Seth Appert had the longest on-ice portion of the season for anyone in the Sabres' organization, coaching the Rochester Amerks to Game 6 of the AHL's Eastern Conference finals against Hershey in a series that stretched until June 2.

Only a tad over three months later, with a week of July development camp included, Appert is already back behind the bench to start a new campaign as he'll lead the Sabres' prospects against Montreal on Friday night at 7 in LECOM Harborcenter.

This is going to be a fun group to watch. Five first-round draft picks. Anywhere from 7 to 9 guys who should be Amerks this year.

"It's a pretty cool opportunity," Appert said. "We get to be the first ones to put that (Sabres) jersey on this year, and go and play another NHL franchise, and that's pretty special. Obviously, we've made great strides in the last couple of years as an organization. Friday night, these guys get to wear that Sabres jersey and play another NHL franchise."

The casual fan's instant focus is going to be on the wizardry of junior teammates Matt Savoie and Zach Benson, the franchise's last two top picks. You won't be disappointed with what you see. Pure puck wizards.

But in this view, the most important what-it-means for the Sabres in the short term this weekend revolves around forward Jiri Kulich.

With Jack Quinn out potentially until the new year with his offseason Achilles injury, someone is going to have to grab his slot. Savoie made it clear Wednesday he's got the NHL on his mind. But it's Kulich who put in a full season last year in Rochester and might get first dibs. He's going to have to show he's ready.

The Czech forward, who somehow slid to No. 28 overall in the 2022 draft, was one of Appert's revelations last year with the Amerks. He far outplayed his age, scoring 24 goals in the regular season and adding seven more in the playoffs despite not turning 19 until April.

"He was full of surprises," said Amerks center Tyson Kozak, who forged a full-time role last season in his pro debut after being a seventh-round pick in 2021. "His shot is crazy, and the way he doesn't need much time to get it off, the release is crazy. He always finds ways to beat goalies. I'm really in awe of that, every time."

Lots of players can score, of course. Kulich has to keep developing his game and find multiple ways to do it. His shot is so lethal that he should be able to eventually dent the net from the flank like we're so used to seeing from Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson.

But the Sabres are going to want Kulich to show the will to get to the net for cheapies, as well, and not solely play a perimeter style. And he's also going to have to keep developing a 200-foot game. If he's too defensively deficient, he would make the decision for them, and that would be OK, too. After all, he'd be going through another season in the AHL while still a teenager.

The 6-foot Kulich said he put on 16 pounds in the offseason, and looked far more rugged when speaking to reporters Wednesday than the 170 pounds the Sabres listed him as. He said he's working to increase his speed and the physicality of his game. Drafted as a center, he played plenty of wing last season, and it seems his breakthrough into the NHL will be in that slot.

"As strong as he was for an 18-year-old last year, he looks outstanding physically," Appert said. "Looks like he had a very explosive summer, so good for him."

"I just focused on being faster and physical. Shot too," Kulich said in explaining his offseason training. "Mostly just the speed and the physical part."

Kulich said he learned a lot from the rugged series against Hershey, a veteran-laden team that had several players in their late 20s and early 30s.

"It was a physical game. Screen the goalie every time and be a team player," Kulich said. "Against the Hershey team, those were pretty tough, tough games."

Appert is working hard to keep these players in the moment. This is a rookie camp, and main camp doesn't start until next Thursday. There's three games here, and many of these players will go back to their junior teams when it's over.

But for Kulich, this is an important first step toward an NHL debut. There's nobody who needs to look good on the Sabres roster against this competition more than him.

"You try to enjoy hockey, work hard. I think that's the key," he said. "You have to play your best and enjoy it. Jack Quinn is a really, really good guy and great, great player. So I wish him to be back soon."

This is always a good event. And there will be some interesting names here on the other sides. New Jersey is scheduled to bring Slovak defenseman Simon Nemec, the No. 2 overall pick in 2022, but the Devils announced Friday that Luke Hughes (No. 4, 2021) will stay home to get ready for main camp.

Ottawa's Tyler Boucher (No. 10, 2021) was scratched Friday due to a groin problem. Montreal is slated to bring Logan Mailloux, the controversial 2021 first-round pick who was taken by the Habs even though he had been charged in Sweden for defamation and offensive photography during a meeting with a woman. And Boston is bringing Williamsville's Trevor Kuntar, who has played the last three years at Boston College after getting drafted in the third round in 2020.

But the Sabres have more studs than any team here. It's a fun glimpse at the future.