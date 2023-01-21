Inside the NHL: Like he once did, Ryan Miller hopes Sabres' goalie prospects can step into starring role

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo Bills took 20 years to find the replacement for Jim Kelly before they finally found Josh Allen. Next month will mark nine years since the Buffalo Sabres traded Ryan Miller to St. Louis. They're still looking for his heir apparent.

Hopes are high for Devon Levi at Northeastern, but when will he arrive in the NHL? Sometime next season if things are really accelerated? You just don't know. Out of necessity, the focus right now is on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Although it seems likely Michigan netminder Erik Portillo is heading to free agency after this season, the Sabres also drafted 6-foot-5 Finn Topias Leinonen in the second round last year and had World Junior standout Tomas Suchanek in for a look on their Prospects Challenge roster in September.

Miller said he likes that the Sabres are paying attention to the internal route of grooming goalies.

"It's hard, it took me a while. Hey, I had to mess up a bunch," Miller reminded me when I asked him Thursday night after his jersey retirement ceremony. "I also had to have some moments of greatness. But you're going to mess up. I think it's hard to tell, right now, just what the league will tolerate.

"You have to just be committed to the development process. You have to go out of your way to do more. And if you're going to find the goalie internally, I think that's actually a great recipe. You want to build that trust in the organization. You want your goalie to be very calm, very confident in his environment, and I think then you can kind of get the results."

Luukkonen made several key saves in Thursday's overtime win over the New York Islanders, topped by a stop on a 2-on-1 break with seven seconds left against New York winger Anthony Beauvillier. He had an uneven second period Saturday, but finished with 33 saves in the 6-3 win over Anaheim.

That gives Luukkonen a 12-5-1 record in his 18 games this season and puts him into a tie for second in the NHL in rookie goaltending victories with Edmonton all-star Stuart Skinner. Vegas' Logan Thompson is the leader with 18.

Luukkonen had to be good to survive Thursday against red-hot New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who made 42 saves.

"He kept us in the game. He's turning into this monster this year," Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said. "It's fun to watch. ... He’s also just got to continue to grow. He’s probably like Ryan one of the days in the future. We’re happy to have him.”

"We're all watching him grow, game by game, and the biggest part of that growth is watching his comfort with NHL shooters," coach Don Granato said. "He's more comfortable with situations, what options are against him.

"You see the confidence now, and he gets excited for shots. The best goaltenders at any level light up when there's action, when there's a defensive breakdown. They feel this is my moment to shine. I got this. It's a little bit of swagger."

Dylan Cozens makes a new fan, starts Sabres' march to victory with another big goal With the puck on his stick again, Dylan Cozens faked out Anaheim Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg and scored the Sabres’ first goal of the 6-3 win Saturday.

Miller said gradually building confidence is the key for a young goalie, just like he did during that 2004-05 lockout season in Rochester.

"When you're just pulling people from everywhere, the fans have to get behind them as quick as possible, because you want to have some goodwill built up," Miller said. "You want to have some familiarity with city, staff and everything. It didn't happen for me overnight. So I would say if that's the model, patience is best. At some point, somebody's going to step up."

Miller wowed by Legacy Fund ...

The Sabres did a spectacular job with the Miller ceremony, and pulled off a big surprise on their newest legend with Rick Jeanneret's announcement that the team is establishing the Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to benefit the Courage of Carly Fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Center.

"It's hard to take it all in on the ice," Miller reflected Saturday. "It was very surprising. Still trying to gather the details because it's quite a gesture."

Miller went Friday to Roswell Park for the unveiling of a tribute wall for the fund and to reacquaint with administrators, caregivers and patients.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

'It's just pretty amazing to see some of the kids ... now not a kid," Miller said. "You see where they come in and just shows the great example of how Roswell and Carly's has such impact. The kids have to maintain some sort of treatment for their whole life, usually, so you have to have that strong community there. It's amazing the Sabres are willing to step up and help to that level."

To finish off this week's festivities, we were joined today by Ryan Miller and his family for the unveiling of a new tribute wall to celebrate Ryan's legacy and the new endowed fund in his honor that will benefit pediatric cancer patients and the Courage of Carly Fund. pic.twitter.com/y6lawIuHjj — Roswell Park (@RoswellPark) January 20, 2023

... And by postgame picture with team

The most organic moment of the night came after the game, when Miller was brought on to the ice to congratulate the team for its overtime win and captain Kyle Okposo had the players gather around him for an iconic picture. It was a scene much like what the team did for Jeanneret after his night last April.

"It was really nice of Kyle to invite me out on the ice," Miller said. "A veteran guy, and he just knows that these moments don't come around too often. It was a good team kind of bonding thing for them, but, certainly, it's something I'll remember forever."

Miller said he went down to the locker room area hoping for a last-second or overtime victory to celebrate and got his wish.

Dylan Cozens' overtime goal sends Sabres to win on Ryan Miller's 'special night' New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin held the Buffalo Sabres off for a while, but Victor Olofsson tied it in the third period and Dylan Cozens scored the winner in overtime to send Buffalo to a 3-2 victory.

"It was very cool. I was just happy for the boys, right? It's not an easy game to be a part of," Miller said. "I played some of those games, and you want everything to go well ... it's just exciting. You get at that point in life here where you start to look back and I just see some similarities in the room to what we had.

"It seems like their energy has shifted a little bit in the last year and a half. They're starting to find a direction. Now they have to do it together and remember there's no saviors. It's all of them."

Miller said he had some extra shoulder taps saved for Luukkonen. Goalies have to stick together, after all.

"It was unbelievable just to meet him, and then to get the win and have him on the ice, it was unreal," Luukkonen said. "How the crowd was, how the fans packed the building was one of the better experiences I've had in a Buffalo Sabres jersey. It was just unreal."

How about No. 41 to the rafters in Ottawa?

Sabres veteran Craig Anderson had several strong head-to-head matchups with Miller, and I asked him last week if he would be watching the ceremony with the idea in mind that one day it will be him making a similar speech in Ottawa while being honored by the Senators.

"I don't know about that. We'll see. Right now I'm trying to stay in the moment here as best I can," Anderson said. "You have to continue to be here and now and stay in the present. Whatever happens down the road happens. If it happens, great. If it doesn't, that's OK, too.

"I know that I left everything, heart and soul out on the ice for Ottawa when I was there and I'm doing the same in Buffalo when I'm here. I always try to play with passion and heart and as a player, that's all you can do. And if you get rewarded for it at the end of it all, that's great. But as players, we're not looking for it."

Sabre points

• It was great to see alums again and hear their thoughts on Miller. It was particularly interesting to hear the erudite reflections of former defenseman Henrik Tallinder.

"Ryan is very humble, a great human being, great guy to be around," Tallinder said. "Just the calmness of him and seeing him prepare for games, preparing for practice. It was professional from Day One. You could actually learn from him, and I'm older than him. That was remarkable."

• Dylan Cozens' goal at 12 seconds of overtime Thursday was the second-fastest in Sabres history, surpassed only by Jason Dawe's goal at 10 seconds that gave Buffalo a 3-2 win at Phoenix on Jan. 12, 1997.

• Sign spotted in the 300 level on Miller Night: "God may have forgiven Milan Lucic, but we never will."