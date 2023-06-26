Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

THE SKIES EN ROUTE TO NASHVILLE – Travel disasters give you plenty of time to ponder. Such was the case Monday when those East Coast thunderstorms played an off-key tune to lots of made-in-January travel plans to the NHL draft in the Music City.

So, to start with full disclosure, it took more than 15 hours and an unplanned side trip to Columbus to get away from Mother Nature and finally get from Buffalo to Broadway.

And that meant you can scratch that planned sit-down with Owen Power and that trip to watch the 20-year-old take part in the red carpet walk prior to the annual NHL Awards Show in Bridgestone Arena. TV on the airplane was the only view. Nuts.

Power wasn't going to win the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year Monday, as that award was clearly going to former Michigan teammate and Seattle Kraken star Matty Beniers. But Power was a more-than-deserving finalist – he finished third, behind Calder winner Beniers and Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner – and has quickly established himself as a member of the Sabres' burgeoning core.

We come to the draft city every year looking to see which futures the Sabres invest in. They'll pick another one at No. 13 overall Wednesday night. But for probably the first time in a decade, this trip to Nashville isn't solely about that. It's about continuing to tinker and build a team right now. A team to make the playoffs next season.

One of General Manager Kevyn Adams' key mandates is to get a veteran NHL defenseman for his top four – likely one who will become Power's new partner. Somebody is going to get very lucky, be it Carolina's Brett Pesce or someone else who has yet to get churned through the rumor mill.

You play with No. 25, you're going to play a lot. And you're going to marvel at what you see.

The Sabres are cognizant about not running Power, Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson ragged next season. Power led all rookies this season in ice time per game at 23 minutes, 48 seconds – nearly two minutes more than anyone else. His average of 19:47 at 5-on-5 is the most by any rookie since the NHL began tracking the stat in 2009-10.

The ice-time stats made me think back to Power's locker cleanout day interview where he smiled and dryly said, "I was happy about that. I mean, I'm not gonna complain about playing more."

Sure, he had up-and-down moments. Especially early in the season. But what a rock he was on so many nights. He could get the Sabres out of trouble in the defensive zone just by lugging the puck on his own. His vision with the puck was another specialty, as he was able to find open men in the offensive zone with crisp passing.

It's not often you see his combination of size, speed and skill. Certainly not in a rookie defenseman not yet old enough to legally have a beer in Buffalo.

What a rink rat. What a student of the game. It's well-known in the Sabres' locker room that Power has impressed the coaching staff and management with his ability to have a golfer's mentality of recalling each moment of the game. Think of equating his shift to each shot on a hole and that's how Power thinks.

And that's not new. Adams has freely told stories of visiting Power at Michigan and having him do that during Powers' postgame visits with the GM.

The Sabres haven't won one of these awards since Tyler Myers took the Calder in Las Vegas in 2010. But the pie-in-the-sky hopes for the future include Power and Dahlin, a Calder finalist in 2018, battling for some Norris Trophy nods as the game's best defenseman.

The Sabres are certain to give Dahlin an eight-year extension at some point after the calendar turns to July. Stunningly, he will already be on his third NHL contract at age 24 when the 2024-25 season kicks in roughly a year from now.

Power's situation is different. He turns 21 in November and will play the final year of his entry-level deal come fall. Think about that. Owen Power for a cap hit of $916,667. You say to yourself, "the Sabres have to get some postseason games in while some of these guys are still on entry-level deals because Samuelsson, Tage Thompson, and Dylan Cozens aren't so cheap anymore."

And the day is coming where the same will be said for Power, Jack Quinn, J.J. Peterka and Devon Levi too.

Adams is already negotiating Power's next contract and it could be a Dahlin-style bridge deal, as his fellow No. 1 overall pick signed for three years and $18 million in 2021. Power could also want to go for the gusto. If Dahlin is worth $10-11 million on a long-term deal, doesn't Power have to be worth $8-9 million?

The fact is, however, that it might be beneficial for Power to initially go for a shorter-term deal. Maybe three years for $21 million. The cap is going to be $83.5 million this year and could go up for $4-5 million each of the next two years. Players like Power could benefit from their team having more space on the cap to deal from than they have in several years, certainly since before Covid.

But that space will go away quick. In another three years or so, it's very possible the Sabres will be spending $20 million on their cap for Dahlin and Power. They'll be hoping, and probably expecting both of them to be making return appearances to the NHL red carpet.

Meaningful games in March? The expectations are meaningful games in May and June.