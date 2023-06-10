Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NHL Central Scouting loves having its annual combine in KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter. It's been here since 2015 and the parties have signed off for it to stay through 2025, even as other cities have inquired about hosting.

The setup is perfect. Each NHL team gets a suite in the arena to conduct its interviews during the week. All parties stay in the Harborcenter Marriott that's connected to the site of the physical testing, which takes over the main rink of the Sabres' secondary practice facility.

So many NHL scouts and other personnel are from Southern Ontario that it's quick and convenient to get here. The ones that fly here don't have that much trouble getting in and out quickly either.

But there's one growing thought this corner has had and it's shared among those who run this event: What happens to the combine if the Sabres (finally) get good and are playing hockey into early June?

"We have a plan B," Central Scouting director Dan Marr told The News over the weekend. "The interviews will be moved to the hotel. We always have 32 rooms held that can be converted to meeting rooms until a certain date."

Marr acknowledged things will get dicey for the combine if the Sabres advance to the Eastern Conference finals. But if they ever go to the Stanley Cup final?

"I realize the NHL may kick us out entirely if they get to the final and then we'd have to readjust," Marr said. "That would be a price that we'd have to pay as their team continues to grow."

If the Sabres made the Cup final, the league would undoubtedly mandate the ice be kept in at Harborcenter so a visiting team could use it as a practice facility. And in case the Sabres would need it due to the presence of a concert, or perhaps a Bandits playoff game, in the arena on an off day of the series.

"Most definitely, they would want this kept as a rink for their use," Marr said. "It's a great situation. You just have to keep other plans ready in case you need them."

Grandson of a 1970 Sabres vet

Larry Keenan is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound defenseman from Culver Military Academy in Indiana by way of Midhurst, Ont., about two hours north of Toronto. He's ranked 73rd among North American skaters by Central Scouting, and is known for his skating and hard shot. He needs to build out his frame and show the kind of defensive skills that can translate levels.

He's planning to play for Penticton in the British Columbia Hockey League before heading to the University of Massachusetts and is likely to get picked in Rounds 4-6 later this month in Nashville.

What a tale he told here Saturday.

Keenan's grandfather, also named Larry, is now 82 -- and was one of Gilbert Perreault's first left wingers on the 1970-71 expansion-year Sabres.

"He was Gil Perreault's winger. He was in charge of giving him the puck," Keenan said. "That's the story I've heard. They played on the same line."

Grandpa Keenan had played 153 games for the St. Louis Blues until he was traded to the Sabres in November 1970. He had seven goals and 20 assists in 51 games for the first-year Sabres, and two goals in 14 games the next season before he was traded to Philadelphia.

His claims to fame came in Game 4 of the 1970 Cup final in Boston. Keenan scored a power-play goal 19 seconds into the third period -- assisted by future 1970 Buffalo teammate Phil Goyette and future Sabres assistant and interim head coach Jim Roberts -- that gave the Blues a 3-2 lead. But then he was on the ice for Bobby Orr's Cup-winning goal at 40 seconds of overtime.

Keenan, in fact, was trying to get the puck up the boards to Red Berenson but Orr pinched in to block the pass and sped to the net. Derek Sanderson fed Orr in front of Blues defenseman Noel Picard and Orr tipped home the Cup-winning goal -- before taking his iconic flight through the air that's captured in a bronze statue in front of TD Garden.

"He enjoyed that time with St. Louis," said Keenan, whose father, Cory, was drafted by the Hartford Whalers in 1990 and played pro hockey in Europe.

As for the combine, what advice did grandpa give?

Said Keenan: "He said, 'Experience it, take it all in. It'll be new. So just have fun with it.'"

Fantilli pondering college

Presumptive No. 2 pick Adam Fantilli is hedging his bets on turning pro or returning to Michigan for his sophomore season. But this isn't an Owen Power situation; Power went back following being taken No. 1 in the 2021 draft because he was looking at a potential national championship team and wanted a true college experience in the wake of the Covid season.

Fantilli just played in the World Championships for Canada and was able to learn the pro game and lifestyle from Montreal's Tyler Toffoli and Calgary's Milan Lucic. Were it not for Connor Bedard, he would be a heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick. The sense here is that he'll go to Anaheim, assuming the Ducks take him at No. 2.

"I don't think I can go wrong with either decision,"Fantilli said Saturday. "I think going back to Michigan would be an amazing spot for me as well to develop and going into the NHL is obviously every kid's dream. So I'd love to be doing that, too."

Around the combine

• Hamburg native and likely first-rounder Quentin Musty on teams' off-the-wall questions: "There's always some like, 'What animals are you?' The ones that are kind of amusing but nothing too crazy."

What animal would he be?

"I think I gave the basic answer: Lion," Musty said.

• Likely Top 10 pick Zach Benson was the leading scorer for the WHL's Winnipeg Ice with 36 goals and 98 points -- three points ahead of center and linemate Matt Savoie, the Sabres' No. 1 pick last July in Montreal.

"Matt's a heck of a hockey player. And we found really good chemistry," Benson said. "We played power play, PK (penalty kill), five on five together. We had a lot of good chemistry on the ice. But we're real close off the ice as well.

"His speed is obviously his strongest asset. He can go zero to 100 (mph) pretty quick. Playing on the PK with him, we were pretty lethal. And every time a puck kind of jumped the offensive way, we were both going."

• Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka projects in the middle of the first round, and that would put the 5-foot-11 offensive dynamo in the ballpark of the Sabres' pick at No. 13.

Who is one of the NHL players he likes watching? Sabres star and fellow Swede Rasmus Dahlin.

"He's always been an exceptional talent," Sandin-Pellikka said. "When he was my age in Frolunda, he pretty much tore up the (Swedish Hockey League) and just did whatever he wanted. He's a terrific player, and it's fun to watch him. He's very skilled. Offensively, he's one guy I look up to and try to steal some moves from him and be better at that. A terrific player."

Around the boards

• Still shaking my head about how Hockey Canada has been handling Devon Levi. They take him to the Olympics and China and he doesn't play. He got one game at last month's World Championships in Finland as the third stringer behind St. Louis AHL goalie Joel Hofer, ostensibly because Blues GM Doug Armstrong was running Team Canada. You wonder how many more times Levi answers Canada's phone calls.

• Never been a fan of the Sabres' broadcast simulcasts and always felt they should be adding a radio crew. But the trend in the industry seems to be going in their direction. The Los Angeles Kings stunned their fans last week by announcing they were going to a simulcast -- and firing popular radio play-by-play man Alex Faust. They're giving the dual mic to longtime TV voice Nick Nickson.

• Speaking of TV, a big move that made waves last week was the announcement that former NHL goalie Darren Pang was leaving St. Louis' local broadcasts after 14 years to join the Blackhawks' team in Chicago. He'll continue on TNT.

• There are stories all around about Quebec junior players losing their family homes to the wildfires that have produced the smoke that has blanketed the Northeast. Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard lives in Roberval and has taken two families into his home, according to Colorado Hockey Now.

In addition, Roberval's Benoît-Levesque Arena set up 700 cots to temporarily house evacuees. The tiny arena 4 1/2 hours north of Montreal was the home of the Sabres' 2008 Hockeyville exhibition game against the Canadiens.