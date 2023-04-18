Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo Sabres took the road this season. They did it to levels that made it hard to believe they weren't playing Monday night.

A dive into the numbers shows that the Sabres won away from home this season at historic levels, another reason that missing the playoffs by two points is so hard to take.

A 91-point season and true playoff contention for the first time since 2012 rate as big leaps forward for the franchise. But they don't ease the feeling that the Sabres should have been playing Game 1 Monday night as a visiting wild card team in either Boston's TD Garden or Carolina's PNC Arena.

The Sabres went 25-13-3 on the road this season – and their 53 points equal the most by any non-playoff team since the 2005 NHL lockout (Boston had the same record and point total in 2015-16). It was the second-highest total in franchise history, surpassed only by the 54 points (25-12-4) earned by the 2006-07 Presidents' Trophy team.

You just don't do that well on the road and fail to make the playoffs. It doesn't happen.

The Sabres finished 10th in the NHL in road points, and all nine teams above them are in the postseason party. So are seven teams that finished below them. The worst road team in the playoffs, surprisingly, is Tampa Bay, which was just 18-22-1 away from Amalie Arena.

But the Lightning went 28-8-5 at home, and that was the Sabres' sticking point.

Best road records for non-playoff teams since 2005 NHL lockout

Pts Team Season Record 53 Buffalo 2022-23 25-13-3 53 Boston 2015-16 25-13-3 50 Dallas 2014-15 24-15-2 49 Columbus 2014-15 23-15-3 49 St. Louis 2009-10 22-14-5 48 Calgary 2022-23 18-11-12 48 Colorado 2006-07 22-15-4

Does not include 2013 lockout or incomplete Covid-19 seasons. Sources: NHL.com, Buffalo News research

Buffalo found a comfort level away from home that it took a long time to feel in KeyBank Center, where its 17-20-4 record was just 27th in the NHL. In terms of home points, the Sabres were ahead of only Montreal, San Jose, Chicago, Columbus and Anaheim.

That group of five is only thinking of the Connor Bedard lottery. The playoffs are something they will only see on television.

Coach Don Granato often talked about the pressures on a young team in front of home fans to make perfect plays. How anxiety can build when a power play is going awry or the puck is hemmed in the defensive zone. It seemed strange, because you would think that anxiety would spawn on the road.

Not the case at all. This team, in fact, thrived in raucous visiting arenas. It won in 11 of the 16 playoff cities, in incredibly hostile environments such as Boston (where you could barely hear yourself think on New Year's Eve), in Vegas, Tampa, Colorado and both New Yorks. And in non-playoff towns where it's tough to win such as Calgary, Nashville and Washington.

But at home, especially early in the season when most attention was still on the Bills, it was tough to create energy in a quiet arena.

The Sabres were 10-5-2 downtown this season when attendance was listed as 17,000 and above. Under 17,000, they were only 7-15-2. There were some desultory home losses before some small crowds (think Arizona, Vancouver, Philadelphia and Seattle), and it turned out the lost points really mattered.

The players never criticized the lack of fans early in the season. To the contrary, they were often complimentary of the way those who came would cheer, and regretful over the way they left them little to holler about on some nights.

The building was much more alive after the new year, with much bigger crowds and major wins on Ryan Miller Night and for Craig Anderson's farewell game last week. You would think that feeling will be there for Opening Night come October, when anticipation for a new season will be higher than it has been since 2011.

"We absolutely love it when the crowd is loud and when the fans are going crazy," defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said during locker cleanout weekend. "That's when we play our best. It's been great at home, and yeah, I hope it's going to continue that way and get even better."

"It's so much fun to play in front of a full building," captain Kyle Okposo added. "We have great fans, obviously, in there. I said after the game the other day, they're very knowledgeable. Somebody was asking me about them staying and cheering for (Anderson) and chanting his name, and it just shows that they're dialed in."

The Sabres took a lot of steps this year, on and off the ice. It started in May in the wake of the racist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, when the organization joined the Bills in visits to the site and helping with food distribution. There was the post-blizzard game against Detroit that was a celebration of the spirit of a city and its first responders.

And we saw some pretty darn good hockey a lot of nights, too. This corner was fortunate enough to see many of the marquee road games in person, and that team was good enough to play deep in the playoffs. Some nights at home, it just wasn't as recognizable. That is something this franchise has to figure out going forward.

"Success is measured in many, many terms," Okposo said. "If you just take on-ice and look at some of the big moments that we've had over the last couple years, the way that the team has risen to the occasion on those, I think, has been phenomenal.

"And, I think, if you look at the off the ice, how the organization has handled some really tough moments, thinking of the shooting at Tops and the response and just the engagement in the community, it's been successful. That's something that we've really worked hard for."

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson joked Sunday that his first full year in the NHL, the first one he spent not living in a hotel, was a revelation. He would do something as simple as go to a supermarket and hear questions from fans about the team.

"I think the success definitely helps you feel more part of the community. It seems like everyone's tuned into us," Samuelsson said. "I love it. I love the game and I love talking about the game. I think it's hilarious that people stop and want to ask questions."

It was significant Saturday to hear Okposo explain how he knows it has been tough to be a fan of this team the last decade and it had to earn trust. These players get it. They expect to be playing next April and May and many more springs after that.

"We came up short in regards to making the playoffs, but I thought we made really big steps in the right direction," winger Alex Tuch said. "I thought we made a lot of people in the City of Buffalo proud through our work ethic and our attitude and our emotion in this locker room because we were true to ourselves. We really showed that we care about that logo on the front of our jersey and about the City of Buffalo, in general."