guy, it goes counter to a regular season in which Jeremy Swayman won 24 games and gave Boston the first tandem in NHL history to feature both a 40-win and a 20-win goaltender.

Minnesota coach Dean Evason made a crucial mistake in yanking Filip Gustavsson in favor of Marc-Andre Fleury after a double-overtime win in Game 1 at Dallas. But it would have been no issue in Boston if coach Jim Montgomery had used Swayman in any of Games 4-6 once his team had a lead in the series.

Especially if Ullmark is dealing with a nagging injury, it defies logic that Montgomery didn't go with Swayman at least once while the Bruins led the series. Now what does he do? Run Swayman out there for Game 7 when he hasn't played the whole time?

"I think Linus is fine. I looked at him in his eyes a few times when he came back to the bench," Montgomery said after Game 6. "I liked the way his eyes were looking. He looked intense and he looked keen."

The Bruins have allowed 22 goals in the six games, an average of 3.67 per game. They were at just 2.16 in the regular season, allowing 177 goals and posting a 36-goal gap over second-place Carolina that was the largest in the NHL since 1991.

"I couldn’t shut the door today, unfortunately,” said Ullmark, who had a 1.89 goals-against average in the regular season. “Just make one more save, that’s it. Sometimes that’s the part of the game that, unfortunately, doesn’t really happen, sometimes."

The dominant regular season adds urgency to the Bruins, especially when you consider Bergeron might be headed to retirement. And it won't be easy to keep building the team, because the piper will be paid next season. The Bruins won't get near 135 points again, and figure to quickly come back to the pack as the Sabres continue to try to ascend in the Atlantic Division.

According to Puckpedia.com, the Bruins will have a $4.5 million bonus overage attached to next year's salary cap – and no one else in the NHL currently has more than $1.2 million scheduled to be added to its '23-24 figure.

The reason is because of performance bonuses attained by Bergeron and David Krejci after they signed one-year contracts at age 35 or older. Such bonuses are generally only permitted in the CBA for entry-level players or over-35s.

The bonuses earned are added to the team's final cap hit, and excess dollars over this year's $82.5 million cap are charged on the '23-24 cap figure. Bergeron earned $2.5 million in bonuses, and Krejci earned $2 million, and all of that money will be on next year's cap because the Bruins are already capped out this year from use of Long Term Injured Reserve.

Bergeron, Krejci, Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, Connor Clifton and trade deadline acquisitions Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov are unrestricted free agents after this season. Swayman is restricted and due a raise well above the $925,000 he made this year.

The Bruins were already using LTIR this season to be under the cap, so it will be impossible to make additions around the club's current core or keep several of the complementary pieces next season.

There's a behind-the-scenes reason that Game 7 of this season is so urgent. The front-facing reason, of course, is it would be a colossal collapse to waste the greatest regular season of the cap era.

Grounding has Jets heating up

Things are getting comically intense in Winnipeg, where the Jets were the first team eliminated from the playoffs after falling to Vegas in five games.

Coach Rick Bowness gave a 55-second press conference after Thursday's 4-1 loss ended the series. He was to the point about a team that hasn't won a playoff round since advancing to the 2018 West final and has been playing in front of non-sellout crowds this year for the first time since returning from Atlanta in 2011.

"I'm so disappointed and disgusted right now, that's my thoughts," Bowness said. "... This series we had no pushback. Their better players were so much better than ours, it's not even close. ... It started back in January and February. ... There's got to be pride. You've got to be able to push back when things aren't going your way. We had no pushback."

Rick Bowness was on 🔥 after the #NHLJets were eliminated from the playoffs pic.twitter.com/aV9jREu4Om — Winnipeg Sports Talk (@SportsTalkWPG) April 28, 2023

Deposed captain Blake Wheeler, still owed $8.25 million next year at age 36, didn't hold back Saturday when asked about it during his exit media interview.

"I thought 'Bones' had an opportunity to address us as a team," Wheeler said. "He could’ve been honest with us, handled it behind closed doors. … I didn’t like how he handled himself after the game.”

"He could’ve been honest with us, we could've had those discussions behind closed doors… so I didn’t agree with how he handled himself after that game.”Blake Wheeler on Rick Bowness' comments following the Jets' playoff exit after Game 5. pic.twitter.com/7jljgHnU7h — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2023

Around the boards

• Couple Amerks nuggets heading into Game 4 of their first-round series Sunday afternoon against Syracuse: Friday's 8-5 win in Game 3 was goalie Malcolm Subban's first playoff win in the AHL since 2015 with Providence. Captain Michael Mersch's hat trick was the first in the playoffs by an Amerk since Jason Pominville burned Hamilton in 2004, and the Amerks' eight-goal game was their first in the postseason since 2010 against Abbotsford.

• The Canes six-game win over the Islanders allowed Rod Brind'Amour to join Mike Sullivan and Lindy Ruff as the only coaches in NHL history to win at least six playoff series through their first five seasons as an NHL head coach. Sullivan won nine, including Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, and Ruff won six (two in 1998, three in 1999 en route to the No Goal final and one in 2001).

• Wild forward Ryan Hartman after his team was eliminated at home Friday in Game 6 by Dallas to lose in the first round for the seventh straight time: "I’m sick to my stomach. This city deserves better than what we gave them. We failed them.”

• Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has kept this stat for years and updates it each spring: In 82-game seasons during the salary-cap era, just nine of 66 teams four points or more out of a playoff spot out on Nov. 1 have recovered to make it. Such teams went 0 for 4 this year (Columbus, Ottawa, St. Louis and Vancouver).

October is a long way from April, but it matters. And, for that matter, so does November. Look at this year's Sabres. Think they have a few regrets now over that eight-game losing streak in the season's second month?