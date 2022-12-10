Inside the NHL: Jeff Skinner went too far in the moment, but he had the right idea

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jeff Skinner was wrong. Let's start with that point. You can't cross-check a player in the neck and mouth like Skinner did late Friday night to Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel and not expect to hear from the NHL's Department of Player Safety. As it turned out, that call was an automatic one because Skinner was handed a match penalty for intent to injure.

The three-game suspension Skinner received Saturday was appropriate. Skinner engaged Guentzel when the Penguins' winger foolishly tapped Craig Anderson's glove after the Buffalo goalie had frozen the puck, but things escalated by the boards as Skinner chased down Guentzel and they exchanged slashes. Guentzel started to go to the ice and that's when Skinner's high stick hit Guentzel in the neck. Guentzel got a good punch in on Skinner after they were both down, too.

The calls on the ice, and the mechanics of using replay to confirm Skinner's crime, were handled pretty well by officials. Skinner got seven minutes (slashing and the match penalty) and Guentzel got two (slashing), although he probably deserved four. The punch was a roughing call for sure.

The Penguins won the game on Jeff Carter's overtime goal on the ensuing power play. The Sabres lost out on the chance for another point and potentially more points while Skinner is on the sidelines. Skinner probably should have waited until Saturday night to settle that score, rather than with 21 seconds left in a tie game, but emotions are emotions, at times.

Those are immediate losses. The preference here is to view this play in a long-term prism.

The Sabres haven't been this tough to play against in years. Definitely not since Lindy Ruff was the coach and probably not since the 2006-07 Presidents Trophy season. They skate like the wind. They have multiple lines who can do damage. Their defense corps should be beastly for a decade or more.

And they're starting to play with an edge. Fans have spent years properly crabbing about this team getting pushed around. But remember how Dylan Cozens challenged Toronto's Michael Bunting at the Heritage Classic in March after Auston Matthews' Skinner-like stick attack on Rasmus Dahlin? Do you like how agitating Dahlin has become in addition to his wondrous talent? Remember how enraged the Sabres were in October with Florida's Matthew Tkachuk? I can report they were asking in the locker room when the next meeting with the Panthers was (it's not until Martin Luther King Day next month).

Be tough to play against. Make opponents think about what they're doing. The Sabres aren't there yet. Not close. But you can see movement on that front. That's where you have to start.

Don't touch the goalie is one of those basic hockey credos. It hasn't been the norm around here, all the way back to Ryan Miller and Milan Lucic. Skinner went overboard for sure. But the next time some opponent touches Anderson or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (or Eric Comrie when he returns), you want to see the same kind of response. You want to see it every time. Opponents will get the message.

Sometimes it means the phone will ring from Player Safety. So be it. There are prices to be paid. Skinner paid a hefty one, but a whole lot of people in that locker room and in the fan base should think a tad differently of him now.

Thompson talk

• In the wake of Tage Thompson's five-goal game Wednesday in Columbus, here's what a wide-eyed, laughing Alex Tuch wondered to this corner on Thursday: "Is he underpaid? Before the first year of his deal? Hey, Kevyn (Adams), good for you."

Sabres GM Adams, of course, signed Thompson to a seven-year, $50 million contract extension over the summer – and it doesn't even kick in until next season. Thompson is putting together this year's numbers while making $1.4 million. He went for long-term security and got it, but you definitely wonder how much money he left on the table if he ends up with 50+ or 60+ goals this season.

Turning serious, Tuch said he was thrilled with Thompson's ascension into the NHL elite: "It's great to see because he works really hard. Listen, this is a guy who perfects his craft every day, holds himself accountable. He's starting to really show his leadership and guys are falling in behind him. You have to when you see what he's doing."

• Coach Don Granato recounted a story that happened on the bench last season during RJ Night against Nashville, the game where Thompson became a 30-goal scorer for the first time.

"We had a quick talk on the bench, and everybody was all excited. And I think probably the two people that were least excited were Tage and myself," Granato recalled. "And I leaned over to him and said, 'You and I both know there's a lot more than 30.'

"All the great athletes, goal scorers in this case, their focus is on the next goal. I don't think he's worried about 50 or 60, or 80 or 100. He just wants the next goal."

• Thompson said his development isn't a surprise to him, although the actual numbers might be: "Maybe not a six-point night or five-goal night, but I believed that I could be at this point, that I had this potential, and there's other people around me and in this room that believe in me, too. Obviously, Donnie is a big factor, gave me a big opportunity to showcase that I can do it."

Thompson is forever grateful that Granato has given him ice and came up with the idea for the position switch to center in the summer of 2021. Ralph Krueger, of course, had Thompson had a healthy scratch some nights. Coaching matters.

• With the help of Sabres PR, we made sure to look up the record for most goals in consecutive games, just on the off chance Thompson went off Friday night. It appears the record over two games is nine goals, set by Joe Malone of Montreal in 1918. Malone owns the single-game record of seven with Quebec in 1920, but did not score prior to or immediately after that game.

Thompson ended up with six in consecutive games, one in Sunday's win over San Jose followed by the five against Columbus. Darryl Sittler of Toronto had seven in two games in 1976, including his six-goal game against Boston that is tied for the post-expansion NHL mark

Savoie's snub is bizarre

No reason to freak out or even fret about Sabres 2022 first-rounder Matt Savoie getting snubbed by Team Canada for the World Junior selection camp. You have to understand how many outside factors have always gone into picking these teams, especially when it comes to Hockey Canada. Savoie didn't attend the August camp while he was working his shoulder injury back into shape so he could be ready for Sabres training camp. Also, don't discount how he decided to play with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League rather than play juniors in the Canadian Hockey League for the 2020-21 season. All that seems to matter.

And, ultimately, Team Canada has a very stacked roster up front, led by presumed Nos. 1-2 picks Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli. Savoie entered the weekend with 31 points in 24 games for Winnipeg (1.3 per game), down slightly from the 1.38 per game he put up last season (90 in 65 games) but also skewed some by his six-point game last month against Bedard's Regina Pats.

It's a disappointment for missing out on a huge stage, and we saw what that stage meant to Dylan Cozens and Owen Power. But, it's a lot of factors coming together at once, and many draft experts listed Savoie as a surprising snub in recent days. Sometimes, that's just how team selections go. Still, it's a tad bizarre to not even invite Savoie to the camp and then see how he performs.

Injuries turning champs to chumps

Here's a list of key Colorado Avalanche players the Sabres don't expect to see when they meet the Stanley Cup champs Thursday in Ball Arena: Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Josh Manson, Bowen Byram, Darren Helm.

MacKinnon torched the Sabres for five points Dec. 1 in KeyBank Center and has 21 points in 14 career games against Buffalo. And the Avs have won eight straight over the Sabres in regulation, including the 6-4 win that night.

The silver lining department here for Colorado is many of the Avs' key players won't have a lot of mileage on their bodies from the season when the playoffs roll around. That's, of course, provided the Avs hang around long enough to make the playoffs and don't become the first defending champs to miss entirely since the 2007 Carolina Hurricanes.

Speaking of the Avs, Nazem Kadri is another major subtraction from their lineup as he moved on to Calgary and has 10 goals thus far for the Flames.

Asked prior to the game Saturday in Scotiabank Arena if he walks a little bit taller coming back to the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs now that he has a Stanley Cup ring, Kadri said, "Yeah ... maybe a little bit taller everywhere."

Pens' Letang an amazing tale

It's a remarkable story to already see Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang back on the ice skating less than two weeks after the second stroke of his career. Letang missed 10 weeks after having a stroke in 2014, but his condition is related to a hole in his heart, and not something brought about by hockey.

Letang, 35, told reporters Thursday before coming to Buffalo to take a morning skate on Friday that he gets migraines every couple of months, but suddenly started getting them every three hours last week and knew something was wrong.

"They kept coming, coming, coming. That's when I kind of made notice of that cycle," he said. "I called the doc, I called (head athletic trainer Chris Stewart). I said, 'I think there's something wrong.' "

The team immediately sent Letang to the hospital for an MRI and the stroke was diagnosed.

People know me well by now, and know that hockey is a passion for me. It’s going to take a lot to drag me out of it," Letang said. "But at the same time, I know the danger. I know all the risks I’m taking, and if there’s none, I’ll resume playing. My kids, they don't care if I'm a hockey player or not. They care about having a dad. Same with my wife. She knows there's so much more than hockey. It was hard, but we've been through this."

'Penguinesque' run

When the Penguins came here in November, they looked old as the Sabres ran them out of the building with a five-goal third period. They lost three nights later at home to Seattle, suffering their seventh straight defeat to fall to 4-6-2. Friday's overtime win here improved them to 11-2-2 in their last 15 and tied with Carolina for second in the Metropolitan Division. Rumors of their demise are greatly exaggerated.

" 'Penguinesque,' I should say, with how they've been playing lately," Granato cracked before Friday's game. "In my mind, they never struggle. You can get a false sense of security pretty quick if you think they're in any sort of stretch of struggle, because they just have so much experience and talent."