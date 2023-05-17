Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You don't have to win the trade, you just want to get a lot out of it. In fact, both teams can feel like they can win.

That's a good philosophy to hold when studying the massive moves the Sabres have made in recent seasons. There's some short-term pain with real hope of long-term gain.

The handiwork of general manager Kevyn Adams has earned wide praise, but as the NHL's conference finals face off Thursday and Friday, one possible result has to be eyebrow-raising.

How about Sam Reinhart vs. Jack Eichel in the Stanley Cup final?

It could happen. Reinhart's Florida Panthers are in Carolina for Game 1 of the East final Thursday, while Eichel's Vegas Golden Knights host Dallas for Game 1 of the West set on Friday.

At this point, the best player in those two trades left Buffalo and went elsewhere. But those labels can change over time, and even if that result comes to pass, there's hardly going to be egg on Adams' face. Among his acquisitions in these deals were a franchise cornerstone (Alex Tuch), perhaps his future No. 1 goalie (Devon Levi) and a star prospect up front (Jiri Kulich).

Meanwhile, Reinhart's shelf life had expired in Buffalo, even in the wake of five 20-goal seasons, and the medical fiasco surrounding Eichel's neck injury soured his stance of staying here. It was time for both to go, and the Sabres still did well on both counts.

That was not immediately the case in 2018, when Ryan O'Reilly lost his love for the game after a last-place season, and then-Buffalo GM Jason Botterill started losing his grip on his job. Botterill spent the entire 2018-19 season getting roasted for his trade with the St. Louis Blues that started as one of the worst deals in NHL history, and now can be looked at in a completely different light.

These "trade scorecards" can evolve. But with Eichel and Reinhart now on the deepest playoff runs of their careers, it is worth another look at how three major deals in recent Sabres history currently stand.

Nov. 4, 2021: Jack Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick to Vegas for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round pick (Noah Ostlund) and a 2023 second-round pick (now traded to Minnesota for Jordan Greenway).

Eichel's first trip to the playoffs has been a huge success. He leads Vegas with 14 points, is tied for the team lead with six goals and is all over betting sites as a favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy. Eichel had nine points in Vegas' series win over Edmonton, and the Golden Knights are 7-0 when he gets a point in this postseason, and just 1-3 when he doesn't.

Vegas was a great landing spot for Eichel. He can still be the No. 1 center and franchise player on offense, but he doesn't have to be the franchise's face when there's big personalities on hand such as Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo, as well as expansion-year cornerstones such as Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

Under Don Granato, the Sabres have transformed Tuch from a third-liner to a 36-goal, 79-point first-liner whose ceiling looks even higher. Fans adore Tuch's lifelong Sabres fandom, and voted him the winner of the Rick Martin Award for on-ice excellence, resiliency and dedication to the community.

Krebs is a role player whose offensive game needs to grow, but he has shown grit that the Sabres have lacked up front. Ostlund is a promising prospect set to debut in Rochester next season, and Granato hopes to work some magic with Greenway, who was clearly playing hurt in his short run this season.

July 24, 2021: Sam Reinhart to Florida for Devon Levi and a 2022 first-round pick (Jiri Kulich).

Reinhart's two seasons in Florida have exceeded any of his production in Buffalo. He collected 33 goals and 82 points last year, and followed that with 31 goals 67 points this season. He has six goals in 12 playoff games this year, and his Game 3 wraparound overtime winner against Toronto rates as one of the signature goals in Florida's 30-year franchise history.

Adams got no known commodities in this deal, which went down around midnight on the first night of the 2021 draft. The Panthers already had Sergei Bobrovsky and a huge goalie prospect in Spencer Knight, so Levi, a seventh-round pick, was expendable. To the Sabres' delight, he quickly developed into the best goalie in college hockey and Buffalo's best net prospect since Ryan Miller.

Levi's seven-game trial at the end of this season ended any thoughts of the AHL. It's just going to be a question of how many games he plays for the Sabres next season. Conversely, Kulich has spent the entire year in the AHL, but has been so good as a 19-year-old that it feels highly unlikely he'll be anywhere but Buffalo next season. He had 24 goals and 46 points in 62 games for Rochester, and then scored in each of his first five playoff games. He's instantly making a veteran such as Victor Olofsson expendable.

July 1, 2018: Ryan O'Reilly to St. Louis for Tage Thompson, Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka, a 2019 first-round round pick (Ryan Johnson) and a 2021 second-round pick (traded to Vegas on June 28, 2019 for D Colin Miller).

You want evolution of a trade, this one is it. When it was made and for two years after, you had no idea the Sabres had acquired their No. 1 center and a 47-goal scorer.

That's what Granato's position switch led to, with Thompson scoring the most goals by a Buffalo player in 30 years. And it's a good thing Thompson is saving the deal for the Sabres, as Berglund quit on the team the next season and went home to Sweden, leaving the NHL for good, while Sobotka was nothing more than a spare part. The Sabres still haven't signed Johnson, and Miller struggled badly here before finding himself again in Dallas.

As for O'Reilly, you know the story. The Blues rallied from last place in the league in early January 2019 to win the Stanley Cup in June. O'Reilly became the first player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy after being traded, a dubious "honor" for Botterill, and Eichel was in the stands to see his friend and former teammate hoist the Cup after the Game 7 win in Boston.

But about an hour after they raised the Cup, I got into a group of about five reporters talking on the ice to St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong and asked him about O'Reilly. I'll always remember how he looked at my credential and gave me an unprompted answer on the trade – which wasn't part of the question.

"I think it's a good deal for Buffalo, too. They got a great player in Tage Thompson," Armstrong said. "They got a first-round pick. It's going to work out well for them."

A solid to an embattled fellow GM at the time. But not a terrible analysis as time has gone on, either. Sometimes, that's how trades go. The Blues sent O'Reilly to Toronto prior to this year's deadline, but the Leafs didn't get past Round 2. Might take a while to gauge that one.