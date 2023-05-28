Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let's lay the cards right on the table as the Stanley Cup final gets set to start this week: The Florida Panthers are on one of the luckiest runs in Cup history. And perhaps in the playoff history in any of the four major team sports.

It's mind-boggling all the things that have had to go right for the Panthers to get this far for the first time since 1996. It defies belief that one team can have this much happenstance in a two-month span after being mediocre and injury prone for the first 75 games of a season and out of a playoff spot for the first 77.

Even with hockey being as random a sport as they come, we haven't seen a string of good fortune smiling on a team like this perhaps since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens won 10 straight overtime games – including two in Memorial Auditorium – en route to Canada's last Cup title.

And before everyone in the vicinity of the Everglades gets their Twitter feeds into a knot of protest, this is by no means a way of denigrating what Florida has done to this point. You've got to be lucky to be good but you've got to be good to be lucky as well, and the Panthers have been both.

When Lady Luck has smiled and Opportunity has knocked, the Panthers have seemingly had every answer.

It's astonishing to ponder six overtime wins (five on the road), six comeback wins, a rally from a 3-1 series deficit against the NHL's best regular-season team of all-time, and a Cup final appearance clinched on a goal in the final five seconds of regulation.

Props to Bill Zito, who wasn't afraid to take big chances and just got named a finalist for NHL GM of the Year last week. Still, he came awfully close to just being the dope who took a Presidents' Trophy team, fired the coach, traded one of the top players and turned it into a non-playoff team. The Panthers, in fact, finished one point behind Calgary in the overall standing – and the Flames have since not renewed the contract of GM Brad Treliving and fired coach Darryl Sutter.

The Panthers, remember, were in serious trouble on March 29 when they were in Toronto on a four-game losing streak. There were eight games left in the season and they were three points out of the final East wild card. Keith Tkachuk, the longtime NHLer and father of Matthew Tkachuk, ripped his son's club that morning on a Toronto radio station.

"They are a soft team and they are getting everything they deserve right now," Keith Tkachuk said. "Instead of trying to get autographs on the ice from (Auston) Matthews and (Mitch) Marner, they probably should check them a little harder."

The game that night started poorly. Coach Paul Maurice had a meltdown on the bench that was caught on camera and the Leafs had a 2-1 lead in the late going before Sam Reinhart scored on a power play with one minute left to tie the game and Brandon Montour got the winner in overtime. The 3-2 win sparked a Florida turnaround and was quite a bummer for the Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Observations: Sabres unable to mount comeback in their biggest game in a decade In a cruel twist of fate, the Sabres’ memorable season that showcased their plethora of young talent prolific offensive attack might be decided on a shot that didn’t even beat their goalie clean.

Florida was in a playoff spot for only 28% of the regular season (54 of 190 days) and is the only team in the expansion era to reach the Cup final after spending less than 30% of the season in a playoff spot.

And there's more. So much more.

The Sabres showdown

The Panthers held off the Sabres, 2-1, on April 4 in Sunrise in what proved to be a massive result. Give Buffalo a regulation win and the Sabres make the playoffs while the Panthers do not.

Less than four minutes into that game, remember what happened? The Sabres scored – and it was wiped out on an offside review with Alex Tuch just inside the zone on Jeff Skinner's entry.

The Sabres did eventually score first on a goal by Dylan Cozens but didn't score again. Matthew Tkachuk's goal 59 seconds into the third period was the difference and Buffalo was blanked the rest of the way despite outshooting the Panthers, 18-8, in the third period and 40-36 for the game.

Tuch is offside... no goal!The score remains 0-0 in Sunrise. pic.twitter.com/3WKW2aTSOj — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) April 4, 2023

The Bedard game

Perhaps the season's most unfathomable result was Chicago's 5-2 win April 11 in Pittsburgh. If the Penguins simply win that game at home against a tanking team, they're in the playoffs and the Panthers are not. That's one thing that Florida had zero control over, and it went the Panthers' way.

As it turns out, it might turn into one of the most significant results in NHL history. The Panthers got in the playoffs – and maybe will win a Cup – because of it. And the Blackhawks' unexpected win put them in the No. 3 spot for the lottery. The No. 3 team's numbers came up and they landed Connor Bedard by winning and not by losing. Memo to all pro-tankers. If Chicago doesn't win that game, Bedard would be playing for Columbus next season.

Getting goalied

We've seen Sergei Bobrovsky put on a Conn Smythe-level performance in the playoffs (11-2, 2.21/.935) but that doesn't happen without the late-season work of Panthers journeyman Alex Lyon. With Bobrovsky banged up and dealing with an illness, the 30-year-old Lyon put together one of the unlikeliest six-game winning streaks in NHL history.

Lyon went 6-0, 1.50/.956 from March 29-April 8. He stopped 38 of 40 shots in the Toronto game, including Matthews in alone in OT. It was 39 of 40 against the Sabres and a franchise-record 56 of 58 in a 7-2 win over Ottawa. Six wins in 10 days. In parts of the previous five seasons, Lyon had just seven NHL wins.

Lyon started the first three games of the opening round against Boston and went 1-2, 3.26/.902. Essentially, he became Alex Lyon again so Bobrovsky reclaimed the crease. But for six games, Lyon was Georges Vezina and the Panthers are still playing because of it.

The Boston series

It certainly helped the Panthers that Linus Ullmark was clearly not healthy, and neither were Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy. And who would have expected Boston coach Jim Montgomery to freeze by not using Jeremy Swayman in goal until Game 7 or by breaking up Bergeron and Brad Marchand at the start of Game 5?

Sabres' latest must-win brings Sam Reinhart trade to Florida into focus again A seismic trade that reshaped the Buffalo Sabres in July 2021 will be a talking point Tuesday night during a must-win game in their push to qualify for the playoffs.

The finish of Game 5 is still hard to believe. The Panthers won in overtime on a Tkachuk goal after Ullmark misplayed the puck behind the net and was caught out of position, a goof he basically hadn't made all season. But the real story came in the final second of regulation – when Bobrovsky stopped Marchand on a clear breakaway that would have ended the series.

If Marchand scores, the Panthers would have been done in five games and we would have thought nothing of them as much more than an 8-seed that was lucky to get in and was easily dispatched. They scored in that OT, won Game 6 at home and took Game 7 in OT on a Carter Verhaeghe goal after Montour tied the game with 60 seconds left and Bobrovsky on the bench.

"We're down a goal with under two minutes to go against Boston, I wouldn't bet everything [to win] because the math doesn't add up," Maurice said after Game 7. "Except when that puck goes in, you go, 'Oh… we're going to win this game.'"

The Panthers won three elimination games against a 60-win team in one series. The only other teams to win even one were were the '77 Islanders vs. Montreal and the '96 Jets vs. Detroit. Neither team won their series.

The Toronto series

Mike Harrington: Former Sabre Brandon Montour blossoms under glare of Florida's playoff run "As a right-hand shot, Montour would look pretty darn good in the Sabres' top four right now," Harrington writes. "How about a pairing with Power? Dare to dream."

The Panthers won in five games and were the better team much of the time, but still had lots go their way. Sam Bennett somehow didn't get suspended for a clear cross-check to the back of the head of Leafs winger Michael Bunting in Game 2 and drove Toronto crazy the whole series. Florida wiped out a 2-0 deficit in that game to go up 2-0 in the series.

The Leafs had to go with rookie Joseph Woll in goal over the final 3 1/2 games after an injury to Ilya Samsonov, and Woll was pretty good. But he was beaten in OT of Game 3 on a Reinhart wraparound and by Nick Cousins in the clinching OT of Game 5. Replays on that goal showed a clear holding the stick penalty in front of the net by defenseman Radko Gudas, who was charging into the play and held off Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok. Sneaky play. Never gets called.

The Carolina series

Tkachuk was unstoppable with three game-winning goals and two classic overtime exits, including the 4-OT winner in Game 1. But the series turned in Game 2. The Panthers were getting killed. They were down 1-0 and outshot, 20-4, when Jack Drury's goal put Carolina up, 2-0, in the first period.

But wait again. Another offside review. Another call that went Florida's way. It was super close with the puck in the air, but it appeared to be a correct call by the letter of the law. The Hurricanes never scored again that night and never led again the rest of the series.

Mike Harrington: Even as former stars close in on Stanley Cup, Sabres' big deals show both sides can be happy With Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart now on the deepest playoff runs of their careers, it is worth another look at how three major trades in recent Buffalo Sabres history currently stand.

Tkachuk's Game 2 overtime goal came when Carolina's Jaccob Slavin got his stick stuck in the skate of defense partner Brent Burns in the corner and took himself out of the play. Amazing. The series winner in Game 4? It came after a chintzy tripping penalty on Jordan Staal in the offensive zone put Florida on the power play.

Was it a penalty? Yes. Had lots of other infractions been ignored in the interim? Absolutely. Time and situation should matter when it comes to officiating, especially when you're not denying a scoring chance or creating a change of possession.

Incredible the Panthers got that call in that spot. Flat-out amazing all the things that have gone their way.

More Final facts

Inside the NHL: Leafs' demise is latest Atlantic Division news item that has to leave Sabres smirking "As the Sabres make their ascent, they have to love another marquee team in their division suddenly getting plunged into uncertainty and transition," writes Mike Harrington.

• The just-get-in crowd has a lot more to stand on in recent seasons. Florida is only the third team in the expansion era dating to 1967 to make the Cup final as the lowest-seeded team in the entire playoffs – and all three instances have happened in the last seven years. Nashville got to the final in 2017 before losing to Pittsburgh and Montreal made it in 2021 before losing to Tampa Bay.

• The Panthers became the third team in history to eliminate three of the league's top four teams in the same postseason, joining the 1969 Canadiens and 1980 New York Islanders. The Isles, who were fifth overall with 91 points, beat the 110-point Sabres in six games in the Cup semifinals before fashioning another six-game upset in the final by beating 116-point Philadelphia.

• Florida went 27 years between Final appearances, which marked the fourth longest such gap by a franchise in NHL history behind St. Louis (49 years from 1970–2019), Detroit (29 years from 1966–1995) and Montreal (28 years from 1993–2021). The Sabres, who last appeared in 1999, will hit 25 years next spring.

• For all the appropriate teeth-gnashing in Toronto about another playoff loss, it's notable that the Leafs have been eliminated by the eventual Eastern Conference champion in four of the last five years. The losses were to Boston (2019), Montreal (2021), Tampa Bay (2022) and Florida (2023). In 2020, Toronto lost a qualifying-round series to Columbus, which then fell to eventual Cup champion Tampa Bay in the first round.