There were only two other people in that tiny broadcast booth high atop Memorial Auditorium the night in 1991 when Rick Jeanneret uttered “LaLaLaLaLaFontaine” for the first time on WGR Radio. One was former intermission host Barry Buetel. The other was ex-Sabres captain and future Rafters Club member Danny Gare, working as the color analyst.

“Patty LaFontaine scores and Rick just goes like this,” Gare recalled last week, spreading his arms wide to make the point. “He puts his hands like I’ve never seen and he was saying shut the bleep up. That’s what it was. He put them hard right against me and Barry and he lets go with “LALALALALA” and I almost fell out of the box laughing.

“It was that impressive, that unexpected. To me, it’s a privilege, an honor to have been there to witness that. All the people heard it on the air but we were the only two guys that were in that box.”

It’s likely we’ll get plenty more stories like that Sunday night. Jeanneret is being honored by alumni, fellow broadcasters, friends of the organization and the fans of KeyBank Center in a 5 p.m. remembrance that will be televised on MSG. The memories will flow.

In chatting with some of Jeanneret’s broadcast team members in the days since his death on Aug. 17, a picture forms of the Sabres’ legend as an old-school radio man able to spread cheer through the television broadcasts with his incredible voice and his command of the English language. It was, after all, well-known that the New York Times crossword puzzle was often no match for RJ’s vocabulary.

“He came up with words and I never heard some of them. I’m serious,” Gare said. “I’d go look them up. Like ‘rankled.’ He’d be like, ‘These teams are rankled tonight.’ It was incredible.”

Rules of the booth

If you wanted to rankle Jeanneret – meaning to cause persistent annoyance or irritation – just try talking when the game was going on. That was a no-no. The play-by-play man talked during action and the analyst talked when the whistle blew. Period.

“Jeanneret’s move was to stick his arm out like a straight-arm. That meant, ‘I gotta get back in,’ “ said a laughing Harry Neale, who came from “Hockey Night in Canada” to partner with Jeanneret from 2007-2012. “After that happened once, when there was a commercial, I said, ‘You must have been a pretty good football player growing up. That was a straight-arm you gave me and nearly knocked me out of the booth.”

A lot of hockey broadcasts now have a color man making a point about a previous play when another guy is going on a breakaway. But that’s not how Jeanneret ran his booth. And who could argue how it worked over a 51-year career?

“He understood all about the business and he wanted it to be right,” said Rob Ray, Jeanneret’s partner over his final seasons. “He put a lot of pressure on you, but I think it made a huge difference. It pushed the learning process. ... You just learned so many little things. ‘Hey, let the game breathe at certain times, and let the crowd go’ and just things that you would never know unless you had that experience and been through it.”

But don’t for a minute think Jeanneret didn’t have fun in the booth or on the road. The Sabres’ video montages in his final season featured him in all sorts of getups over the years. Think Santa suits, clown costumes and the Easter bunny.

In the early years, when press boxes were much more of a party scene, Nashville broadcaster and former Sabres announcer Pete Weber recalled Jeanneret roaring over the WBEN airwaves one night from Hartford, “Here comes Housley to center. Hey, that guy stole my beer!”

Cracked Weber last week: “A disemboweled thing like out of “The Addams Family” grabbed the beer away” before another fan interceded and brought it back.

A friendly voice

Neale came to the Sabres broadcasts from a long stint alongside legendary CBC play-by-play man Bob Cole on “Hockey Night in Canada.” Neale remains touched by getting invited to Cole’s golf tournament in his native Newfoundland but the East Amherst resident became close friends with Jeanneret until the icon’s final days.

“They’re two of the best play-by-play announcers in the history of the game and I was lucky enough to work with both of them,” said Neale, 86. “I phoned Rick every week or 10 days since he retired, especially when he was going the wrong way from a health standpoint. I kept in touch and his son would bring him to a game or an event and I could see him. My son lives in Niagara Falls (Ont.) and when I would visit him, I could go see Rick.”

Ray, the Sabres’ ace enforcer of the 1980s and 1990s, said it was easy to understand why players gravitated to Jeanneret.

“He was almost like your dad or grandfather and when guys are looking at him, that’s almost like a comfort zone for them,” Ray said. “The way he did his job, it was never in a negative light or anything like that. He was always trying to find the positive side. I just think he was just easy to be around for the guys.”

“He was a great broadcaster and a great guy,” Neale said. “I’m lucky to say he was not only my partner in the business, but he was my friend.”

The Sabres’ digital content and game presentation teams did masterful work honoring Jeanneret in his last season and in recent days after his death. Gare said one of the biggest privileges of his post-hockey career was the dramatic voiceover he did for them on the video montage that played on Jeanneret’s banner raising night just over 16 months ago.

“I was so proud to do that and he said to me after, ‘Danny, great job,’ “ Gare recalled. “He was always appreciative of people. ... He was like the Arnold Palmer of hockey. He would send notes to people and thank them. Or when I lost my mom, he sent me a note. Stuff like that out of the blue was great.”

The script provided by the club on banner night captured the essence of Jeanneret perfectly. And Gare nailed the delivery.

“For most sports fans, it’s what they’ve seen that stays with them, the replay in their minds. But not in Buffalo. In this town, the triumphant moments, the unforgettable excitement, the did-that-really-happen ecstasy? It’s all tied to what we heard. Hockey in Buffalo became art on a spoken canvas. ... There’s no one else who could tell our story quite like you. ... Your name will hang in the rafters. Top shelf, of course. But your voice will echo forever.”